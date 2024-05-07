IJK: An Interesting Alternative In The Mid-Cap ETF Space

gopixa

It has been quite difficult for mid and small-cap stocks to match the performance of mega-cap over the past years. This has also been the case for the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Despite the relatively challenging environment, lower capitalization companies are likely to become more appealing going forward, as the Fed is expected to start cutting rates late in 2024, while the economic backdrop remains constructive for earnings growth. This is just the case of IJK, which has a core stock selection strategy focusing on high-growth mid-cap stocks.

Fund Description & Highlights

IJK is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the S&P MidCap 400 Growth index. This index uses a stock selection methodology that focuses on companies with a higher growth profile in the parent S&P MidCap 400.

The growth criteria for the stock selection include three indicators: the 3-year change in earnings per share over price per share, the 3-year sales-per-share growth rate, and the 12-month percentage share price change.

As of May 1st, 2024, the portfolio consisted of 245 companies. Its top 10 holdings account for just 13.0% of its total portfolio (Vistra with 1.9%, Carlisle 1.4%, Williams-Sonoma 1.3%, GoDaddy 1.3%, EMCOR 1.2%, Reliance 1.2%, Pure Storage 1.1%, Lennox 1.1%, Owens-Corning 1.1% and Watsco 1.0%), with a predominance of the industrial sector, represented by five companies from this sector.

These top 10 holdings remain the same relative to the parent index, with no relevant changes compared to the S&P MidCap 400 Growth index, here represented by the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH). The difference is that they account for just 7.0% of the whole IJH's portfolio. Both indexes are in stark contrast with the S&P 500, as its top 10 holdings represent as much as 32%, given the heavy weight of big tech names such as Microsoft and Apple, have in the S&P 500, represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

The average market cap of IJK's portfolio is relatively higher than that of its parent, IJH, as evidenced by the higher percentage of so-called small caps in IJH. Additionally, IJK's portfolio turnover is much higher than that of IJH at 54%, as its stock selection dynamics result in more frequent stock rotation.

Besides IJK, other ETFs also use growth strategies for stock selection in the mid-cap space. For instance, the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) and the iShares Russell Midcap Value ETF (IWS) also tracs the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index. As a result, their stock selection is essentially the same as that of IJK.

On the other hand, there are ETFs focusing on U.S. mid-cap growth stocks that use different stock selection methodologies, such as the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG), the iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT). As shown below, this peer group has a lower turnover rate, higher average market cap, a more concentrated portfolio with 189 companies on average and lower allocation to small caps.

From the sector allocation perspective, IJK has a large exposure to the industrial sector, with 27.2% of total equities, followed by consumer cyclical with 16.4%, technology 14.3%, health care 9.7%, financial services 7.8%, energy 7.3%, basic materials 6.0%, real estate 4.6%, consumer defensive 3.6%, utilities 2.4% and communication services 0.8%.

Overall, relative to the parent S&P MidCap 400, IJK is overweight mostly in industrials (+6.2%) and technology (+2.4%). This makes sense, as industrial stocks are expected to see top-line and earnings growth as macroeconomic conditions remain robust, and the technology sector is known for its high-growth potential. Meanwhile, IJK is underweight in financial services (-7.1%), real estate (-3.1%), consumer defensive (-1.1%) and utilities (-1.1%), which generally are considered more defensive sectors of the market.

Compared to the S&P 500, IJK is overweight in industrials (+18.9%), consumer cyclical (+5.8%), basic materials (+3.8%) and energy (+3.1%), but is underweight in technology (-16.0%), communication services (-8.3%) and financial services (-4.8%). This is largely due to the different index compositions between both indexes, but as a result, we might see IJK's growth characteristics being overshadowed by S&P 500's growth, thanks to its larger allocation on technology.

Given its stock composition, IJK shows higher earnings, sales and also cash-flow growth compared to both mid-cap and S&P 500 benchmarks, as expected. Meanwhile, on the flip side, IJK has higher valuation ratios compared to the mid-cap benchmark, while still trades at lower multiples relative to S&P 500, as large-cap companies usually trade at a premium relative to their mid and small-caps counterparts.

A similar analysis for IJK's peer group shows IJK differs primarily due to its overweight allocation in industrials (+7.5%), basic materials (+2.5%) and consumer cyclical (+2.5%), while it is heavily underweight in technology (-8.8%).

As a result of different stock selection methodologies, IJK comes out with lower growth metrics compared to the peer group. However, this higher growth profile of the peer group comes at a cost, IJK's valuation is roughly 15% to 25% lower than the peer group, depending on the metric you choose.

In summary, IJK's portfolio is arguably skewed towards growth relative to the mid-cap benchmark and the S&P 500 as well. That led to higher valuations compared to S&P MidCap 400. On the flip side, IJK's peer group has a more aggressive strategy for stock selection on average, as evidenced by higher growth characteristics of the portfolio, with a higher allocation in technology companies, while IJK's distinguishes itself largely for its overweight exposure to the industrial sector.

That said, IJK's allocation to the industrial sector is consistent with its growth strategy, with top holdings such as Emcor, Lennox, Graco, Lincoln Electric and Comfort Systems all ranking as grade A for growth, according to Seeking Alpha ratings. Overall, the allocation to the industrial sector is an opportunity for the fund to capture the growth potential of the sector, as the macroeconomic backdrop remains healthy.

Mixed Performance Compared To Mid-Cap And S&P 500 Benchmarks

IJK's performance relative to the parent S&P Midcap 400 has been mixed over the years, as IJK outpaced in the short term and in the 5-year period, but lagged by a thin margin over 3 and 10-year timeframes.

Relative to the S&P 500, IJK is outperforming in 2024, but underperformed over 3 and 10-year timeframes, as mega-caps stocks, notably from the tech space, led the market for much of the past years.

In the meantime, we have also seen mixed results comparing IJK with the peer group, with outperformance in the 3 and 5-year periods, while lagging in the 1 and 10-year periods.

The analysis of the sharp ratio shows that S&P 500, here represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, has higher risk-adjusted returns in the 3, 5 and 10-year periods, while IJK appears as the second-best for the 5 and 10-year periods. The same goes for the maximum drawdown, where IJK and IJH look worse than SPY. However, in both cases, IJK shows better metrics relative to the peer group of growth ETFs.

In short, IJK performed relatively worse than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and shows mixed results compared to iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. That, in my view, just strengthens the case for the importance of the diversification, as investing in funds using different stock selection methodologies can be complementary to each other, as they can generate different returns over a given period and mitigate the risk of underperformance of a concentrated portfolio.

Overall, I see that it makes sense to hold IJK as part of a diversified portfolio of stocks. Firstly, it is less tied to the performance of mega-caps that constitute a large chunk of the S&P 500 or Nasdaq indexes. In addition, we may see growth stocks outperforming, as it has occurred over the past 1-year period, once the economy continues to show moderate growth.

Furthermore, IJK can also benefit from their relevant allocation to small-caps companies going forward, as the beginning of an easing monetary policy cycle late this year should reduce the borrowing costs to finance their operations, which is a particularly important topic for lower capitalization companies with less access to capital.