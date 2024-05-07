AGCreativeLab/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) posted quarterly earnings and revenue for their first quarter of FY24 that beat market expectations amid strong growth in their U.S. same-shop sales, much faster than what the coffee chain had witnessed in the same quarter a year earlier.

Given the miserable performance by Starbucks (SBUX), my expectations were aligned with the general market sentiment, projecting far slower same-shop sales for Dutch Bros. However, the Oregon-based coffee chain handily beat expectations. In addition to delivering one of the strongest same-shop sales on record, the company also recorded a system average unit volume (AUV) of ~$2 million, another record.

Management also delivered juicy beats on their adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS on the back of expanding margins. For the year, Dutch Bros. still underperforms the market but is better than Starbucks, as seen below in Exhibit A.

Exhibit A: Dutch Bros’ performance vs. the S&P 500 index & Starbucks on a year-to-date basis (SA)

I believe that with such strong growth demonstrated in these quarterly earnings, I recommend a Buy rating.

Revenue & same-shop growth benefitting from growth propellers

In their first quarter of FY24, Dutch Bros reported robust double-digit growth in their system-wide same shop sales, rising 10% versus last year. If I exclude franchise shop sales, I notice that sales from the company’s own shops or company-operated same shop sales rose marginally faster at 10.9% y/y in Q1, as I have added in Exhibit B below.

Exhibit B: Dutch Bros same shop sales growth in Q1 FY24 versus past twelve quarters (Company sources)

These are some pretty solid results, as seen above, as the company recorded its strongest quarter of same-shop growth in over 8 quarters.

Over the past year, the company has been rapidly expanding into newer U.S. markets, such as Texas, and on the call to discuss earnings, management revealed that ~77 new shops opened in the Texas market were now part of the same-shop comps numbers. Management did not reveal how much contribution came from the Texas shops, but I believe it may have made some impact, as I did note management talking about experiencing high ROI on their paid marketing efforts, especially in the newer markets.

For the quarter, the company recorded total revenues worth $275.1 million, growing almost at 40% growth rates versus the previous year, easily beating consensus expectations set for the company in Q1 by ~19.5 million. As seen in Exhibit C below, I observe that the company is successfully pivoting its growth strategy from franchisee-led growth to operating more stores on a company-owned basis.

Exhibit C: Dutch Bros revenue and same-shop growth in Q1 FY24 (Q1 FY24 Investor Presentation, Dutch Bros)

Note that the company also benefited from approximately +1% revenue growth due to February being a leap year, per management’s review.

Strong virality of Dutch Bros. coffee products aiding growth and loyalty

I am deeply encouraged by the rapid pace of innovation the company has demonstrated in consistently launching new products, keeping their customers guessing for more, and keeping their menus fresh at the same time. While impressing with their “category-defining products,” management said that the coffee chain’s introduction of protein coffee, followed by boba, drove strong sales. This is after the company already benefited from the launch of the Golden Eagle coffee product, which became extremely popular. Management mentioned that their Boba coffees were so popular that they ran out of stock in some locations. Here are some of their thoughts on the new drinks:

“Boba is something really fun, straight down the middle with our customer.” “Both of these things [protein coffee and boba coffee] we felt like they really, really work with our target customer.”

In addition, I also noticed that the company’s Dutch Bros loyalty program is accounting for an even greater share of the company’s sales. In Q1 FY24, almost two-thirds of the company’s total sales came from Dutch Rewards members. Last year, in Q1, this number was 65%. For the sake of comparison, roughly a sixth of Starbucks’s transactions are traced to its own loyalty program.

Efficiency driving higher operating leverage

Over time, management has demonstrated its efficiency in increasing operating leverage, benefiting its bottom line. In Q1, Dutch Bros’ net income was $16.2 million, or 8 cents, on a per-share basis in the period, compared with a $9.4 million loss, or 7 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 120% to $52.5 million versus a year ago.

I believe the company was able to deliver such strong bottom-line growth due to the increased efficiency seen in their operations, which led to lower costs while revenues improved, eventually aiding margin expansion, as seen in Exhibit D below.

Exhibit D: Dutch Bros management higher gross margins due to lower costs (Company sources)

I think the biggest benefit the company saw was the drop in their SG&A expenses, and as I had pointed out earlier, the company has gotten extremely good with their paid marketing and other channel marketing efforts, leading to better ROI and lower customer acquisition costs. Plus, when I see the strength in the company’s loyalty program, I feel even more encouraged by the progress management has made so far in leveraging their marketing channels and their loyalty programs to spread the word and use the virality aspect of digital marketing to drive store traffic.

In the quarter, the company’s debt load ticked higher to ~$861 million, compared to ~677 million in the previous quarter. At the same time, cash and equivalents grew to $263 million from $133 million in the previous quarter. The company is using debt to grow faster, but I believe as long as it is able to demonstrate strong top-line and bottom-line growth, it should be able to reduce its dependency on debt over time. Plus, with interest rates staying at least stable for now, this should provide some level of relatively normalized environment for the company to operate in. Interest rate cuts would definitely be a huge tailwind for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros stock still has upside with some caveats

Management has guided revenues to grow to $1.2-$1.22 billion, up from their prior range of $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion. Also, adjusted EBITDA is now estimated to be $195–$205 million, up from the prior range of $185–$195 million. Keeping this in mind, I have valued Dutch Bros stock below, with a few assumptions in mind:

I expect sales to grow at compounded growth rates of almost 25% over the next three years, as shown below in Exhibit E. Since FY20, the company has witnessed explosive growth rates of 43% on a compounded basis. As the company navigates towards its long-term goal of opening 4000 shops, with 150–165 shops being opened this year, I expect strong growth of at least 30% this year and those growth rates to normalize.

I expect adjusted operating income to grow at a slightly over 25% CAGR over the same investment horizon. That comes from margins expanding to 17% over the same time period as the company continues to benefit from its cost initiatives as noted in Exhibit D above as well strong growth rates.

Management has guided revenues to grow to $1.2-$1.22 billion, up from their prior range of $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA is now estimated to be $195–$205 million, up from the prior range of $185 million to $195 million.

Discount rates of 11.0% to account for higher risk due to its debt load versus some micro-assumptions.

I have assumed a significantly higher share outstanding base of ~200 million. They just announced a secondary offering, and I expect they may do the same down the road. Therefore, I have assumed outstanding shares will grow by ~4% CAGR over the investment horizon.

Exhibit E: Valuation model for Dutch Bros shows upside (Author)

Based on my forecasts of 25% compounded growth in adjusted income, the company should fetch a forward valuation premium of ~30x if I compare it to the S&P 500's long-term earnings growth of 8%.

Taking a forward PE of 30x, I believe Dutch Bros still offers upside with my target price of ~$35.

Risks and other factors to look for

In elevated interest rate environments such as today’s, high interest rates can make it expensive for growth companies with debt loads on their balance sheets to service debt at favorable rates, so I believe the company must look to adopt measured approaches to depend on debt down the road. As I had mentioned earlier, at the very least, if rates stay stable or, even better, get cut, it will be a huge tailwind to management.

In elevated-rate environments, consumers may also get hurt and move spending to staples from discretionary purchases like coffee from Dutch Bros. At the moment, there is no immediate indication yet from management that they have visibility on any slowdowns.

Wages are another huge headwind for management. Per their recent filing, the company employs ~16k workers, up from 14k last year and 11k in FY21. Wage increases will hurt their margins. For example, management estimates that California’s minimum wage law, which has already gone into effect as of April 1st, will impose a 50–100 bp headwind on adjusted EBITDA margins. In my model, I have assumed a 100-bp headwind. Further wage increases by states will pose more headwinds for management.

On a positive note, the company is on track to enter the Florida market this year and open more stores in the state. On the call, management hinted that they have already opened two stores, which have reportedly seen high average unit volumes since opening. The new entry into Florida will help the company get into the east coast, since the company predominantly has a majority of its stores on the west coast.

Finally, I think it is important to remember that the entire management of the company will now be in transition. The company started the year with a new CEO, while there is an incoming CFO. The aim of the transition was to align the company towards its 4000-store opening target.

Takeaways

Dutch Bros has continued to demonstrate how the coffee chain listens to its core target market, innovates, acquires users, and generates strong sales. Dutch Bros' journey so far reminds me of the strong synergy between other niche restaurant brands such as Shake Shack, Wingstop, Chick-fil-A, etc. and its target market.

I believe the company offers upside, and I rate Dutch Bros as a Buy here.