Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clay Jeansonne - IR
Tim Duncan - President and CEO
Sergio Maiworm - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Subash Chandra - Benchmark
Leo Mariani - ROTH MKM
Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research
Nate Pendleton - Stifel
Jarrod Giroue - Stephens
Paul Diamond - Citi
Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Partners
Noel Parks - Tuohy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Talos Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Clay Jeansonne. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Clay Jeansonne

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Tim Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sergio Maiworm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. For our prepared remarks, we will refer to our first quarter 2024 earnings slide presentation, which is available for viewing and downloading on Talos' website.

Starting on Slide 2. Cautionary statements, I'd like to remind you that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in yesterday's press release and our Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2024, filed yesterday with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligations to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

