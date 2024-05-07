Thanakorn Lappattaranan/iStock via Getty Images

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is a US-based cloud-based video hosting, sharing, and services platform founded in 2004. Initially started as a head-to-head competitor to YouTube, VMEO made the expansion into a video development and production platform sometime in 2016.

All-time share performance has been weak. Formerly part of IAC, VMEO was spun off as a standalone public company in 2021. It started trading at $57 per share, but continued to trend downwards over time to reach $3 price level a year after. Since then, VMEO has been trading sideways. Currently, it is trading at $3.8 per share, losing over -90% of its value since going public.

I rate VMEO neutral. My 1-year price target of $3.8 per share suggests a sideways price action for the FY. VMEO will expect another FY of revenue decline, as it decides to focus more on growing its enterprise business and scaling back on marketing spend to maintain the profitability trend.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals are mixed, but trending towards a positive direction. Since 2022, revenue has been declining, and it is likely for VMEO to see lower revenue in FY 2024, as highlighted by its revenue guidance of $385 million to $400 million, lower than FY 2023's revenue of $417 million. However, it appears to have been the result of VMEO's strategic move to scale back on aggressive marketing spend to drive overall business' profitability.

8K

Taking that into consideration, I believe performance was quite decent as of the latest quarter, Q1 2024. Top-line growth saw an uptick, driven by the 47% and 60% bookings and revenue growth in the enterprise segment, respectively. The marketing spend scale back resulted in lower self-serve and add-ons business top-line growth. In Q1, VMEO delivered an overall revenue of $104.9 million, a 1% YoY growth, but self-serve and add-ons, which made up almost 70% of the business, saw a -2% decline in revenue growth.

8K

Nonetheless, I think that it was a good trade-off, since VMEO continued to see positive trend in margin expansions. In Q1, both GAAP net profit and adjusted EBITDA margins saw significant improvements. With 6.1% net margin and 12.2% adjusted EBITDA margin, VMEO pretty much achieved a record high for those two metrics in Q1. Overall, these have positively impacted cash flow generation and liquidity position. In fact, despite the choppy cash flow generations in the past few years, operating cash flow (OCF) has continued to trend positively since last FY. In Q1, VMEO maintained that trend. VMEO ended the quarter with $304 million in cash and cash equivalents, which was helped by the $6 million of OCF.

Catalyst

While growth catalyst for the overall business remains minimal at present aside from the potential upward trend in the enterprise segment, I believe VMEO is in good position to maintain the currently strong profitability trend, given enough room for more optimization in operating expenses.

8K

In my opinion, the optimization opportunities lie within the still elevated sales and marketing (S&M) expense as % of revenue. A competitor in the space, Brightcove, for instance, made the same level of S&M spend as % of revenue in the most recent quarter. However, Brightcove is likely in a different situation where it may not necessarily make a significant S&M expense optimization. This means VMEO may be able to bring down GAAP S&M below 30% of revenue. Moreover, I would also expect R&D expense as % of revenue to normalize longer term, since it may be temporarily elevated today due to VMEO's increased investments to strengthen its enterprise platform.

8K

Furthermore, I think that the margin expansion is also partly driven by VMEO's continued penetration into the enterprise market, which has brought in not only higher revenue growth but also ARPU. Given the enterprise customers' relatively higher capacity to spend for video platform, I also expect VMEO to explore upsell and cross-sell opportunities in the future as it continues to enhance its enterprise platform. This should further improve ARPU and margin expansions.

Risk

I think that VMEO operates in a very crowded space with various players addressing similar problems across different verticals, target customers, and use cases. Particularly, I would probably anticipate challenges in growing the self-serve market share, especially with VMEO's continued focus towards the enterprise market and reduced activities in the self-serve business currently. This is also the space where I see higher fragmentation, with many cloud-based video platform startups offering similar solutions. These include Wistia, Kapwing, or Vidyard. Today, self-serve and add-ons remain the largest business for VMEO, and VMEO would probably aim to reaccelerate self-serve growth at some point in the future. Nonetheless, the existence of these competitors could make things a bit challenging for VMEO, in my opinion.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for VMEO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to decline -2.6% YoY to $406 million, in line with the company's guidance. I assume forward P/S to expand slightly to 1.7x, implying a share price appreciation to $4. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - VMEO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $398 million, a -4.6% YoY decline, in line with the company's guidance. P/S to remain at 1.5x, driving share price correction to $3.5.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $3.8 per share, which is pretty much where VMEO is trading today. I would assign the stock a neutral rating.

As a side note, I believe that it would be rather challenging to value VMEO properly today, since the company is in the midst of strategic realignment to focus on targeting the enterprise segment while scaling back S&M spend. Nonetheless, while I would expect sideways price action, I believe the current price level might be attractive enough for some speculative investors, especially since VMEO still has a decent balance sheet and is not in any distressed situation.

Conclusion

VMEO is a leading business in the cloud-based video platform space. In FY 2024, the management will focus more towards achieving profitable growth by growing its enterprise business further and scaling back its self-serve business. Since self-serve segment is still almost 70% of the business today, its expected decline in FY 2024 should result in the overall business decline for the FY, even with the continued growth in the enterprise business. This means that VMEO could potentially see a sideways price action into the FY, as projected by my 1-year price target model. I rate the stock neutral.