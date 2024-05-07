Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 11:34 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Scalo - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Paul Diaz - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Verratti - Chief Commercial Officer
Sam Raha - Chief Operating Officer
Scott Leffler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research, LLC
Daniel Brennan - TD Cowen
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners LLC
Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities, LLC
Jacob Krahenbuhl - Stephens Inc.
John Kim - Bank of America

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Myriad Genetics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Matt Scalo. Please go ahead.

Matthew Scalo

Thanks, Latif, and good afternoon and welcome to the Myriad Genetics first quarter 2024 earnings call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today and afterwards we will host a question-and-answer session. Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.

I’m Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and on the call with me today are Paul Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer. This call can be heard live via webcast at investor.myriad.com, and a recording will be archived in the Investors section of our website along with this slide presentation.

Please note that some of the information presented today

Recommended For You

About MYGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MYGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News