LRT Capital Management April 2024 Investor Update

koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months 36 Months Inception LRT Global Opportunities -8.56% +10.69% -6.17% +6.44% -0.94% +19.39% Click to enlarge

Results as of 4/30/2024. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

LRT Global Opportunities is a systematic long/ short strategy that seeks to generate positive returns while controlling downside risks and maintaining a low net exposure to the equity markets.

For the month of April, the strategy was down 8.56%, bringing overall results to +10.69% for the year. All results are net of fees. Beta-adjusted net exposure was 16.63% at month end. The attribution of April’s return was -0.66% from market beta, and -7.90% from our alpha generation.1 Our longs detracted significantly to performance partially offset by our shorts. Top gainers on the long side included Exponent Inc. (EXPO), Petrobras (PBR), and Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), offset by losses on Chemed Corp. (CHE), Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD), Saia, Inc. (SAIA), Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) and Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD). See the appendix for additional disclosures. We continue to be cautious on the overall market as evidenced by our current low market beta.

April was an unusually bad month as many of our portfolio companies had negative reactions to Q1 earnings reports with several declining double digits, for example: Chemed Corp., Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., Saia, Inc., Colliers International Group Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc. See the appendix for more details. However, we believe this is due to idiosyncratic bad luck, not a systematic problem that we expect to continue. Despite this, our net returns for the year are double those of broad market indexes such as the S&P500 or the Nasdaq. May is off to a reasonably good start with many of our portfolio holdings rebounding from what I see as an overaction to Q1 earnings.

I take seriously the responsibility and the trust that you have given me as a steward of a part of your savings.

As always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I appreciate all your ongoing support.

Lukasz Tomicki,

Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital