Monolithic Power Systems: Still Reason For Restraint

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • Monolithic Power Systems has been impacted by an industry downturn, but the latest report suggests growth has returned and about to accelerate.
  • A return to growth is crucial to MPWR since it trades at a premium for its superior growth track record, even though there has not been much of it lately.
  • While MPWR certainly has its strengths, there are likely to be several reasons why some may decide to keep their distance from MPWR.
  • A case can be made for, but also against, long MPWR since both sides have arguments to back up their case with.

Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application

kynny

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR), a supplier of power solutions in the market for analog semiconductors, released its Q1 FY2024 report on May 1 and both Q1 results and Q2 guidance surpassed expectations. MPWR has not escaped the

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.92K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPWR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News