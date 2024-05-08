kynny

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR), a supplier of power solutions in the market for analog semiconductors, released its Q1 FY2024 report on May 1 and both Q1 results and Q2 guidance surpassed expectations. MPWR has not escaped the fallout of the slump in the analog market, but the latest updates suggest the situation is improving. However, there may still be reason for caution. Why will be covered next.

The stock has come back to life with some help

A past article from September 2023 rated MPWR a hold for a number of reasons. MPWR, for instance, recorded its first quarterly YoY sales decline after ten years of growth, an unenviable milestone for a company long valued for its ability to consistently outperform when it comes to growth. The stock had also gone more or less sideways for the last two years or so. All this argued against placing bets on MPWR.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The chart above shows how the sideways action came to an end in late 2023. The stock hit bottom on October 30, 2023 at $392.10, but a Q3 FY2023 report on the same day came in better than expected, a new stock buyback program and a rally in the stock market all contributed to send the stock higher. The stock closed at $707.22 on May 3, 2024, which means MPWR is up 12.1% YTD by gaining 80.4% in market cap since the October 30 low.

Is MPWR soaring too high?

November was a pivotal month for MPWR, since that is when the stock came back to life to go on a rally that has yet to end. It’s worth mentioning MPWR received an assist from a rally in the stock market. A rising tide lifts all boats as the saying goes and MPWR benefited accordingly. The chart below, for instance, shows how the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) went on a rally in November after the Fed signaled a shift towards easing of monetary policy.

Source: Thinkorswim app

However, it’s worth noting that the rally in MPWR has pushed up valuations as someone might imagine for a stock up 80+% after six months. The table below shows how MPWR trades at much higher multiples than competitors. According to the most recent Form 10-K, these competitors of MPWR in the analog market include Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON), among others.

For instance, EV/EBITDA is at 44x on a forward basis and 67x on a trailing basis for MPWR with lower margin. MPWR seeks to compensate higher multiples with faster growth, but MPWR has struggled with growth in recent quarters. MPWR is also smaller than many of the competitors, which makes it easier for MPWR to achieve faster growth.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON Market cap $34.42B $99.00B $162.89B $65.93B $30.28B Enterprise value $33.13B $104.72B $166.69B $73.12B $31.27B Revenue ("ttm") $1,827.9M $11,568.6M $16,801.0M $13,281.0M $8,156.0M EBITDA $494.7M $5,681.1M $7,800.0M $4,801.0M $3,137.6M Trailing non-GAAP P/E 61.02 22.03 27.95 18.31 13.93 Forward non-GAAP P/E 53.87 33.32 34.34 18.44 17.60 Trailing GAAP P/E 84.30 35.64 27.87 23.83 14.35 Forward GAAP P/E 73.25 73.72 34.87 23.21 18.42 P/S 18.56 8.62 9.68 5.00 3.71 P/B 16.28 2.78 9.59 7.48 3.72 EV/sales 18.13 9.05 9.92 5.51 3.83 Trailing EV/EBITDA 66.98 18.43 21.37 15.23 9.97 Forward EV/EBITDA 43.64 25.88 24.01 14.41 12.14 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, some could argue that MPWR is overvalued according to some metrics. There are different methods used, but the methodology favored by Peter Lynch to calculate a stocks’ fair value, for example, argues as much. MPWR earned $5.04 on revenue of $844.45M in FY2020 and $11.78 on revenue of $1,821.07M in FY2023, which means non-GAAP EPS grew at a CAGR of 32.71% during these three years. If MPWR earned $11.59 on a TTM basis, and we assume that earnings continue to grow by 32.71% on average per year, then fair value comes in at around $379.11, or close to where MPWR bottomed in late October and way below where the stock trades at right now.

Does MPWR still deserve to trade at a premium?

Keep in mind MPWR has long traded at higher multiples versus the competition. The main reason for this is because of MPWR’s proven ability to outperform versus others, which warrants a higher multiple for the faster growth MPWR offers in return. However, there has not been much growth lately at MPWR due to a downturn in the analog market.

In fact, the stock rallied while quarterly earnings dropped. As mentioned before, MPWR posted its first sales decline in ten years in the Q2 FY2023 report, yet the stock managed to put together a huge rally. The next two reports that followed also recorded YoY declines, but the stock continued to go higher in spite of worse earnings.

The last time MPWR recorded three consecutive YoY declines in quarterly revenue was back in 2011. Keep in mind MPWR is not alone in facing weak demand in the analog market. The whole analog market contracted, which affected all analog players, MPWR included. According to a recent report from WSTS, the analog market shrank by 8.9% to $81B in 2023.

Is growth coming back at MPWR?

The recent struggles notwithstanding, MPWR can boast of an impressive growth track record. As mentioned previously, Q2 FY2023 was the first sales decline in ten years. Non-GAAP EPS grew by 523% in FY2015-2023 with revenue growing by 447% during this period. MPWR is praised for its strong track record when it comes to growth, but that has not been the case lately.

In fact, sales have gone pretty much flat since Q2 FY2022 when revenue came in at $461M, not far from the $458M recorded in the most recent or Q1 FY2024 report. The table below shows how revenue returned to growth in Q1 FY2024, if only by a little bit, although earnings declined. MPWR posted non-GAAP EPS of $2.81, down 6.3% YoY, on revenue of $457.9M, up 1.5% YoY, in Q1 FY2024.

In terms of GAAP, MPWR achieved net income of $92.5M or $1.89 per share. The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP number is that the latter excludes stock-based compensation expense worth $51.8M and the former does not. MPWR finished Q1 FY2024 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1,286.4M with no long-term debt on the balance sheet.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 457,885 454,012 451,065 0.85% 1.51% Gross margin 55.1% 55.3% 57.4% (20bps) (230bps) Operating income 95,487 109,569 124,276 (12.85%) (23.17%) Net income 92,541 96,905 109,802 (4.50%) (15.72%) EPS 1.89 1.98 2.26 (4.55%) (16.37%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 457,885 454,012 451,065 0.85% 1.51% Gross margin 55.7% 55.7% 57.7% - (200bps) Operating income 151,613 156,092 164,103 (2.87%) (7.61%) Net income 137,492 140,852 146,008 (2.39%) (5.83%) EPS 2.81 2.88 3.00 (2.43%) (6.33%) Click to enlarge

Source: MPWR

MPWR posted its first sales growth in a year in Q1 FY2024 and the outlook suggests more growth ahead, in line with industry forecasts calling for a return to growth in the analog market in 2024 after a down year in 2023. Guidance calls for Q2 FY2024 revenue of $480-500M, an increase of 11% YoY at the midpoint. Using the guidelines below from MPWR, MPWR is estimated to achieve non-GAAP EPS of around $3.10 in Q2 FY2024, up from $2.82 in Q2 FY2023.

Q2 FY2024 (guidance) Q2 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $480-500M $441.1M 11.09% GAAP gross margin 55.1-55.7% 56.1% (70bps) Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4-56.0% 56.5% (80bps) Click to enlarge

Source: MPWR

At the high end of Q2 guidance, revenue of $500M would surpass the current record of $495M set in Q3 FY2022, which would be a positive sign growth has returned. Still, despite the optimistic signs, MPWR remains cautious about the outlook. From the Q1 earnings call:

“seasonality particularly as you're exiting a downturn is hard to predict and what we tried to indicate with our prepared comments is that there are signs of optimism from the standpoint of improved ordering patterns but how that translates into the second-half is hard to predict and so we have more of a profile of the guide that we've given for Q2, but that really as far as the difference between Q3 and Q4. We see them higher than Q2 perhaps but between the two of them flattish.”

Source: MPWR earnings call

In line with this sentiment from MPWR, which suggests a small improvement in H2 after $938-958M in revenue in H1, FY2024 revenue is estimated to end up at about $2.1B. This represents an increase of 15% YoY, which is significantly more than the low-to-mid single-digit growth most industry forecasts expect from the analog market in 2024. WSTS, for example, is forecasting an increase of 3.7% in 2024 for the analog market. With such a top line, non-GAAP EPS is estimated to end up at $13.25. This would give MPWR a non-GAAP P/E ratio of 53x with the stock at $707.21.

Investor takeaways

MPWR spent much of 2023 in contraction with sales declining YoY for three consecutive quarters after ten years of uninterrupted growth and there was essentially no growth in the last two years or so, but the latest report achieved a return to a YoY increase in revenue for the first time in a year. Furthermore, guidance suggests an acceleration in growth, even if MPWR remains cautious about the state of demand for analog semiconductors.

A return to growth is important for a stock like MPWR since growth is what draws buyers to it. MPWR is assigned a premium for its track record of superior growth versus the wider industry, but there was not much growth to be had lately. An argument could be made that a premium is not warranted in the absence of any growth, but with MPWR returning to outperforming this argument makes less sense.

I have argued for long MPWR in the past since there is much to like about MPWR, but I am nonetheless neutral for now on MPWR. Valuations for MPWR are just too rich at the moment. MPWR may offer superior growth, and it arguably deserves to trade at a premium for it, especially with its established track record that few stocks can match, but there is a hefty price to pay for getting in on the action, which not everyone is likely to be willing to fork over.

Buying a stock after it has already rallied by 80+% after six months or so may also not be a prudent move. The market for analog semiconductors has yet to return to complete health and the possibility it may regress should not be dismissed. Many customers are taking it step by step for a reason, something MPWR has acknowledged. If end-user demand is not there, MPWR will be hard-pressed to deliver on the growth expected from it.

Bottom line, there is no one size fits all when it comes to MPWR. There is a case to be made for long MPWR, but there is also an argument to be made in favor of staying on the sidelines. Neither side can be dismissed since both sides have solid arguments in their favor. In the end it comes down to the individual to decide which argument to side with.