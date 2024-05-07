Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Larsen - Chief Financial Officer
Craig Gates - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Dezellem - Titan Capital
Bob Poole - Bricoleur Capital
George Melas - MKH Management

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Key Tronic’s Corporation Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Brett Larsen. Please go ahead.

Brett Larsen

Good afternoon, everyone. I am Brett Larsen, Chief Financial Officer of Key Tronic. I would like to thank everyone for joining us today for our investor conference call. Joining me here in our Spokane Valley headquarters is Craig Gates, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Tony Voorhees, our Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller

As always, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, we might make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the company's future financial performance. Please remember that such statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially. For more information, you may review the risk factors outlined in the documents the company has filed with the SEC, specifically our latest 10-K, quarterly 10-Qs and 8-Ks.

Please note that on this call, we will discuss historical financial and other statistical information regarding our business and operations. Some of this information is included in today's press release, and a recorded version of this call will be available on our website.

Today, we released our results for the three months ended March 30, 2024. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we reported total revenue of $140.5 million compared to $164.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of

