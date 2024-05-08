thamerpic

UBS First Quarter Earnings Review:

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) reported a spectacular Q1 of 2024 early this morning. The integration of Credit Suisse continues apace. While there remain some cost cuts to complete, the revenue and expense benefits of the rescue deal are flowing through beautifully.

This first slide lays out the big picture: consolidated revenue up 4% with expenses down 12%.

UBS Revenue and Expense Comparisons (UBS Q1 Presentation)

The company lays out total PBT (profit before tax) and underlying PBT, which doesn't include someone time integration costs. The net difference this quarter was about $250 million, less than 10%. Underlying is reported above.

The bridge from last year is clear and impressive.

Earnings Bridge (UBS Q1 Presentation)

All segments are growing nicely, either by assets or revenues. GWM (global wealth management) and AM (asset management) are growing off of large bases, but growth is good, as there was bound to be some client churn with the CS merger.

UBS Segment Performance Q/Q (UBS Q1 Presentation)

The company does a great job laying out their progress on shrinking expenses and the balance sheet. They have chopped a lot of wood, but there is more to go both in terms of profitability and returns on capital, which you can see above in RoCET1 hitting 9.6%. Still below where the company wants to be but improving.

Breakdown of Expense and Balance Sheet Reductions (UBS Q1 Presentation)

Lower RWA (risk weighted assets) and greater profitability is already leading to a stronger balance sheet. CET1 (common equity tier 1) capital ratio, a measure of loss-absorbing ability, is already improving but looks set to get to the high teens.

Return Ratios (UBS Q1 Presentation)

The company earned $.52/share this quarter with the 9.6 RoCET1, a run-rate of $2.08. At $30 (price this morning, Tuesday, May 7), it's trading at <15x multiple. In isolation, I don't think that's a high multiple. However, the company lays out where it expects to be as they exit 2026, just two years from now, and 2028. The numbers are nicely higher. If they hit their 2026 goals, earnings should be over 55% higher than this past quarter, which will scare the hell out of $3.25/share. 15x that number means a stock price in the high $40s.

Financial Targets (UBS Q1 Presentation)

Risks:

This is a massive integration. There can be hiccups along the way. It can happen with client assets under management. It can happen with expenses. It can happen with management. So far, so good on all fronts. However, anything can happen. Also, this stock will be sensitive to global asset prices. A decline in risk assets will hit revenues from wealth management and asset management. The investment bank would also suffer.

That said, the stock trades at a below-market multiple despite the organic growth profile having a clear path higher.

Conclusion:

This stock has been a layup since the Credit Suisse deal was announced, and I first published on it (before launching my investment group Catalyst Hedge Investing). UBS is the beneficiary of the Swiss government needing a home for a very large, but temporarily broken asset. The company dominates its home market and has a massive global presence. Revenues look headed higher, and expenses and the balance sheet look headed lower. It's a potent combination. I can see the stock over $40 by this time next year, with long-term compounding potential.