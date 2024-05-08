Nikada

Introduction

I've written six articles on SA about personal defense company Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN), the latest of which was in December 2023 when I said that the business looked close to worthless without a lift of the bans on advertising by major social media platforms.

Well, it seems that I was over-pessimistic as net revenues soared by 98% in Q1 FY24 thanks to a new advertising strategy. However, I'm concerned that this type of advertising is expensive, and the company's operating income continued to be in the red in the quarter. As the market capitalization of Byrna recently surpassed $300 million, I now feel comfortable with cutting my rating on the stock to strong sell. Let's review.

The Q1 FY24 financial results

If you aren't familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. Byrna specializes in the development and manufacturing of CO2 handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers which can be loaded with chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. It has production facilities in Fort Wayne, and South Africa, as well as a 51:49 joint venture company in Uruguay with a manufacturing facility in Argentina.

The main products include the Byrna SD launcher, the Byrna LE edition launcher, and the less lethal 12-gauge rounds and the company also sells pepper spray, and body armor. Byrna focuses on online sales, and its products are also available in more than 500 brick and mortar stores in the USA. The business was put under pressure in late March 2023 when the company was hit with advertising bans by the social media platforms of Meta (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google after its products were classified as contraband. Twitter (now X) also banned advertising by Byrna in the following months. The bans still haven't been lifted, and I thought that the business looked could be doomed, but it seems that Byrna managed to turn things around somewhat in Q1 FY24 thanks to a new advertising strategy centered around celebrity endorsements and television ads that it started implementing in September 2023.

It has received celebrity endorsements from Sean Hannity, Judge Jeanine Pirro, and Bill O'Reilly, among others. The company said that daily average web sessions increased by 33.4% year-on-year to 33,468 during the quarter. In addition, it secured a commitment from the Córdoba Provincial Police force in Argentina to purchase 10,000 launchers though the Uruguay company, which I think could be worth in the region of $15 million.

Looking at the financial results for Q1 FY24, we can see that net revenues rose by 98% to a record $16.7 million. This is even more impressive when you take into account that Q1 is typically the company's weakest quarter. The direct-to-consumer revenues through Byrna's website and Amazon rose to $12.8 million from $6.1 million, while the sales to domestic dealers/distributors increased to 0.7 million to $2.2 million from $1.5 million a year earlier.

That being said, I'm concerned that the gross profit margin decreased to 57.9% from 62.4% a year earlier. In addition, the business still looks unsustainable as the operating result was in the red once again due to the increased marketing spending. It seems that celebrity endorsements and television advertising are much less efficient than ads on social media platforms, as marketing expenses soared to $1.9 million from $0.5 million.

This means that with all other things being equal, each additional dollar spent on advertising brought just $5.50 of revenues and less than $3.00 of gross profit. The GAAP EBITDA for Q1 FY24 was just $0.08 million.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.7 million quarter on quarter to $24.2 million thanks to a $1.8 million decrease in inventories as well as a $1.4 million fall in accounts receivable. Byrna did not repurchase any shares in Q1 FY24. Overall, the balance sheet looks strong as the company has no debts, but I'm concerned that the tangible book value was just $37.4 million as of February.

Future of the company and valuation

In my view, the effect of celebrity endorsements is likely to decrease over the coming months as the novelty factor wears off and revenue growth is likely to slow down without an increase in the marketing budget. I doubt that Byrna's new advertising strategy is scalable and sustainable, and I think that net revenues are unlikely to surpass $70 million in FY24 without an increase in marketing spending.

I don't expect Byrna's operating income to become positive anytime soon unless the company manages to lift the bans on advertising on social media platforms. Looking about the long-term sustainability of the business, I'm concerned that Byrna gets most of its orders from new customers at the moment. The company isn't attracting much repeat business, as first-time customers accounted for 70% of total orders in Q1 FY24, up from 56% a year earlier.

Looking at the valuation, I think that it makes sense to look at enterprise value to sales and price to tangible book value as Byrna could be considered a growth stock and both EBITDA and net income are negative on a TTM basis. As you can see from the chart below, these two metrics are at their highest levels in over two years. Sure, there is a lot of optimism baked into the valuation due to the improvement in sales in Q1 FY24, but I think the road ahead is likely to get bumpier, and I'm cutting my rating on Byrna's stock to strong sell.

Overall, I continue to think that the business is unsustainable without advertising on social media platforms and that short selling is viable. Data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate is just 0.74% as of the time of writing. In addition, short sellers can hedge the risk through call options, and the December 2024 ones with a strike price of $15.00 don't look expensive.

However, the short squeeze risk seems high as the short interest is 5.84% of the float, and it takes more than 8 days to cover as of the time of writing.

Looking at the upside risks, I think that the major one is that I could be wrong that the new advertising strategy is not scalable and sustainable. Byrna could potentially receive a major boost in sales if it manages to attract more well-known celebrities and influencers over the coming months. Another risk here is that the market valuations of microcap companies can soar for spurious and unknown reasons.

Investor takeaway

Byrna booked strong sales growth for Q1 FY24 thanks to its new advertising strategy, but I'm concerned the latter is expensive and unsustainable. Operating income is still in the red and the company is now trading at above 8x tangible book value. In my view, revenue growth is likely to slow down over the coming months and sales for FY24 could be under $70 million. While short selling seems viable due to the low short borrow fee rate, the short squeeze risk is high, and I think it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid Byrna's stock.