Li Auto: My Pick For The EV Market Will Likely Survive A Price War

May 08, 2024 1:28 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI) Stock
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Li Auto's stock is relatively cheap and is trading at a P/E range of 16.1x to 5.74x 2026 earnings.
  • The biggest risk facing LI is the potential slowdown in EV sales in China. This could trigger a price war due to oversupply.
  • Given its fast-growing nature and relatively stable balance sheet, I believe that Li Auto could be among the remaining “survivors” of this difficult period.

Drone Point View of City Street Crossing at Rush Hour

AerialPerspective Works

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is commonly touted as the closest rival for Tesla (TSLA) in mainland China. This is because both companies compete in China's premium EV segment. Despite the two companies being somewhat comparable, the performance of

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.45K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News