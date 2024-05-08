Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jesse Rose - Head of Investor Relations
Steve Huffman - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Jen Wong - Chief Operating Officer
Drew Vollero - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ron Josey - Citi
Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan
Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley
Justin Post - Bank of America
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank
Tom Champion - Piper Sandler
Richard Greenfield - LightShed Partners
Mark Shmulik - Bernstein
Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Julian, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Reddit's Q1 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jesse Rose, Head of Investor Relations. You may now begin.

Jesse Rose

Great. Thanks, Julian. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Reddit's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to share our results are Steve Huffman, Reddit's Co-Founder and CEO; Jen Wong, Reddit's COO; and Drew Vollero, Reddit's CFO. Their remarks will be followed by a Q&A session.

We issued our first quarter letter to shareholders earlier today and is needed available on our Investor Relations website and our Investor Relations subreddit r/RDDT.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, expected performance and in particular, our guidance for the next quarter. Actual results may vary materially from today's statements. Information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause these results to differ is included in our SEC filings, including those

