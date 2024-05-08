hapabapa

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

During the quarter, we reinvested back in Tencent (and proxy Prosus) primarily because we're observing another pattern from our playbook that we cited in our last letter: the idea that advertising is a helpful 'switch' that can be 'turned on' to enhance margins when they're required.

Tencent's WeChat is used daily by 1 billion people in China. Still, Tencent has historically under-monetised the advertising potential of its vast social network, relying on in-game purchases and fintech take rates. Then came TikTok (Douyin in China), where engagement was determined not by what your friends were doing but through an omnipotent algorithm delivering personalised short-form video content. Social network effects became less relevant, and eyeballs moved elsewhere.

Seeing this as a competitive threat, Tencent launched its own short-form video-much as META had done through Reels. Similarly to Facebook and Instagram, with Tencent's daily ubiquity and existing network effects, video took off rapidly as a complement to engagement time. Once they reached a sufficient scale, management started monetising the content[1].

Our thesis is that AI is likely to enhance the opportunity by 1) improving video engagement through surfacing more personal content to users (providing more monetisable ad inventory) and 2) improving ad targeting (more relevant ads that lead to higher click-through rates) in the same way it has benefited AppLovin and Meta Platforms.

Independent of AI, if Tencent gets these elements right, each is combinatorial to growing profitability, but AI is a force multiplier.

Despite this positive backdrop, Tencent's promising narrative is somewhat overshadowed by broader negative sentiment towards Chinese investments, which has pressed Tencent's valuation multiples to historically low levels. In this environment, Tencent is compelled to self-heal. In response, Tencent is deploying its increasing profitability by returning capital to shareholders by boosting dividends by 42% and doubling its share repurchases over the coming year.

There is a financial link to its shareholder Prosus here. In the past, Tencent's repurchases had little impact on their share price and were primarily a mechanism to 'sterilise' share sales from Prosus in its own value unlock programme[2]. We think there is a good chance that Prosus will also step up its own repurchases.

To give some sense of the scale of the repurchases, Prosus' market cap is $75bn, and Tencent has announced $12bn in repurchases over the next year.

You'll notice that our thesis does not rely on Chinese macroeconomic conditions. We think a combination of 'self-healing' and low valuations should generate a favourable return for us.

