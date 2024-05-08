Makiko Tanigawa

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) (TSX:WCN:CA) when I wrote about it last October, as I expected the growth to be sustainable and that WCN could meet management guidance for double-digit growth in FY23 and FY24. Fast-forward ~6 months, WCN share price has exceeded my previous target price level of CAD212 (now CAD227). Hence, I think an update is warranted. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I reiterate a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that WCN deserves to continue trading at least at 33x forward earnings, given the structurally higher margin outlook and continuous strong visibility into high-single-digit growth ahead. If WCN can continue its current M&A momentum, there could be more upside than I have modeled.

Review

WCN reported earnings in late April, where it saw adj EBITDA of $651 million, beating consensus estimate of $641 million, leading to adj EPS of $1.04, which was also ahead of estimates of $1. Driving the beat was a core pricing realization of 7.8%, with fuel surcharges down 0.7%. This was partially offset by solid waste volumes declining by 3.8% y/y in 1Q24, which is expected given the weather impacts.

The highlight was the strong adj. EBITDA performance, which saw a margin of 31.4%, up 160bps vs 1Q23. This feat is especially noteworthy considering that 1Q24 is the seasonally weakest quarter of the year, and yet, WCN posted an EBITDA margin expansion of 160bps to 31.4%. Even better, the 160bps could have been better if not for the weather headwind (which is outside of WCN's control). Adjusting for that, like-for-like EBITDA margins actually expanded 200bps. While 100bps of the expansion was due to favorable commodity and RIN values that could turn into a headwind given the cyclical nature of commodity prices, the other 100bps was from underlying business improvement that, I believe, is a structural gain.

Looking ahead, improving employee productivity and reducing employee churn make me believe there is more room for structural margin gains. For reference, compared to 2023, voluntary turnover is 30% lower than peak levels, and employee wage increases are currently less than 6% (200bps lower than FY23, suggesting lesser pressure for WCN to raise wages to keep employees). WCN has also decreased the number of open positions by approximately 350 bps compared to 1Q23, and the implications I expect to have on the P&L are:

2Q24 to see sequential margin improvement vs. 1Q24 due to an easier comp (not all employees are laid off at the start of 1Q24, so there is a timing effect). Over the medium term, as WCN is able to work with a smaller headcount, implying productivity gains, future hires should have equivalent productivity as well, which should result in a structurally higher margin profile compared to the past.

The results so far have been very encouraging, as WCN has already achieved 10-20 bps out of the ~100 bps of potential margin improvement from lower employee churn. As such, the baseline to think of EBITDA margin forward should be at least 31.6% (31.4% + 40 bps of weather headwind - 100bps from the cyclical nature of commodity prices + 80 bps of remaining margin expansion opportunity from lower employee churn). Also note that WCN is shedding lower margin accounts, so that should help with margin expansion as well due to mix.

As for WCN's top-line outlook, I am confident that WCN can continue to hit management FY24 guidance, which implies high single-digit percentage growth, and I say this because of the strong 1Q24 solid waste organic growth, driven by a 7.8% core price contribution that should be sustainable as there is a high degree of visibility into FY24 pricing given that more than 75% of the core price is already in place (as specified in the 1Q24 earnings call).

Inorganic growth wise, management continues to show that they are not letting the foot off the pedal, as they have already acquired around $375 million in annualized revenue year-to-date (as of earnings result day). Given the strong start to the year, I see the potential for WCN to beat its guidance if it is able to keep up this M&A momentum, which is not implausible given that the current pipeline is one of the most robust the company has seen in years. There should not be too much to be worried about regarding the balance sheet, as WCN exited 1Q24 with ~$112 million in cash and net debt to LTM EBITDA of 3x (consistent with the historical average). I don't see any liquidity risk as well, given that the next major debt maturity is in 2029. The business also continues to gush out ~$1 billion of FCF a year, which can be used to deleverage the balance sheet if need be.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe WCN can grow at high-single-digits with no issues, and using management FY24 guide, I expect WCN to generate ~$9.36 billion of revenue in FY25. Given the EBITDA margin performance and the potential for further expansion, I now forecast WCN to see a net margin of 14.7% in FY24 and 15.5% in FY25. I assume the rest of FY24 will see the same level of EBITDA margin as 1Q24 (this is actually conservative as 2-4Q24 may not see the same weather impact), which adjusted for the tax rate (using FY23 tax rate of 22.4%) will result in ~120bps of expansion vs. FY23.

For FY25, I assumed WCN would be able to fully extract the 80 bps of margin expansion. I also think that WCN should continue to trade at 33x forward earnings, given the potential for a structurally higher margin profile and a visible top-line growth outlook. I would note that the 33x forward earnings multiple is basically WCN's 5-year historical average, so it is not demanding.

Risk

Since WCN has numerous franchise agreements, it takes more time to pass on recycling fees, making the company more sensitive to OCC (old corrugated container) prices. Earnings for the business would take a hit if recyclable values dropped. Also, WCN makes money by selling renewable credits; if RIN prices were to drop, financials would be impacted.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for WCN. WCN 1Q24 results further solidified my bullish view on the business, specifically, the strong margin expansion and high-single digit top-line growth. On EBITDA margin expansion, WCN's ability to achieve this during a seasonally weak quarter and how it has managed the employee churn situation strengthen the case for a structurally higher margin profile. Additional upside to my price target would come from further M&A - which I note so far has seen very good momentum. ­