Waste Connections: Strong Growth Visibility With Structurally Higher Margin Profile

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • I continue to recommend a buy rating for WCN.
  • Waste Connections reported strong earnings with margin expansion and high-single-digit growth.
  • The potential for further margin expansion and robust M&A pipeline contribute to the positive outlook.

Crushed plastic bottles

Makiko Tanigawa

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) (TSX:WCN:CA) when I wrote about it last October, as I expected the growth to be sustainable and that WCN could meet management guidance

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.08K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WCN:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WCN:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCN
--
WCN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News