Introduction

About a year ago, I wasn’t too worried about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), a regional bank headquartered in Virginia with a total asset base of almost $17B. Last year, I liked the bank’s strong loan book and thought that was a good feature while the US financial sector was dealing with the fallout from some bankruptcies. The share price has now moved up by almost 20% so I wanted to have a closer look at its recent results and valuation.

Keeping an eye on the net interest income

TowneBank still has to deal with a decreasing net interest income and this trend continued in the first quarter of 2024. In the March quarter, the company saw its interest income increase from $163.4M to $186.9M but the total interest expenses more than doubled to almost $84M, as you can see below. The net interest margin in the first quarter was 2.72% compared to 3.36% in the first quarter of last year.

TOWN Investor Relations

Meanwhile, the bank was able to keep its net non-interest expenses under control: although the total amount of non-interest expenses increased by $1.2M, its non-interest income jumped by in excess of $3M which means the total pre-tax and pre loan loss provision income recorded by TowneBank in the first quarter of the current financial year was approximately $41.5M, compared almost $60M in the first quarter of last year.

That’s a tough one as it confirms the margins are still under severe pressure, but fortunately, there also was some good news as the bank was able to recoup about $0.9M in previously recorded loan loss provisions. A substantial improvement from the $11.7M in loan loss provisions it recorded in the first quarter of last year. This resulted in a reported pre-tax income of $42.4M and a net profit of $35.1M of which $34.7M was attributable to the shareholders of TowneBank.

That represented an EPS of $0.46, which still covers the current dividends of $0.25 per share per quarter very well. This includes the negative impact of the FDIC special assessment to the tune of almost $1.3M.

The loan book remains healthy

At the end of the first quarter, the total amount of loan loss provisions represented 1.10% of the total loans, and that’s about 18 times the amount of non-performing loans on the balance sheet.

As you can see below, TowneBank’s loan book is still very heavily focused on commercial real estate as CRE represented almost 50% of the entire loan book size of $11.45B. The image below also shows the slow but steady increase in the average yield on the loans, and the bank mentioned an additional $1.6B in loans will mature this year and an average increase in the interest rate of 100 bp on those loans would add in excess of $0.04 per share to the quarterly earnings.

TOWN Investor Relations

Looking at the additional breakdown of the commercial real estate assets, office buildings represented the largest portion with a 22% stake. This means that a total of $1.2B of the bank’s loan book (in excess of 10%) is related to office loans.

TOWN Investor Relations

But as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, there are no issues with the office portfolio. As you can see below, only $0.1M of the loans is past due, and zero loans are currently delinquent, exceeding the due date by more than 90%.

TOWN Investor Relations

I will keep an eye on the bank’s office exposure, but for now, I see no reason to be worried. It is also helpful to see almost 40% of the office exposure is related to owner-occupied office space. I wish TowneBank would share the LTV ratios and an updated valuation of the underlying assets of the commercial real estate loan book, but as long as the borrowers don’t start to default, I am okay with TowneBank’s way of managing the risks.

The quarterly update did not contain an update on the difference between book value and fair value of certain assets, but looking back at the FY 2023 results, this wasn’t a major issue either. The portfolio of securities available for sale is obviously marked to market. The total amount of securities held for sale had a book value of $312.5M and a fair value of $298.5M, so there is a theoretical fair value difference of $14M. That’s pretty low as a substantial portion of those securities has a pretty short remaining life.

TOWN Investor Relations

I had to go back to the bank’s annual report to figure out the difference of the book value and the fair value of the loan book. At the end of last year, that difference was approximately $550M.

TOWN Investor Relations

The bank can handle that discrepancy. At the end of Q1, the tangible book value was $20.31 and the $564M difference between the fair value and book value would have an additional negative impact of around $7.5/share. This would result in an adjusted tangible book value of just under $13/share. Definitely not ideal, but this calculation is more a ‘theoretical exercise’ and if interest rates decrease, that discrepancy will evaporate.

Investment thesis

TowneBank is still very well-managed and the very low amount of loans past due is a testament to the bank’s focus on loan quality. Looking at the full-year guidance, we see the bank expects a NII of $460-475M and a net non-interest expense of around $240M. This means the pre-tax and pre loan loss provision income will come in around $220M and assuming $20M in loan loss provisions (I’m conservative here as the bank should be able to come in much lower) would result in a pre-tax profit of $200M and a net income of around $155-160M for an EPS of just over $2/share.

This means I’m a ‘hold’ on TowneBank right now. The bank is well-managed but it’s trading at 1.4 times the tangible book value (not adjusted for fair value calculations) and at about 13-14 times earnings. Meanwhile, the current dividend of $1/share (payable in quarterly tranches of $0.25) represents a yield of just 3.6% with an anticipated payout ratio of around 50%.

I’m on the sidelines, but I like the bank’s performance and strong loan book. But when I see the bank’s net interest margin stabilize and increase again, I could be persuaded to go long as that will result in an earnings expansion.