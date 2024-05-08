BackyardProduction

I last wrote about Marcellus gas producer EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) on February 16th in EQT: “The Low-Cost gas Producer is a Buy,” rating the stock a strong buy and calculating a target price of $51 for the stock based on a discounted cash flow model.

The stock is up about 18.7% including dividends paid since that article was published. According to Bloomberg, EQT has outperformed the widely followed SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) by a little over 7 percentage points over an equivalent period.

Since my last piece, EQT updated its 2024 guidance on their Q1 2024 call, which I’ll cover in this article. Even more important, EQT announced a transformational deal to acquire pipeline and water infrastructure provider Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) in March, which could dramatically lower EQT’s free cash flow breakeven to below $2/MMBtu in 2025.

In this article, I’m updating my free cash flow model based on recent developments and raising my target price accordingly.

Let’s start with this:

The Terrible $2s

At the mere mention of a natural gas producer like EQT, many investors recoil in horror at the thought of this chart:

Front-Month NYMEX Natural Gas Prices (Bloomberg)

This weekly chart shows front-month NYMEX-traded natural gas futures since early-January 2007.

As you can see, following that 2008 spike over $10/MMBtu the commodity entered a bear market, collapsing under $2/MMBtu in 2012, 2016 and 2020 and, once again, this year.

In both 2012 and 2016, gas prices hit their lows in the spring, with the sell-off precipitated by warm winter weather, weak demand for gas heating and an associated oversupply of gas in storage. However, while weather was the proximate cause of both sell-offs, the larger, overarching issue was chronic oversupply of gas thanks to the boom in US shale gas production of that era.

And while gas prices did recover from those 2012 and 2016 lows, the relief was temporary and modest. According to Bloomberg, in the 235 weeks from early January 2016 through late June of 2020, natural gas closed below $3/MMBtu in more than 75% of all weeks and below $3.50/MMBtu more than 95% of the time.

Warm winter weather was again a contributing factor to the sell-offs in gas to that sub-$2/MMBtu in both 2020 and again this year.

And, while the rally in front-month gas futures from 2020-2022 was more robust than the rallies from the 2011 and 2016 bottoms, at first blush the broader pattern looks unchanged – a weather-driven collapse followed by a recovery and, eventually, a renewed collapse sub-$2/MMBtu.

Let’s look at a different chart of natural gas:

Natural Gas 24-Month Calendar Strip (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the 24-month NYMEX natural gas calendar strip since early 2007.

The 24-month calendar strip represents the average closing price for NYMEX gas futures over the next 24 months. For example, right now, the front month futures are June 2024, so the 24-month calendar strip represents the average price of gas futures for delivery in every month from June 2024 through May 2026.

This view of gas prices illustrates a subtle-yet-important shift.

Following the 2016 and 2020 price crashes, the entire gas futures curve remained depressed. Eight years ago, the average price of natural gas for delivery over the 24 contracts from June 2016 through May 2018 was just $2.84/MMBtu.

Gas prices were low, and the market saw little prospect for a significant recovery over the intermediate to long-term.

This time around, the pattern in front-month futures looks similar; yet, the futures curve paints a different picture. While the front-month futures dipped as low as $1.575/MMBtu in late March of this year, the 24-month calendar strip bottomed around $2.90/MMBtu in mid-February and currently stands at $3.35/MMBtu.

One more chart of gas prices this year:

Q3 2024, Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 Gas Strip Prices (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the NYMEX Natural Gas Calendar strip for three different periods: The third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024), Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. For example, the Q3 2024 Calendar strip would be the current average price of July, August and September 2024 futures and Q1 2025 would be January, February and March 2025.

Amid all the talk of plunging gas prices this year, what’s really striking is just how stable longer-term gas prices have been. Since late last year, the price of gas for delivery in Q4 2024 has hovered around $3/MMBtu and for early next year – Q1 2025 – gas prices have remained above $3.50/MMBtu save one brief stint in mid-February.

While natural gas prices are currently depressed due to warm winter weather and bloated storage, markets see, and have priced in, a recovery for gas into early 2025.

There are a few fundamental drivers of this expected improvement in gas prices, including a slate of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity due for start-up by early 2025, a trend I wrote about in an article covering Comstock Resources (CRK) back in late January.

In addition, as I highlighted in “ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas: Trading Short-Term Tailwinds,” several US shale producers, including EQT, have announced plans to curtail production this year, waiting for prices to improve.

This is a crucial point to understand when buying a producer like EQT: Quality producers have limited fundamental exposure to weak near-term gas prices and the front-month gas futures contract.

Just consider, according to Bloomberg, the front month price of natural gas is flat over the past 12 months, falling from about $2.24/MMBtu a year ago on May 8, 2023 to around $2.21/MMBtu right now; yet, shares in EQT are up 29.6% while Southwestern Energy (SWN), a stock I first profiled on Seeking Alpha back on May 4, 2023 is up about 53% over the same time period.

If you want to make money in gas producers, stop worrying about every twist and turn in the front month futures and focus on the real driver for stocks, the futures curve.

EQT Free Cash Flow

With these macro realities in mind, let’s start with the outlook for EQT’s 2024 free cash flow based on guidance provided at the time the company reported Q1 2024 earnings on April 23, 2024:

EQT Free Cash Flow Model for 2024 (EQT Q1 Earnings Results and Guidance)

EQT reports production volumes, and provides guidance, in three streams: Natural gas, ethane and liquids excluding ethane where the latter category includes volumes of oil.

Based on EQT’s 2024 guidance, natural gas accounts for around 94.3% of the company’s total production. However, since oil and other liquid hydrocarbons generally trade at higher prices than gas on an energy-equivalent basis, they add significant value to EQT’s cash flow stream.

The top section of my table summarizes EQT’s production in raw terms as well as in billions of cubic feet equivalent production where, by convention, 6,000 cubic feet of gas equals one barrel of oil or NGLs.

The second section of my table shows EQT’s cost structure.

Capital spending (CAPEX) is money EQT spends to drill and complete (fracture and put into production) new wells on its core acreage. The midpoint of management’s guidance for 2024 is CAPEX of $2.25 billion, which works out to around $1.05 in total CAPEX per thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent ($/Mcfe) production.

All other items in this section of the table are reported in $/Mcfe.

Lease operating expenses (LOE) represent the cost of maintaining output from existing wells, gathering represents the cost of moving gas from the wellhead, processing involves separating natural gas liquids (NGLs) from the raw gas stream and transport/transmission is the cost of moving gas across long-haul interstate pipelines to the point of sale.

The other expenses such as General and Administrative (G&A) and interest costs should be more familiar to investors as they’re common across industry groups.

The third section represents realized commodity prices.

For natural gas, I'm using historical trading prices for Q1 2024 and quarter-to-date for Q2. The rest are based on the Q3 and Q4 NYMEX calendar strip prices I outlined earlier for Henry Hub natural gas.

Management guidance indicates EQT expects to sell its gas at an average price discount of $0.60/mcf to Henry Hub NYMEX benchmark in 2024, so I have subtracted that discount from the calendar strip just outlined.

Pure natural gas is methane, which consists of a single carbon atom bonded to four hydrogen atoms. However, in many cases, methane occurs naturally mixed with other hydrocarbons, collectively known as natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Ethane is the lightest and most common of the NGLs, consisting of two carbon atoms bonded to six hydrogen atoms. According to Bloomberg, ethane delivered to the US Gulf Coast trades for around $7.72 per barrel, which works out to about $1.30/MMBtu, less than the current price of natural gas. In such cases, producers routinely leave ethane in the raw natural gas stream to be used just like methane.

I’m simply accounting for ethane volumes sold at the same price as natural gas.

EQT doesn’t break out its liquids production by constituent hydrocarbon, except for ethane. However, according to Bloomberg, propane sells for about $28.77/bbl, regular butane for $31.71/bbl and natural gasoline at $64.26/bbl. WTI crude oil, which EQT lumps in with liquids, trades for around $78.50/bbl right now.

Most E&Ps I’ve covered here on Seeking Alpha, including EOG Resources (EOG) guide for a mixed barrel of NGLs priced around 25% to 35% of a barrel of WTI. However, most producers include low-priced ethane as an NGL and exclude higher value oil, so EQT’s barrel of liquids is likely worth more than the average barrel of liquids across the industry.

Indeed, Range Resources (RRC), a stock I covered last summer on Seeking Alpha in “Range Resources: Cheap with Leverage to Gas Liquids Upside” is one of the largest NGLs producers operating in the Marcellus region, the same general area as EQT. As I explained in that piece, RRC considers a barrel of NGL’s to consist of about 53% ethane, 27% propane, 12% butane and 8% natural gasoline.

RRC’s oil production represents about 6% of that company’s total liquids volumes.

So, I’m using a $35/bbl price estimate for EQT’s liquids output excluding ethane. That’s based on this barrel of liquids consisting of 6% WTI oil at $80/bbl and 94% mixed NGLs (excluding ethane) worth 40% of a barrel of WTI.

If we add up all EQT’s costs, it's $2.60/mcfe – this is the company’s breakeven cost before any hedges. EQT calculates an unlevered breakeven cost of $2.50/Mcfe; since the unlevered breakeven excludes interest cost and my table shows $0.10/mcfe in interest costs, the calculated breakevens are similar.

In turn, my calculation for the company’s realized price per mcfe in 2024 is $2.20/Mcfe before hedges, so EQT is outspending cash flow to the tune of about $0.40/Mcfe this year. Multiply that negative margin by the company’s expected 2,150 Mcfe in production, and I calculate negative free cash flow of $850 million.

That’s before hedges. In Q1, EQT reported some +$416 million in cash inflow from hedges and here’s a look at EQT’s hedges over the balance of 2024:

EQT Hedge Value Q2-Q4 2024 (EQT Q1 Earnings Release, Bloomberg)

I used hedges reported in the Q1 2024 earnings release and the NYMEX quarterly calendar strip pricing to calculate a value of $604.24 million for EQT's hedges from Q2 – Q4 2024.

Adding my unhedged free cash flow estimate of -$849.4 million for 2024 to the $416.34 million uplift from Q1 2024 hedges and the $604.24 for Q2 through Q4 2024 yields an all-in free cash flow estimate of about +$171.2 million for 2024.

This is below the Wall Street median consensus at about $316 million per Bloomberg. However, recall that my model covers only EQT’s core E&P business, the production and sale of natural gas.

The company earns ancillary revenues by, for example, processing, transporting and marketing volumes on behalf of third parties. In recent years, EQT has often earned $100 to $150 million annually from these ancillary activities, so I believe my estimate to be roughly in-line with consensus.

In my February article covering EQT, I calculated -$420 million in free cash flow for 2024, so my new estimates are significantly higher. The biggest change is a higher realized commodity price assumption because my last article was published in mid-February, near the absolute lows for Q3 and Q4 2024 calendar strip prices for gas.

What’s more interesting is the long-term picture:

EQT, Equitrans and Lower Breakevens

On March 11, 2024, EQT announced the acquisition of Equitrans Midstream in an all-stock deal where ETRN shareholders receive 0.3504 shares of EQT for every share of ETRN held.

According to ETRN’s most recent quarterly earnings statement, the company also had around $7.8 billion in net debt, which EQT would assume as part of the deal.

The market’s initial reaction to the transaction was negative; per Bloomberg, EQT shares fell about 7.8% on the day the deal was announced. However, on its Q1 earnings call and presentation in late April, EQT offered more guidance on the logic of the deal:

Pro Forma Unlevered Free Cash Flow Breakeven (EQT Q1 Earnings Presentation)

ETRN is a midstream services company that owns a combination of small diameter gathering pipelines that move gas from the wellhead, fracturing water recycling, transport and storage facilities and long-haul pipelines all in the Appalachian region. The latter category includes the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project, an interstate pipeline that’s designed to transport gas from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, where it will interconnect with existing pipeline networks.

EQT already has significant contractual arrangements with ETRN for midstream services related to its production from the Marcellus region. Indeed, EQT spun-off EQM Midstream in late 2018 and ETRN took over full control of EQM Midstream in 2020. So, EQT is the former parent company of ETRN and is buying back full control of these assets as part of this deal.

By consolidating control of its midstream assets, EQT sees significant room to reduce its breakeven costs from the unlevered $2.50/mcfe I outlined earlier to just $2/Mcfe. Specifically, as you can see in the slide above the initial combination of EQT and ETRN, expected to close in Q4 2024, would save EQT approximately $0.35/mcfe in gathering costs and generate incremental revenue of $0.27/Mcfe from other producers – the deal would allow EQT to use some of the excess pipeline and water recycling capacity to earn revenue from third-party producers.

The MVP pipeline impact is expected to be around $0.12/Mcfe. EQT has already contracted to use more capacity on MVP than any other producer; one major advantage of the new line is that it allows EQT to move gas to markets like the East Coast or Gulf Coast, where gas price realizations are strong due to higher demand for gas.

And this post-deal breakeven of $2/Mcfe includes the negative impact of higher costs related to ETRN’s assets, such as a higher G&A cost and the need to spend more capital (CAPEX) to maintain and expand ETRN assets.

This $2/Mcfe is before any cost synergies resulting from the deal; EQT believes it can ultimately squeeze an additional $0.20/Mcfe out of the free cash flow breakevens within 12 to 18 months of closing.

If I simply re-run the free cash flow model I computed earlier assuming we reduce EQT’s cost structure by $0.50/Mcfe and using a $3.50/Mcfe price realization, the annualized free cash flow excluding hedges jumps to around $3.1 billion. And, at $4 gas, free cash flow soars over $4 billion annually.

These estimates are consistent with EQT’s own estimates on the Q1 call, showing close to $15 billion in free cash flow on a cumulative basis from 2025 through 2029 assuming a $3.50 NYMEX gas price. At $4.25/MMBtu, EQT estimates close to $20 billion in free cash flow over that same 5-year period.

The market has clearly embraced some of the additional color EQT provided on the EQT/ETRN deal; per Bloomberg, since the company’s earnings call on April 23rd, EQT shares have jumped about 8.8%.

This also supports a higher target price for EQT than the target I unveiled in mid-February:

Updated Target

Back in February, I derived a discounted cash flow target price for EQT of $50.18 based on my free cash flow projections for EQT as a standalone company and based on the natural gas strip price at the time.

Here’s my updated calculation:

DCF Price Target for EQT (Author's Estimates and Q1 2024 Results Presentation)

I’m factoring in no additional free cash flow for 2024 from EQT’s operations though, of course, there’s substantial upside should natural gas prices rally in the second half of 2024 in anticipation of the start-up of new LNG export facilities.

My 2025 Free Cash Flow estimate is based on natural gas prices around $3.50/MMBtu and $0.50/Mcfe in cost savings post the deal close. My 2026 to 2029 free cash flow estimates are based on gas prices near $4/Mcfe and assume no additional cost synergies related to the ETRN/EQT combination – that’s conservative, as EQT estimates an additional $0.20 in cost synergies by 2026.

I’ve factored in the higher share count resulting from EQT’s all-stock offer for ETRN, and I’ve combined their net debt burdens. EQT estimates on their last call the company would be able to reduce their net debt by $3 to $5 billion via sales of non-operated and non-core assets; EQT also announced the sale of non-operated acreage in Pennsylvania for $1.1 billion. So, I am factoring in $3 billion in debt reduction – the low end of their target – from asset sales.

My new target is $56 for EQT.