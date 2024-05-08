Why 7.5%-Yielding TC Energy Is A Compelling Investment For Value Investors?

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett hinted at a possible investment opportunity in Canada, sparking speculation among investors.
  • TC Energy could be a potential target for Buffett, offering a wide-moat business in the North American energy sector.
  • TRP presents an undervalued opportunity with steady dividend growth, robust infrastructure assets, and strategic initiatives for debt reduction and growth projects.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A piggy bank filling up with coins

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

As some might know, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) just had its annual conference in Omaha, Nebraska. As usual, Mr. Warren Buffett shared his views

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.78K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRP
--
TRP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News