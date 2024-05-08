Tesla's Optimus To The Rescue

Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

For decades, the West's manufacturing base headed east with the enthusiasm of a banker selling mortgage-backed securities to the Greeks. China, with its wide-open arms and bargain-basement labor costs, became the go-to country to knock out everything from sneakers to smartphones.

In particular, the labor costs for factory workers in China are exceptionally low. A typical worker producing the latest iPhone in Shenzhen would not earn enough to keep the average US worker in jam donuts, chicken nuggets and prosecco.

However, lately, despite increased labour costs, there's been a shift in the wind, and the West is starting to eye, with a renewed interest, bringing production back home.

For the West, there are numerous serious challenges such as higher production costs, the need to rebuild new factories, and convincing consumers to pay a little more for doodads that are stamped "Made in USA."

Keen followers of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) will no doubt be aware that the company's humanoid robot, Optimus, could well assist in reducing production costs.

Reshoring

US companies are increasingly talking about bringing manufacturing back home, according to recent corporate reports. This is evidenced by mentions of "reshoring" in earnings calls, which jumped 128% compared to last year. This trend is echoed in surveys by other banks, with a significant portion of executives in Europe and the US planning to move parts of their supply chain closer to where they sell their products, and no doubt because of a host of geopolitical reasons.

A report by Reshoring Initiative shows that there was a significant increase in manufacturing jobs brought back to the US and new jobs created by foreign companies investing in the US in Q3 2022. According to the report, this was actually the highest number ever recorded, exceeding the previous record set in Q1 2022 by 15%.

However, after a strong 2022 with record job announcements in reshoring and foreign investment, US manufacturing hit a rough patch. Official data shows a stall in output since early 2022, confirmed by a key manufacturing survey showing contraction for over a year.

For this year and next, assuming that the US has a soft landing together with lower interest rates, rising business confidence and improved investment spending, ING forecast that manufacturing output will rise 1.5% in 2024, with a 3% increase in 2025 before settling back to 2.5% growth in 2026.

The US as a destination has a leg up on their European counterparts thanks to energy costs and security. Europe's previous reliance on Russian gas has caused prices to skyrocket in recent years now that this cheap supply of energy has been cut off. The US, on the other hand, enjoys its own plentiful natural energy supplies.

Labor Costs

When companies move their operations back to the US, they can expect to pay $33,000 for your average factory worker. This compares with $8,106 (Yuan 58,675) for the average factory employee. In percentage terms, US workers are around 307.2% more expensive than Chinese workers ((33,000 - 8,105) / 8,105) * 100 = 307.2%).

Then there are the additional costs of supervisors, human resources and so on.

Currently, according to the National Association of Manufacturers, there are around 13 million souls making their living through their labours in manufacturing. So, through a back of the envelope calculation, we can guesstimate that the cost of labour is circa $four hundred and twenty-nine billion. The figure could easily be more, if you include the cost of supervision, human resources, holiday entitlements and so on.

Humanoid Robots

Needless to say, given the enormous costs associated with employment of semi-skilled factory workers, the impetus behind the deployment of humanoid workers in a manufacturing environment has gained traction. One report from Goldman Sachs is exceptionally optimistic and has a very generous target of $38 billion in sales by 2035, which is only a decade or so away. And, if you look at the approximate cost of labor, $38 billion is but a miniscule fraction of the current cost of factory manpower.

Indeed, some analysts are even more upbeat and believe that: “the overall robotics market will be worth $218bn by 2030.” Phew! Now that is what I call an exciting number as a Tesla investor. Although, if I’m honest, the timeline is a bit optimistic to say the least in my opinion.

This optimism stems from faster-than-expected progress in AI, particularly robotic large language models, allowing robots to learn and adapt more readily. Additionally, robot component costs are dropping due to cheaper materials, more suppliers, and improved designs.

These advancements could lead to faster commercialization, with millions of humanoid robots deployed in factories by 2030. Goldman Sachs research sees strong demand for humanoid robots in industrial settings, particularly for repetitive or hazardous tasks. In fact, Tesla is on the cusp of launching Optimus robots into their own factories pretty soon.

Optimus To The Rescue

Elon Musk claims Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus could be for sale by next year and eventually become more profitable than cars. To quote: “We are able to do simple factory tasks or at least, I should say, factory tasks in the lab. In terms of – we do think we will have Optimus in limited production in the natural factory itself, doing useful tasks before the end of this year. And then I think we may be able to sell it externally by the end of next year. These are just guesses.”

However, significant challenges have been suggested by some “experts.” These include ensuring the reliability of the robots and enhancing their capabilities to perform complex tasks beyond basic movements and object manipulation. Although, according to Elon, progress in AI is aiding in overcoming some of these obstacles.

Nvidia’s Project GR00T

Optimus is not the only game in town, and Nvidia's Project GR00T is perhaps the most serious competitor. Both Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla are both taking on the challenge of humanoid robots, but with distinct approaches.

Focus: Project GR00T is a platform, offering foundational elements like software and AI tools. It aims to empower various robot developers by enabling their creations to understand human language and mimic human movements through observation and simulation training. In contrast, Tesla's Optimus is a specific robot model being developed in-house. They leverage expertise from car manufacturing and Autopilot AI, potentially using similar video data training for Optimus.

Development Strategy: Project GR00T positions Nvidia as a collaborator, supplying tools for different robot companies. This allows them to benefit from advancements across the industry. Tesla, on the other hand, seems to be keeping most of Optimus' development internal, potentially aiming for a quicker path to market but sacrificing the broader industry's input.

Training Methods: Both utilize observation and simulation for training, but the emphasis might differ. Nvidia highlights simulation as a way for developers to train robots in a cost-effective and safe virtual environment. Tesla might place more weight on real-world data from their existing projects, given their experience with car Autopilot.

Short-term Goals: Project GR00T seems geared towards foundational development, aiming to equip various robots with core functionalities. Tesla, however, appears laser-focused on getting a working Optimus robot out by the end of 2025, prioritizing a tangible product over broader industry advancement.

In essence, Project GR00T is like an open-source educational platform for humanoid robots, while Tesla's Optimus is like a student aiming to graduate with a specific skillset as quickly as possible. Both approaches have merit, with Project GR00T potentially fostering wider innovation and Optimus offering a faster path to a commercially available robot.

Optimus Versus Project GR00T

Whilst the open-source Project GR00T may offer a great deal of flexibility, Optimus will likely bring a different set of strengths to the table. One of the biggest advantages is a streamlined user experience. Proprietary software is typically designed to be easy to use, with intuitive interfaces and pre-configured settings that get you up and running quickly.

Also, I’m betting that Tesla has a clear roadmap for research and the development of Optimus, which, I believe, will lead to cutting-edge features and targeted innovation that aligns with the specific needs of users in the manufacturing industry.

Let us not forget that it looks like Tesla will be first to market with Optimus, giving the company a huge first mover advantage.

Summary

The trend of manufacturing returning to the West, due to predominantly geopolitical issues, has the potential to have a profound impact on the demand for humanoid robots. Tesla’s Optimus would appear to be in pole position to satisfy the demand, given that the company’s experience in manufacturing and Autopilot AI.

However, competitors like Nvidia's Project GR00T, which offers a platform for broader industry development, are also vying for a piece of the pie.

The success of humanoid robots will hinge on overcoming challenges like reliability and complex task capabilities. As AI and robotics technology advance, these hurdles may become increasingly manageable. Overall, the resurgence of reshoring creates an exciting opportunity for humanoid robots to revolutionize the future of manufacturing.