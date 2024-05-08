solarseven

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reported better than expected revenues for its first fiscal quarter on Tuesday that resulted in a sixth straight GAAP profit as well. The company's forecast for Q2’24 revenues came in below what analysts expected, resulting in a 15% price correction after earnings. However, Palantir’s earnings and revenues are growing, and the company continued to add a ton of new customers in its commercial business in the first-quarter. Palantir’s business trends and metrics are all developing in the right direction and given the long-term potential of artificial intelligence solutions in the software market, I believe Palantir is a highly attractive investment choice for investors!

Previous rating

I rated shares of Palantir a buy after the analytics company reported fourth-quarter results in February -- Crushing It On All Major Metrics -- and management indicated that demand for the company’s AIP, which stands for Palantir’s AI software platform, was growing rapidly. The company continued to benefit from growing AIP product adoption in the first-quarter, and Palantir made progress growing its customer base. With the amount of free cash flow the company generates, I also wouldn't be surprised for Palantir to declare a dividend at some point in the future. In my opinion, investors are overreacting to Palantir’s revenue guidance, and I see an engagement opportunity here.

Palantir delivers strong top-line performance

Palantir beat consensus expectations on the top line and met expectations on the bottom line in its first fiscal quarter. The software analytics firm earned $0.08 per share in adjusted earnings on revenues of $634M. EPS met analyst expectations, while Palantir’s top line came in $17M ahead of the average prediction.

Continual revenue growth, customer acquisition momentum and free cash flow

Palantir generated $634.3M in revenues in its first fiscal quarter, driven by AIP adoption and growing demand for the company’s technology bootcamps in which it trains companies to use its Foundry software products. The company therefore achieved 21% revenue growth in Q1’24, 1 PP more than in Q4’23. The revenue acceleration was chiefly driven by Palantir’s commercial business, which grew its revenues 14% Q/Q to $150M. The U.S. government segment, which is the largest revenue source for Palantir, grew its revenues 8% Q/Q to $257M. Also, Palantir achieved its sixth consecutive GAAP profit in the first-quarter, in the amount of $0.04 per-share.

Palantir continues to crush it in U.S. commercial, which is where the company is seeing almost all of its revenue momentum. The U.S. commercial segment grew the number of customers by a massive 69% to 262 customers as of the end of Q1'24 and added 41 new customers just in the last quarter. Total commercial customers increased 53% year over year to 427, driven by strong interest in Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform.

Palantir is not only posting consistent profitability, but the company is also very free cash flow-profitable, and this free cash flow will ultimately be available for distribution. Palantir generated $148.6M in adjusted free cash flow in the first-quarter, which calculates to a margin of 23%. Palantir also guided for $800M-$1.0B in adjusted free cash flow for FY 2024. Because the software analytics is generating so much cash from its software contracts, I believe Palantir could at some point even decide to initiate a dividend... in which case Palantir would follow other companies such as Meta Platforms (META) or Salesforce (CRM).

Investors likely overreact to Q2’24 revenue forecast

Palantir guided for $649-653M in revenues for the second fiscal quarter, which implies a 22% year-over-year growth rate (at the mid-point), so Palantir could see yet another quarter of revenue acceleration, driven by U.S. commercial. However, the revenue outlook fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations, which expected $653M in revenues as a Q2'24 base-line. As I argued in the introduction, since Palantir is still growing relatively quickly (+20% Y/Y), I believe the miss with regard to Palantir's revenue forecast is only a distraction.

Palantir’s valuation

Palantir only recently grew into GAAP profitability, so the company is seeing, relative to its revenue volume, a rather low amount of earnings. Therefore, I believe Palantir is still best valued based off of revenues. The company is projected to pull in $2.7B in revenues for FY 2024, implying 21% year-over-year growth. In FY 2025, analysts expect 20% top-line growth and $3.2B in revenues. Since the FY 2024 revenue prediction squares with Palantir's full-year revenue projection and the FY 2025 top-line growth rate remains fair unchanged, at 20%, I believe the consensus estimates are very reasonable.

Based off of revenues, Palantir is valued at 14.6X next year's revenues, which is only slightly below the 3-year average P/S ratio. The fact that Palantir is now profitable in terms of earnings and free cash flow justifies a higher valuation factor, in my opinion. In my last work, I indicated that Palantir could have a fair value (based off of the company's historical valuation) of $24-26 per-share, which I confirm here.

Palantir is also currently valued at 54X earnings, but since the company only recently achieved GAAP profitability (and it is expected to ramp up its profits as it scales), I believe a P/E ratio does not yet make much sense to use.

Risks with Palantir

The main risk with Palantir, as far as I am concerned, is that the software analytics firm could lose momentum in the commercial business, which is singularly driving the company's revenue growth. Slowing momentum in commercial would therefore likely negatively affect Palantir's revenue forecast as well as limit its free cash flow potential.

Final thoughts

Palantir delivered a strong earnings sheet for the first-quarter and the software analytics company continued to make progress in the most important metrics in the business: the top line is still growing at double-digits, free cash flow is very strong and Palantir continues to acquire a ton of new customers in the commercial segment. While the revenue forecast for Q2'24 came in below expectations, the revenue miss was only marginal and Palantir appears set to continue to grow its top line at 20%+ rates going forward, given demand strength for its artificial intelligence platform. I believe investors are overreacting to the company's outlook for Q2, and shares should not have skidded 15% yesterday. The drop, in my opinion, constitutes a buying opportunity.