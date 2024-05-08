Trevor Williams

Investment Thesis

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) has performed well in the past year, with shares climbing to a new high of $45 recently. While I think the business is high-quality and likely to grow in investment banking, I believe the shares are fully priced. Their recent investments into hiring managing directors and partnerships with other financial institutions like Sumitomo is helping them expand globally. With solid dividends and earnings, Jefferies looks like a consistent earner that will grow its business steadily with more business to conduct across the world.

Company Overview

As a financial services firm, Jefferies reports revenues in two segments: Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. According to their annual report, their IB and Capital Markets segment provides a variety of services,

We provide our clients around the world with a full range of financial advisory, equity underwriting and debt underwriting services. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, our differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure.

By helping clients raise capital efficiently and strategically, Jefferies has made a name for itself of being one of the best investment banks in the world. Their reputation remains pretty solid in the financial world, coming in at #14 for best companies to work for in the investment banking industry. Overall, their IB and Capital Markets segment strives to provide the best advisory, underwriting, and investment banking services to their clients and makes up 95.7% of total revenues for 2023.

Annual Report

The remaining 4% of sales for 2023 comes from their asset management business, which according to the annual report "offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its directly owned and affiliated managers and offers investors opportunities to invest alongside us. Our products are currently offered to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors globally".

Noteworthy developments in the recent quarter for asset management is that a New York-based investment firm Weiss Multi-Strategy recently announced it would close in March of 2024. This led to a slight net loss for Jefferies, "a pre-tax loss of $55 million associated with our investment in Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers" according to their latest quarterly press release. Despite this setback, the asset management business performed well in the first quarter due to "strong performance across multiple investment strategies and funds".

For investment banking, the recent quarter revealed continued growth, "Investment Banking net revenues of $740 million were higher than the prior year comparable period driven by improved performance across advisory, and equity and debt underwriting". Overall, I can see the business continue to perform strongly, with lots of underwriting activity in the markets driving Jefferies' fundamentals.

Diversifying Globally

Ever since Jefferies' partnership with Sumitomo in 2021, the business has seen tremendous growth globally in terms of geographic scope that has solidified its name as a premier investment bank. They entered the Japanese equity and debt markets and recently announced an expansion of their partnership with Sumitomo into Canada. This alliance is Jefferies' way of going global, as they are spreading their expertise across the globe and helping companies do value accretive deals and raise money effectively.

I think this global expansion is very strategic and serves to diversify Jefferies away from the UK and USA markets, which can be very cyclical times, causing massive fluctuations in fundamental performance. By diversifying their presence globally, I expect the future fundamentals to be less cyclical, as a downturn in one economy can be offset by an upturn in another. Investors can see that revenues since 2021 have been cyclical, peaking at $8 billion in 2021 and are now down to $5 billion for TTM.

The global expansion also serves to boost Jefferies' reputation, as I believe brand is very important in the investment banking industry. Clients will choose only the best advisors with a proven track record and intelligent bankers, so by improving their presence globally, more people will recognize the talent and expertise Jefferies provides. This may help them make future deals and bring in more revenue for shareholders.

Investor presentation

I expect their investment in human capital to pay off over time, as the managing directors in different countries may have better experience and expertise than any competitors there. This investment should help Jefferies build experience and knowledge in emerging markets, which should prove useful in future underwriting activity in these countries. It looks to me that Jefferies is planting the early seeds to become a global investment bank, and these managing directors will serve as the early seeds to build a significant presence in emerging markets to bring in more sales for Jefferies.

M&A Activity Is Set To Rebound

Recent news suggests that M&A activity is set to rebound, and new deals are floating for investment banks to capture. According to Seeking Alpha,

Morgan Stanley also expects a rebound in M&A. "Our Financials sector equity analysts expect global M&A volumes to rise 50% versus 2023, as leading indicators flash green, banks point to deal pipelines building, and headwinds to corporate confidence ease," wrote the firm's strategists and analysts led by Andrew Sheets.

I believe the fundamentals from the recent quarter suggests that the cycle is rebounding from the trough,

Underwriting net revenues of $338 million increased from the same quarter last year, as equity underwriting experienced periods of increased activity, as equity markets remained robust, as well as our expanded capabilities and enhanced market position. Debt underwriting activity improved as interest rates and inflationary concerns have stabilized.

Based on the economic stabilization, it looks to me that investment banks as a whole may benefit from a recovery in the underwriting/M&A cycle. As the cycle ebbs and flows, I believe there is some pent-up demand for raising capital and M&A activity. Now that equity markets are reaching relative highs, an overall optimistic stock market should allow more deals to occur and drive revenue for investment banks like Jefferies.

IPOs for 2024 are expected to be stronger than 2023, with reports citing better confidence in the economy and rally in stock markets. I see potential rate cuts and a surge in investor interest in AI stocks could lead to potential M&A and IPO activity in the technology sector. As new startups enter the AI space, it's possible that not far in the future we see increased activity as AI startups go public.

While I won't comment whether this is another dot-com bubble driven by AI, I see increased IPO activity to be hugely beneficial for investment banks. Jefferies should be in the right spot at the right time to profit from the upcoming boom in AI, underwriting new deals to help AI startups get access to capital.

Valuation - $50 Fair Value

I believe the stock is approaching fair value, as most of the multiples are in-line with the sector. According to earnings estimates, by November of 2026 the company is expected to earn $5 EPS. Apply a 10x multiple to this EPS and I get $50 per share fair value, which I believe to be accurate based on the future earnings of Jefferies.

It looks to me that the growth is already priced in, as earnings are projected to go from $3 EPS to $5 EPS in a few years, so a $50 price tag is pricing in this earnings growth already. Furthermore, recent sales by the CEO make me pause about buying because I think insiders would only sell when the price is attractive. I doubt insiders would sell undervalued stock, so if they sell it's either fairly valued or overvalued.

Given the stock trades close to book value, at around 1.0x book, I think book value is roughly a fair indication of the intrinsic value of Jefferies. The sector median indicates this as well, with a 1.06x FWD book value for most investment banks as well.

Risks

An investment bank like Jefferies faces similar risks in the industry. I think a future economic recession or financial instability in the market could prolong the downturn of the investment banking trough, with less capital markets activity being a significant headwind for sales. Jefferies may have to weather a future storm as they wait for a better economic environment to do underwriting and deal making.

Reputation is perhaps the biggest factor in an investment bank's performance, as it brings in many deals. If anything were to damage this trust and integrity it could significantly harm fundamental performance of Jefferies as a premier investment bank. Competition from competing investment banks is always challenging, as bigger players with better brands could steal market share from Jefferies.

Growing globally is both an opportunity but presents the risk of failure. If the managing directors suddenly resign or get stolen away, this could put the global growth strategy in jeopardy. Jefferies needs to be careful to retain their talent and pay them competitively, which may cut into profits. Also, a better work-life balance is important, as many investment bankers may burn out after a year or two under heavy work hours. If Jefferies fails to maintain a supportive culture for its employees, it could lead to poor employee performance.

Hold Jefferies

I like this name, but think shares are fully priced. With the partnership and potential increased capital markets activity, it seems earnings should grow dramatically over the few years. However, the market expects this and has already priced it in at around $50, so I don't see much upside from here. I think management's strategy is correct, yet competition can easily match a global expansion, so it's tough to see how Jefferies can differentiate itself from the crowd in my opinion. Thus, shares are a hold for now with fair value of $50 per share.