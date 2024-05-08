jetcityimage

Ohio-based regional bank KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has to meet high growth expectations over the next few years in order to satisfy current expectations factored in its price. KEY’s share price has risen by 56.3% over the past year, leading most regional banks in their post-SVB collapse rally and exceeding the performance of the regional bank ETF (KRE) which rose by 33.2% over the past year. As a result, KEY stock currently trades at some 18.9 times TTM earnings, which makes it one of the most expensive regional banks to own. In comparison, other high-quality regional lenders such as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Regions Financial (RF) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) trade at 10.51, 9.65 and 10.95 times earnings, respectively.

In terms of its forward P/E, KEY trades at 13.27 times the forecast annual EPS in 2024 of 1.14, according to Seeking Alpha’s own consensus EPS forecast. This still makes the stock relatively expensive compared to peers, even considering that EPS needs to grow substantially by nearly 30% in 2024 to satisfy this valuation. Furthermore, the current expectations for 2025 is that the EPS will grow further by 43.8% to $1.64. Basically, KEY’s earnings need to grow by 20% CAGR over the next 5 years in order to satisfy current market expectations.

Personally, I find it perplexing that such growth expectations have been set by the market and I think further upside remains limited considering the looming uncertainty facing regional banks due to the higher-for-longer policy pursued by the Fed. In addition, KEY could experience significant correction if its earnings disappoint down the line. Similar to many other regional banks, KEY is also exposed to significant amount of commercial real estate which amount to 15.9% of total loans and 101.19% of Tier 1 capital as of end-March, according to the bank’s Q1 earnings.

Company profile

KeyBank, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, operates some 959 branches in 15 states as of end-2023. The bank’s focus is on the Great Lakes region, New England and the North West. Separately, the bank also serves the entire country through its national digital bank Laurel Road, which has particularly high usage among physicians and dentists. The bank has a pretty substantial presence in the renewable energy space, as it was ranked top three renewable energy lender nationwide for seven consecutive years through 2022, according to information shared by the bank itself. On the negative side, the bank has little exposure to states with high positive net migration rates, such states in the South East and Texas.

Profitability declined sharply in 2023 from levels seen in 2021, 2022

Looking at KEY’s recent EPS history, I think that many investors bet that profitability will return to levels seen in 2021 and 2022 when KEY reported $2.63 and $1.93 EPS, respectively. Profitability took a substantial hit in 2023 when lower net interest income and higher non-interest expenses drove profitability lower, partially due to the $190mn FDIC special assessment charge. The drop in net interest income was mostly driven by deposit repricing as the yield on average yield on deposits jumped to 1.61% in 2023 from 0.19% in 2022, compressing the net interest margin to 2.17% from 2.64% in 2022.

The bank showed some tentative signs of recovery in Q1 when it posted EPS of $0.20 compared to $0.03 in Q4 2023, but it missed the consensus forecast by $0.03. However, net interest income continued to decline by 4.5% q/q to $886mn, even though there are signs that it has likely bottomed out. On the positive side, the bank continues to provide a hefty dividend yield of 5.49% despite the recent drop in earnings, which puts it in a top tier category for income investors.

Loan loss releases raise doubts over credit quality

It should be noted that KEY made an apparent loan loss release in Q1 due to a perceived improved economic outlook that reduced the allowance for credit losses by $98mn, which offset credit migration factors worth $117mn. In my view, this increases odds for unexpected credit losses down the line, especially in light of Fed’s higher-for-longer approach, which will put pressure on credit quality. Despite these moves, criticized loans continued to increase strongly to $6.59bn in Q1 from $4.98bn in Q4, accounting for 6.0% of total loans compared to 4.4% in Q4. Net charge-offs also picked up to $81mn in Q1, or 0.29% of total loans, compared to 0.26% in Q4 2023. Thus, I think the reduction in ACL due to improved economic outlook seems premature.

Allowance for credit losses walk (KEY earnings presentation Q1) KeyBank asset quality (KEY Q1 earnings presentation )

KEY made another loan loss release in 2021 when its bottom line was massively underpinned by a loan loss reserve release worth $602mn due to perceived improvement in loan recovery and economic outlook. KeyCorp has a fairly high allowance for credit losses standing at 277% of nonaccrual loans as end-March 2024, however, several other banks such as FITB, HBAN, U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Truist Financial (TFC) have coverage ratios exceeding 300%. Thus, Key certainly isn’t among the most conservative banks in terms of loan loss expectations.

Meanwhile, KEY continues to have a sizeable commercial real estate (CRE) exposure as CRE loans accounted for 15.9% of total loans and office CRE loans accounted for 1% of total loans. This puts it in the middle of the pack in terms of CRE exposure among regional lenders, but importantly, KEY’s office CRE exposure remains quite low. CET1 ratio stood at 10.3% as of end-March, which in broadly in line with most other regional banks.

Profitability expected to rise in 2024 due to UST and swap roll-off

The biggest driver for EPS growth is the expected maturities in US Treasury holdings and swap contracts, which amount to $12.1bn until the end of the year and carry a weighted average interest rate of around 0.50%, much lower than current yields. Thus, the bank estimates that it will accrue annualized net interest income boost worth $975mn by Q1 2025, of which $650mn is yet to be released. However, some of the positive impact is expected to be offset by higher funding costs and headwinds from the higher-for-longer environment, as mentioned by CFO Clark Khayat in the Q1 earnings call.

UST maturities and swap roll-off (KEY Q1 earnings presentation )

At any rate, the bank anticipates net interest income will exceed $1bn regardless of whether the Fed carries out rate cuts in 2024 or not. If interest rates match the forward curve which assumes two rate cuts in 2024, the benefit from swap and UST roll-off will be smaller, but it will be augmented by lower funding costs. On the other hand, if interest rates remain flat in 2024, the effect of asset repricing will be bigger, but it will be limited by higher funding costs.

Weak credit demand will put brakes on net interest income expansion

However, I think that KEY will struggle to achieve significant expansion in net interest income down the line due to lacklustre credit demand. As shared by CEO Chris Gorman in the latest earnings call, “there is not a lot of loan demand out there” and “…loans that are available to put on our balance sheet have to fit our risk profile, and they have to fit our return requirements. And right now, there’s not a lot of loans like that from our perspective.” In fact, KEY plans to tap the forward flow arrangement with Blackstone, announced in March, to provide better returns for clients.

Thus, KEY clearly struggles to find a lot of lending growth opportunities, which is why the bank expects average loan balances to decline by 5-7% in 2024. In addition, average deposit balances are also projected to fall by up to 2%, which bodes ill for the bank’s ability to attract new clients. The lack of exposure to regions of the country with high net migration will also weigh on growth. Overall, I think that the consensus EPS growth expectations seem rather optimistic, considering that KEY projects very tepid loan growth in the near future.

KeyCorp guidance (KEY Q1 earnings expectations)

Conclusion

KEY has made impressive gains over the past years as investors bet that the bank’s earnings will bounce bank strongly after their fall in 2023. Even though KEY is well-positioned to benefit from the repricing of maturing US Treasuries and other assets over the next three quarters, I think that current growth expectations seem too optimistic considering the bank’s challenges to find credit growth opportunities. In addition, the bank’s credit quality might come under stress in light of past instances of loan loss reserve releases. On the positive side, I think the bank remains a very attractive pick for income investors due to its high dividend yield.

All things considered, I think that KEY is a hold at these levels, and it is unlikely to outperform peers considering its current valuation. For people that have made gains on the stock, I think it might be a good moment to take profits. I think other regional lenders such as FITB and RF are better picks, and I have recently given a buy rating to both of them, as they are cheaper and have exposure to the fast-growing South East region of the country. For the regional bank sector as a whole, I think that 2024 might be a challenging year due to the higher-for-longer stance adopted by the Fed. Thus, I think that high-quality regional banks with low exposure to CRE and strong asset quality will likely outperform.