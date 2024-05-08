KeyCorp: Significant EPS Growth Expectations Already Priced In, Upside Seems Limited

May 08, 2024 6:00 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY) Stock
Konstantin Arestov profile picture
Konstantin Arestov
63 Followers

Summary

  • After KeyCorp's share price rose by 56.3% over the past year, I would take profits and run.
  • EPS projected to grow by 20% CAGR over the next 5 years, according to consensus forecasts.
  • Uncertain how KeyCorp will generate income apart from UST and swap roll-off.
  • Loan loss release in Q1 during high interest rates and rising criticised loans seem premature.
  • On the upside, solid dividend yield continues to attract income investors.

KeyBank Consumer Branch. KeyBank is a Regional Bank Based In Cleveland.

jetcityimage

Ohio-based regional bank KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has to meet high growth expectations over the next few years in order to satisfy current expectations factored in its price. KEY’s share price has risen by 56.3% over the past year, leading most regional

This article was written by

Konstantin Arestov profile picture
Konstantin Arestov
63 Followers
Economist with 10-year experience doing sell-side research on euro-area and emerging market economies. My credo is that doing your homework is essential when investing and seeing as many viewpoints as possible can only help you make better investment decisions. I hope I can do my part to guide you through the markets!I have passed the CFA Level 3 exam. I have a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Disclaimer: I DO NOT provide financial advice. All opinions expressed on financial instruments are my own and may not be suited for your specific financial goals, risk tolerance or circumstances. Perform your own due diligence and invest at your own risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News