May 7th ended up being a brutal day for Beyond (NYSE:BYON). Once known as Overstock.com, the company has been going through steps to transform its operations. For the most part, this has been accompanied by significant pain on both the top and bottom lines. In general, the market can tolerate weakness like this. But when revenue, earnings, and adjusted earnings, all fall short of forecasts, that's a different story entirely. In response to this occurring, shares plunged 24.5% for the day.

With that drop, the stock is now down 32.6% since I rated it a 'sell' in June 2023. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up a whopping 19.2%. You might think, given this return disparity, that the stock might warrant even further pessimism. In some respects, I would say that's appropriate. But it's also important to note that the company is making some rather interesting moves aimed at creating value for shareholders down the road. Personally, this is not a name that I would invest in. But with the improvements that were seen, I would argue that the company might make for a decent speculative 'hold' at this time.

Beyond stock plunged on bad Q1 financial results

Fundamentally speaking, the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year was rather mixed for Beyond and its investors. The good news is that sales were up 0.3%, rising from $381.1 million last year to $382.3 million this year. To many investors, this kind of increase may not seem that significant. However, when you look at financial results covering the 2023 fiscal year relative to 2022, you can see a significant deterioration. Revenue of $1.56 billion ended up being 19.1% lower than the $1.93 billion generated one year earlier. It is worth noting that, while the improvement in revenue is great to see, sales actually fell short of analysts' expectations by $7 million.

There were a couple of drivers behind this sales increase. Most importantly, the number of active customers using the company's properties rose to just over 6 million. That's well above the nearly 4.80 million reported one year ago. What's really positive about this is that it seems as though this does not factor in some of the recent moves that the company has made. In early March, for instance, management announced the acquisition of the assets of Zulily in exchange for only $4.5 million. When talking about this purchase, the company said that it has an opportunity to drive 'incremental revenue by reengaging' the 18 million customers that Zulily has on its roster.

In the investor call regarding first-quarter earnings, the company discussed how, throughout its history, Zulily was responsible for between $1 billion and $2 billion in revenue each year. And in the first 60 days following the purchase, the company claims to have been successful in re-engaging with the top 10 vendors from the platform and has been working on onboarding them. In the 'next few months', management expects to relaunch that platform. And on March 28th, management announced that they would be relaunching Overstock.com, with improvements made to the site compared to what things were like previously. They seem to be targeting deals that are between 30% and 70% discounted.

The rise in active customers allowed for a jump in the number of orders delivered from 1.74 million to 2.21 million. However, there were some areas in which this data came in weak. Even though the number of active customers and the number of orders grew nicely year over year, the average order volume dropped from $220 to $173, while the number of orders per active customer declined from 1.57 to 1.41. In fact, over the trailing 12-month window, the net revenue per active customer came in at only $259. That's down substantially from the $370 reported one year ago. Management blamed the decline in average order value mostly on the fact that sales are shifting into the bedding and bath categories as opposed to the furniture and rugs category that they saw strength in last year.

While there is cause for optimism from a user perspective, the bottom line could certainly be better. The company reported a $1.62 loss per share during the first quarter. That's far worse than the $0.23 per share loss generated one year earlier. In fact, earnings missed forecasts by $0.70 per share, while adjusted earnings fell short to the tune of $0.34 per share. All of this translated to the firm's net loss growing from $10.3 million to $73.9 million. Operating cash flow went from $20 million to negative $34.6 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a worsening from $6.4 million to negative $46 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the company went from $3.4 million to negative $47.8 million.

As the second chart in this article demonstrates, this is building on top of a lot more pain that was experienced in 2023 relative to 2022. Management blames the 7.2% decline in gross profit margin on a variety of factors. For instance, higher shipping costs hit to the tune of 2.7%. But most of the pain for the company stemmed from promotional activities used to draw customers in. Welcome rewards redemptions were responsible for about 0.9% of the gross margin decline, while higher discounting was responsible for another 4%. This is problematic because it begs the question of what will occur once these cost-cutting initiatives are scaled back. One analyst, speaking with management in the earnings call, estimated that promotions added between 8% and 9% to the company's revenue. Without this, revenue would have fallen year over year as the number of orders would not have risen like it did and as the number of active customers came in lower than what we ultimately saw.

To be honest with you, Beyond strikes me as a very risky opportunity. But it's not without its merits. Even though the firm relied heavily on promotional activities in order to boost revenue, the fact that active customers increased and that management is working with its Zulily and Overstock.com brands is encouraging and shows that management is trying to be innovative and is investing heavily in the business. It also helps that the firm has net cash of $222.3 million. This does give it some fuel to add to the fire.

None of this means that shares are attractively priced. I would feel a lot better if they were. In fact, you can't really value a company with negative cash flows and earnings. But what we can do is see what kind of upside in cash flows would be needed in order to justify shares trading where they are now. In the chart below, I did just that using the price-to-adjusted operating cash flow approach and the EV-to-EBITDA approach. I really don't think a company like this can justify a valuation toward the higher end of this spectrum. That makes it more difficult for shareholders in the long run. But when you consider that the adjusted operating cash flow needed to hit a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 10 translates to a net profit margin of only about 4.8%, that doesn't seem unrealistic in the grand scheme of things.

Takeaway

The value investor in me does not like speculative prospects. On a personal level, I won't invest in the company because of this. Having said that, I can understand why some investors, following the plunge that shares experienced, might be drawn to the firm. I do still see this as a high-risk opportunity. But when we see some of the improvements already made and the efforts management is making to create long-term growth, I don't think that a speculative 'hold' rating is inappropriate.