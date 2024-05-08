Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Health Care sector continues to look anemic compared to healthy S&P 500 returns over the past year. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is up 8%, which is not bad on its own, but that’s more than 16 percentage points of underperformance. It comes as glamour GLP-1 companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have garnered the most bullish attention. Other areas, particularly firms in the Health Care Equipment industry, have produced negative alpha.

But I am upgrading shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) on valuation, though I am quite concerned about the stock’s technical chart which I will detail later in the article.

Relative Weakness in Health Care

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Baxter manufactures a broad range of essential healthcare products across the continuum of care including chronic dialysis therapies, premixed drugs, IV nutrition products, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, patient monitoring devices, and care communications devices. The company acquired Hillrom in December 2021.

Earlier this month, Baxter reported a mixed set of Q1 results. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beat the Wall Street consensus forecast of $0.61, though GAAP earnings missed, while revenue of $3.59 billion, up 2.3% from year-ago levels, was a modest beat. The company noted that net sales were up 3% on a constant currency basis, topping its own guidance.

The management team now sees top-line growth of about 2% for the full year with 50 basis points of negative currency impact. FY 2024 adjusted diluted EPS is forecast to verify in the $2.88 to $2.98 range.

FY 2024 Guidance as of May 2024

Baxter IR

Shares fell hard following the report, losing 8.5%, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). The options market currently prices in a more modest 4.0% earnings-related stock price swing after the July quarterly release.

RemainCo Baxter had relatively weak numbers while Renal, soon to exit the corporation, sported better profits and margins. Renal, the kidney care unit of Baxter, is expected to be sold or be spun off in July, which could provide an upside catalyst to the stock as its management team can focus on the RemainCo.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a solid clip this year, above 12%, with solid high-single-digit growth in the out years. Operating EPS is expected to top $3 in 2025. The current Seeking Alpha consensus is even more sanguine, seeing $3.22 of non-GAAP EPS next year and $3.66 in 2025, 14% growth. Baxter’s top line is forecast to increase at a more moderate 2% to 4% rate over the next two fiscal years.

Dividends, meanwhile, are seen increasing at a low rate, so the yield, currently above 3%, likely won’t rise all that much more unless the stock price drifts lower. The company also sports a low EV/EBITDA multiple and impressive free cash flow despite the 20% share price drop in the past 12 months.

Baxter: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

With solid EPS growth ahead, a high yield, and robust free cash flow, I don’t think Baxter should trade at a low-teens P/E. Its 5-year historical earnings multiple is above 20, near the sector median.

If we assume non-GAAP EPS of $3 over the next 12 months and apply a mere 15 multiple, then the stock should be near $45. BAX also sells at a major price-to-sales discount to the industry.

Baxter: Favorable Valuation Metrics, High FCF & Yield

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Baxter sports a strong valuation grade while its growth outlook is slightly weaker than average. Profitability trends are strong, though a mixed earnings history versus expectations has resulted in more EPS downgrades than upgrades in the past 90 days. Moreover, share price momentum has been downright awful in the last handful of quarters.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 earnings date of Thursday, July 25 BMO. After the shareholder meeting on May 7, the event calendar is light on volatility catalysts.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While I very much like the valuation today, Baxter’s momentum trends continue to be weak. More than a year ago, I was hopeful that the low $40s would make for a nice area of support, but that did not come to fruition. Shares sunk into the $30s before rebounding to above $50 for a brief period in Q3 2023. The bears weren’t done, however, and BAX soon traded to $31, a multi-year low by last October. An uptrend took place through March, but a drop in momentum and an earnings-related gap lower took the stock back below its 200-day moving average.

Long story short, we need to see better evidence of a turnaround. I see resistance in the low $40s, near where a falling trendline comes into play while $31, the low from Q4 last year, is next support. The recent high-volume drop is concerning from a technical perspective. Also note the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it remained in a deeply oversold area for many weeks, so don’t take the latest RSI plunge into the 20s as a ‘buy the dip’ indicator.

Overall, BAX features both absolute and relative weakness, offsetting the bullish valuation case.

BAX: Concerning Technical Trends, Falling 200-Day Moving Average

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Despite the poor chart, I lean toward the valuation and growth features of Baxter. Perhaps buying some today and adding should it continue to trend lower toward the low $30s is the game plan.