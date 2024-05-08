Jonathan Knowles

Dear readers/followers,

When looking at the company Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE), not Coca-Cola (KO), we remember that we're looking at the largest bottler in the US, with a significant previous upside potential. At least, this was how I described the company in my last article, which by the way you can find here.

Seeking Alpha COKE RoR (Seeking Alpha)

This is important because, as you can see, I have been outperforming for a long time when it comes to COKE. In fact, my position, as of the bounce yesterday, is now over 1% of my portfolio, and this makes an update to my thesis not only possible but absolutely crucial to see how we handle this company from a valuation perspective.

There's the old adage of letting your winners run/fly - and I tend to agree with this in many cases. But as you also know, I am a valuation-oriented investor, so I do need to look at what we have going on here in terms of the company's downside potential after a double-digit one day movement.

The fact is, I have been outperforming COKE since I first wrote my initial article on this attractive business. If you're interested in a bit of recent "history", you can look at that article here, and you will see that this has almost 3-4x'ed the S&P500 in the same timeframe, making it a total of 83.5% RoR during a time when the S&P 500 has managed around 27%.

So - I believe in is well within my right to say that this has been a solid investment choice - because remember, after all, what sort of conservative operations we have been investing in. This is not a risky investment - it's the largest bottler of the largest and most popular soft drinks in the entire USA. What are people going to do - stop drinking Coke?

I suppose it's possible - but I don't think it's possible over this short a timeframe.

So, let's see what we have here and where the company is expected to go from here.

Coca-Cola Consolidated - Why a bottler was a superb choice

Unlike the soft drink company KO, this business is headquartered in North Carolina with 13 plants across the nation, and an independent company from KO, as we've been through in prior pieces as well. Fundamentals are subject to updates here, and we'll see what has happened to cause this bounce.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, as a reminder, is the company that distributes non-alcoholic beverages/soft drinks in 14 states across the USA - and for many of the brands it sells, it has the sole right to do so in these areas, which is obviously another advantage to the company.

It's also attractive because The company and its predecessors have been in the industry for over 100 years and are the largest bottler of Coca-Cola beverages in all of the United States.

Of course, it doesn't just do this with KO products - a majority is, yes, over 80% - but much of the company's sales are distributions of Dr Pepper, Monster Energy, and other brands. What was also surprising to me, when I started researching the company, was the fact that KO does not have a majority stake in the company - or even close to it. KO has around 5%. The interest that owns COKE is, in fact, the Harrison family, to 86% through a complex set of trusts and legal structures.

What you need to understand if you want to invest in COKE is that this company will not work for you in terms of high dividends or the like, but the focal point is, as it should be, on the shareholders - and most of these are a single family. This shareholder structure may prove the company to be an unattractive investment to most investors, given that this structure means that the company's yield is likely to remain relatively low. There is little motivation for the business to become a high DGR stock.

Instead, we need to focus on significant capital appreciation as opposed to yield - and there continue to be good arguments for this here on a forward basis.

The company is BBB+ rated, it has less than 33% debt and over the past 10 years has managed an extremely impressive EPS growth of 26% per year, thanks to massive growth in both volumes and earnings, as the company has expanded its brand operations as well as introducing new players into the company's lineup.

So, too, we see in 1Q24, which is the quarter that we'll review here.

So, the main reason why the company is up double digits on the report day, as I see it, is the clear intention to buy back $3.1B of the company's common shares through what is known as a Dutch auction tender offer, as well as share purchase agreements with KO. For a company like that, that is quite significant. Aside from that, every single KPI that matters here, was either positive or at the very least not significantly negative.

I've said before that we shouldn't expect volume to increase much after the last year or so - and indeed, volume for 1Q remains flat, with a 0.4% decline. However, price increases continue to inch up net sales and gross profit as well as income - for the quarter, 1.3% in sales, 2.6% in gross profit, and 4.5% in operational income growth with an operating margin improvement of 40 bps, despite it already being quite high.

All of these trends are very solid, and speak of a company at its "peak".

Do I agree with the company's decision to buy back stock?

I do not. Unfortunately, I believe this to be in error. And this goes beyond the very typical arguments against this, which can be summarized as artificially lifting financial results, stock option programs without being dilutive to the EPS (a management-friendly strategy),, or artificial price bumps which can "sucker" other investors (not saying that is what's happening, but just look at this bump yesterday after the fact of news with the company announcing the buybacks).

No, my problem with the buyback is the company valuation during the time and that it has pushed the company to a valuation that I do not believe to be solid or attractive to shareholders.

Let me show you what I mean, and why I am, in fact, changing my rating for COKE here.

COKE Stock Valuation - it's peaked

As far as I can tell, I will be the first analyst not only on Seeking Alpha but across my own fields and contacts, which changes my rating and conviction for COKE. This is not a problem for me, as it is a situation and position that I quite often find myself in.

So why am I going there now?

Simple valuation

My approach here is that the company's 2023 results, specifically, are somewhat inflated due to price inflation and macro. I believe a certain degree of normalization is not only likely but inevitable here. I am also not the only one believing this to be the case. Current analyst forecasts call for the company to decline 37-40% in EPS on an adjusted basis this year (Paywalled link, F.A.S.T graphs).

The same sort of trends can be forecasted by other analysts following the company, to one degree or another.

This company has been on an absolute tear over the last few years, scoring solid results after solid results and increasing its earnings. This has led to muddling of the multiples, with 20-year multiples now being around 22x, as opposed to 18x.

But it doesn't matter because I can make my point using the 20-year normalized conservative multiple just as well as the 5-year.

COKE Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

My point, dear readers, is this. Even in the most positive of scenarios where the company in fact maintains a high 22x P/E premium, you would on the basis of these forecasts be losing money. The yield will not save you - it's only 0.2%, one of the lowest in all of consumer-ville.

Because I believe that there is no way for the company to maintain its growth trajectory in EPS - and I believe the company knows this, I believe this to be one of the reasons for the buybacks - that means for the shareholders and investors like me who recognized the company's potential and its overvaluation, there is only one way to go from here over time.

Down

It will probably take time, and it will be volatile. I'll also revisit the thesis here because I could be wrong - though I do not see how, not in the medium term. However, over time, I believe COKE's valuation will be declining because the company's free cash flow and earnings do not justify a valuation of this order.

This is also confirmed by the company's historical lack of accuracy in forecasts. Over 40% negatively on a 1-year basis, with a 10% margin of error. There's plenty of room for painful error here.

This company and this investment have generated a very solid profit. But I believe the time has come to take some of the profits generated because I see plenty of attractive opportunities where this sort of cash could be invested. Heck, at this time I would even argue that there are many situations where a risk-free savings account is a better investment potential than COKE, from a safety point of view.

To put this in context because you might see COKE trading at 17.6x normalized if we normalize the company's 10-year earnings, we come to a 10-year average of around $25/share per year. That means that the company currently trades at a 10-year normalized P/E of 25x, not 17.6x. The question becomes, what is more reflective of the short and medium term - is it $40-$60, or is it $25-$30?

I believe the latter, and for this reason, I believe the time has come to change my thesis on COKE and move to a "HOLD" here.

My previous thesis held a price target of just south of $700/share. I could go to $750/share here, which is my new PT, based on a far more appealing business than before, but that's about all that I'll do here.

I say "HOLD", and I say that I'm looking to rotate - possibly as soon as this week.

Thesis

COKE is an advantageous soft drink/beverage investment with bottling and manufacturing capacity across 5 attractive US regions. This makes the company a "guaranteed cash cow", at the right valuation and upside with exposures to things like input inflation, CapEx, and risks associated with companies like this - including customer concentration.

The company has a superb track record of delivering value to its shareholders, almost quadrupling KO 20-year returns, and is well managed, even if its dividend leaves something to be desired.

After outperforming in 2022-2024 and an 85%+ ROR since my first article, I am now bumping my price target on this attractive bottler, but changing my rating.

At a premium, I now view COKE as a "HOLD" with a 17X P/E long-term target, indicating a PT of $750/share. Because of that, I'm going with a "HOLD" here as of May 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

COKE no longer has an appealing upside, as I see it - and for that reason, I now say "HOLD".