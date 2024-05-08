MF3d

Summary

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) may be on track to be cash flow break even by year end 2024. Their core franchise that will enable this includes medicines for rare endocrinology conditions. One was approved in 2021. A second is on track to be approved in the US on May 14th and is currently being launched in Germany and Austria. The third will complete clinical trials in Q4, and the profile has not yet fully emerged. Each may have the potential to be a blockbuster with greater than $1bn in annual sales.

Skytrofa

Skytrofa was FDA approved late in 2021. Skytrofa’s best in class profile yielded sales of €179m in 2023. 4Q23 Skytrofa revenue was €64mn and Q1 results showed sales of €65 mn. Despite this, the company reaffirmed guidance in the range of €320mn to €340 mn for 2024. Top-line data that could lead to a label expansion to include Turner syndrome is expected Q4 2024. In addition, this quarter, a supplemental BLA for an additional indication in adult GHD is expected. Lastly, Skytrofa is being tested in combination with TransCon CNP. Data from the COACH study is expected in Q4. These additional potential commercial opportunities support the possibility that Skytrofa could be a blockbuster.

TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH is a parathyroid hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. The phase 3 clinical trial met the primary endpoint and the safety profile was excellent. However, the FDA issued a CRL due to an issue with manufacturing controls. No issues with clinical data were noted. Modifications were made to address the manufacturing issues, and a resubmission to the FDA was completed. Investors now await a PDUFA for TransCon PTH on May 14th. Meanwhile, TransCon PTH was approved in Germany and Austria in 2023. It became commercially available as Yorvipath in January of 2024.

Attention is now focused on the commercial opportunity for TransCon PTH in patients with hypoparathyroidism. Standard of care treatment for hypoparathyroidism includes calcium and vitamin D. Legacy product Natpara is no longer commercially available in the US due to a product recall, and it will fully exit the market both in the US and Europe in 2024. In 2018, the last full year of sales, Takeda, Natpara’s manufacturer reported $230 mn in sales.

However, while Natpara and Yorvipath are both medicines for hypoparathyroidism, they may be positioned differently in the treatment paradigm. It is important to note that Natpara was approved as an adjunct to standard therapy (calcium and vitamin D) for patients who are not adequately controlled with standard therapy.

The language of the FDA label for TransCon PTH should be closely watched, but it is likely that if approved it will be as a replacement therapy. TransCon PTH was approved in Germany in 2023 as a parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

In patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism, the recommendation is to use conventional therapy as first-line therapy. If conventional therapy is deemed unsatisfactory, parathyroid hormone replacement therapy can be prescribed. Potential reasons to consider replacement therapy include renal insufficiency, hypocalcemia, hypercalciuria, hyperphosphatemia or poor quality of life.

A review of the literature suggests poor quality of life is observed in hypoparathyroid patients. In a published article, the authors reviewed multiple studies and noted that “Most hypoparathyroidism patients receiving standard treatment show stable calcium and vitamin D levels. However, hypoparathyroidism patients still report reduced quality of life and experience physical, mental, and emotional symptoms. Therefore, it is assumed that the lack of parathyroid hormone directly influences the patients' quality of life. This review indicates that patients with hypoparathyroidism have a reduced quality of life in comparison to norm-based populations or matched controls.”

Pricing of Yorvipath in Germany and Austria is ~€105,000. Assuming a rough calculation of $100,000 per patient and a worldwide patient population of 250,000 patients, even a 10-20% market share could result in blockbuster sales. The launch yielded €1.5mn in sales in Germany and Austria in Q1, with 55 doctors writing prescriptions for approximately 100 patients thus far. The trajectory of the launch will emerge in the next few quarters. Jefferies analysts project risk adjusted peak sales of $2.7 Bn and GS projects risk-adjusted peak sales of $2.5Bn. Wedbush estimates 4.5Bn by 2030 and believes the opportunity is underestimated.

Ascendis Pharma has an expanded access program to provide TransCon PTH in the US. Thus, there may be a cohort of patients who can potentially immediately convert to reimbursed patients when/if the FDA approves TransCon PTH. (PDUFA- May 2024) Given this, Ascendis may be well positioned to quickly capture market share.

Lastly, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced its intention to acquire Amolyt Pharma, a private company developing a competitive replacement product for hypoparathyroidism, for approximately $1.0 bn. The phase 3 CALYPSO study of Eneboparatide is underway, and phase 2 data showed both tested doses were effective with an excellent safety profile. Given the stage of development, Ascendis likely has a two-year lead if TransCon PTH is approved in May by the FDA.

TransCon CNP

TransCon CNP is being developed for children with achondroplasia, which is estimated to be a $2.5Bn market opportunity. BioMarin (BMRN) obtained approval for Voxzogo for achondroplasia in 2021 and reported sales of $153mn in Q124. This suggests there is a very significant demand for treatment. It is estimated that there are 250,000 patients worldwide with achondroplasia.

The Phase 2a ACcomplisH trial showed the annualized height velocity for the 100 µg/kg dose of TransCon CNP appeared roughly comparable to BioMarin’s Voxzogo. The company is attempting to show a differentiated profile in the pivotal studies based on its impact on co-morbidities. These patients have skeletal complications, muscular complications and other issues such as chronic ear infections. Secondary endpoints such as quality of life, body composition, physical function, and radiological measurements will assess whether TransCon CNP can impact these endpoints. Topline data from the ApproaCH trial could support a submission in Q4.

In my view, BBIO’s infigratinib, which is oral, has thus far shown excellent efficacy and an excellent safety profile. A key risk for investors is that given its profile, it may be a medicine physicians and patients prefer.

The company has initiated the COACH trial, which has the potential to demonstrate a differentiated profile. This is an open-label trial evaluating TransCon CNP and Skytrofa used in combination. It will enroll children with achondroplasia and evaluate the effect on growth as well as the effect on quality of life, radiological endpoints, physical functioning, and body composition. Results are due in Q4.

Risks

Investors face clinical risks, given TransCon CNP does not appear clearly differentiated based on the data produced to date. The profile of the oncology assets has not yet emerged, and data updates in Q4 may not be favorable. The FDA could issue another CRL, or the commercial prospects of TransCon PTH could be worse than anticipated by analysts. Sales of Skytrofa could disappoint, and the company could potentially need additional capital. The downside risk in any stock investment is a total loss of capital invested.

Finances

On December 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of ~€400 million were reported. At Q124 end, this figure was ~€320 million. Annual operating expenses are anticipated to be ~€600 million. €320 million in revenue is anticipated for Skytrofa with additional revenue for Yorvipath in Europe and possibly the US. The company reiterated its expectation to be cash flow breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of 2024.

Conclusions

Biotech investing is not for the faint of heart. Companies face a host of daunting obstacles including scientific and clinical issues, regulatory setbacks, and difficulties commercializing. Ascendis Pharma has had its share, including a CRL from the FDA, which thus far resulted in a one-year delay.

Investments in biotech can take years to pay off, and many companies do not survive long enough to become profitable. The probabilities of success are often overestimated by investors. Ascendis appears to be emerging as a rare success story— a company that has a clear line of sight to profitability.

Ascendis Pharma was founded in 2007, went public in 2015 at $18 and is on track to break even in late 2024. It took seventeen years to develop their platform technology and translate it into assets that are approved or close to approval. They have years of patent protection for their rare endocrinology portfolio to reap the rewards. Two assets (Skytrofa and TransCon PTH) have excellent profiles and a high probability of reaching blockbuster status. ($1Bn or more in sales) The profile of TransCon CNP has not fully emerged, but the COACH study is a unique approach.

The rare endocrinology franchise may be just the first wave of innovation. Ascendis is a platform company with boundless opportunity to reinvest profits and build a valuable portfolio of assets. They plan to develop additional assets in rare endocrinology, as well as advance the mid-stage oncology portfolio. Moreover, they are evaluating using their platform technology to improve the half life and pharmacokinetics of semaglutide (GLP-1 agonist). The management team has a proven record of executing and is well on its way to its stated goal, "Remain independent as a profitable biopharma through lean and flexible ways of working."