A Dassault Rafale - Atos SE provides software for this type of airplane APeriamPhotography

Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAF;OTCPK:AEXAY) was a rising European star in the software business only a few years ago. Fast forward to 2024, the company is essentially on life support. The stock price reflects that. But challenging times can also amount to potential opportunities for those willing to take risks. Atos might be one of those instances. In this article, I take a look at the company and its problems and assess the options currently on the table and what they are likely to entail for shareholders.

Viable Business and Strategic Importance

In and of itself, the company’s business appears viable. Annual revenues are in the range of €10 billion (Q1: 2.5 billion, -2.6 percent YoY), give or take, and all business segments are operationally profitable (albeit not exuberantly so). Its Eviden division holds market leading positions in some 70 countries.

Atos is a key supplier to the French military as well as the country’s intelligence services. For example, the company’s software is employed in the Dassault Aviation SA (OTCPK:DUAVF) built Rafale multipurpose fighter aircraft that constitutes the backbone of the French air forces. This is of twofold significance. First, the French government has a viable interest in keeping the company around. Second, it somewhat narrows the circle of acceptable buyers and/or strategic investors.

Debt Problem

The company’s main problem is its debt load. Years of acquisitions in a zero interest rate environment have left Atos burdened with liabilities. Low single digit operating margins (Q1: 1.9 percent, down from 3.3 percent the prior year) certainly do not help either. Net debt as of March 31st still amounts to €3.9 billion, representing an increase of €1.7 billion QoQ. Meanwhile, cash and equivalents amounted to a mere €1 billion. The most pressing issue are upcoming maturities until 2025. According to the company’s estimates, Atos need liquidity in the range of €1.1 billion in order to stay afloat through 2025. €100 million of that sum are already secured in the form of an interim agreement, with discussions regarding further commitments to the tune of €350 million “progressing” as of May 6th. The financially challenging situation is further underlined by a recently downgraded S&P credit rating of now CCC-.

Options on the Table

So what are the options available? At the time of writing, there Atos already received proposals from four different parties. These four offers are available on Atos’ website. The bad news upfront: Significant dilution has to be factored in, there is absolutely no way around it. The question is merely by how much shareholders will be diluted under each respective proposal.

The first interested party is Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, through an entity called EP Equity Investment, and in partnership with British asset manager Attestor Ltd. Their proposal includes some €600 million in fresh equity as well as an aggregate €1.3 billion working capital provided. The consortium would end up owning 99 percent of the company, leaving existing shareholders with close to nothing. In order to even justify the current undiluted share price, the company would have to achieve a market capitalization in excess of €20 billion. Needless to say that this offer is not at all favorable to an existing Atos investor.

A consortium of creditors and bondholders, somewhat unsurprisingly, proposes an even higher dilution of 99.9 percent. They are open to participation by a third-party anchor investor, which may even further dilute existing shareholders. Under this proposal, I am confident to assume that Atos shares would be nigh worthless.

An offer by Bain Capital has been declined already, so I think it futile to go into detail about it at this point.

French investment group Onepoint – who already control a stake of 11.4 percent in Atos – submitted a proposal, too. In my opinion, this offer may be the best – or rather the least terrible – from a shareholder point of view. Onepoint is seeking to invest some €350 million in exchange for a minimum of 35 percent of equities post capital raise. It should be noted that actual dilution would likely be significantly greater under this proposal, too. Nonetheless, it beats the other options by a mile and then some.

Besides a possible private market solution, there are ongoing takeover negotiations for certain divisions of strategic importance with the French government as well. The main question here would be if a post-transaction Atos would be capitalized well enough to survive (and eventually thrive) on its own. While by no means guaranteed, I would at least not rule out that possibility. Nonetheless, my assessment is that the Onepoint proposal would be the less risky compared to a government orchestrated rescue.

Conclusion

All in all, there is a decent chance that Atos might be turned around. However, it is questionable whether existing shareholders would stand to reap much of the gains. As is, most of the proposals on the table would leave current equity holders with almost nothing. The Onepoint offer and – depending on its concrete shape – a possibly state organized bail out might offer some upside, but there is a dual risk: First, one of those options would need to be selected, then there would still be some execution risk. On top of that, it is hard to say which proposal would find acclaim with the Atos board and regulators. Also, bankruptcy is still a possibility, albeit, in my opinion, a rather remote one.

With a risk profile like this, I would normally be inclined to rate the stock a sell. I do, however, recognize some potential for a (highly speculative) bull case in which over time shareholders may see the value of their investment multiply at the current share price. I am, therefore, rating it as a hold for the time being, pending further clarity regarding if and what kind of restructuring will happen going forward. For investors with an appropriate risk appetite, Atos may be an interesting name to keep an eye on.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.