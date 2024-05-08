Investment Returns Are Not Random

May 08, 2024 6:35 AM ET
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.24K Followers

Summary

  • One commonly held belief among many investors and financial advisors is that the risk of certain asset classes, in particular equities, declines over longer investment periods, an effect commonly dubbed time diversification.
  • The risk of virtually all investments increases over time when risk is defined as the increased dispersion in wealth.
  • The notable increase in correlations for bills and commodities is especially salient because the returns for bills and commodities are notably lower over the historical period.

Asian woman drinking coffee while calculating money expenses and planning budget at home, working at home and Personal finance concept

cofotoisme

There is notable disagreement among academics about how investment time horizon should affect portfolio allocations. In recent research released through CFA Institute Research Foundation, we explored this topic at length.

We find that the assumption that returns are independent

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.24K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News