Introduction

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is an electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company. Cadence is the number two player in EDA behind Synopsys (SNPS) and number three in IP behind SNPS and ARM (ARM).

The EDA market has displayed remarkable consistency over time. Unlike the broader semiconductor market, which exhibits a highly cyclical behavior, the EDA market experiences a much steadier demand profile. This can be evidenced if we chart CDNS, a design automation firm, against a chip firm like AMD (AMD). As we can see below, CDNS has experienced a significantly more muted price volatility over time than its customer AMD.

Electronic Design Automation at its core is a set of software, hardware and services for designing chips. EDA tools allow chip designers to simulate various design ideas to test their efficacy. Modern chips exhibit advanced complexity, such as systems-on-chip (SOC) and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The importance of EDA is nicely summarised by this quote from Synopsys:

Semiconductor chips are incredibly complex. State-of-the-art devices can contain over one billion circuit elements. All of these elements can interact with each other in subtle ways, and variation in the manufacturing process can introduce more subtle interactions and changes in behavior. There is simply no way to manage this level of complexity without sophisticated automation, and EDA provides this critical technology. Without it, it would be impossible to design and manufacture today's semiconductor devices". (Synopsys)

Situation

CDNS operates a high-quality business model, in an industry experiencing secular growth tailwinds. As semiconductors have become smaller, the design complexity has also increased. This has led to a steady rise in demand for EDA services. The firm has multiple long-term growth tailwinds as laid out by CEO Anirudh Devgan on their most recent earnings announcement:

Long-term trends of hyperscale computing, autonomous driving, and 5G, all turbocharged by AI super-cycle, are fueling strong broad-based design activity." (Anirudh Devgan, President and CEO).

Despite the strong long-term business momentum, I am recommending CDNS as a HOLD. I recommend investors seeking exposure to the EDA space look to SNPS, which I wrote about recently. Relative to SNPS, Cadence trades at a premium multiple both on a P/E and PEG basis, despite underperforming over the last year. Additionally, we saw divergence between the two firms in their most recent earnings results, which suggests near term weakness for CDNS which is not being reflected at its closest peer.

I believe the long-term outlook remains favourable for CDNS, but investing is often a matter of choosing between relative options. Hence, I opt for SNPS over CDNS, due to better investment fundamentals and near term outlook, while still providing exposure to the same core industry growth thesis.

Recent Earnings

Cadence reported Q1 earnings in mid-April. Results were disappointing and stood in contrast to Synopsys' most recent announcement, where results impressed against consensus. CDNS traded down on the back of earnings, while investors optimistically reacted to SNPS, sending shares higher by close to 7% on the day. CDNS, by contrast, was punished heavily by investors, for the second consecutive earnings release.

CDNS guided for Q2 revenue in a range of $1.03B to $1.05B, below the average analyst forecast of $1.11B. Additionally, EPS guidance was a sharp miss to consensus at $1.20 to $1.24 versus an expectation of $1.43. The weak guidance blindsided investors and was the driver behind the negative price reaction. Post earnings, Nimish Modi (a company vice president) said the light guidance was merely driven by expected revenue recognition of shipments rather than an inherent slowdown.

Based on the market reaction, I believe investors were puzzled by the contrast to SNPS, which guided for its next quarter EPS to be $3.09 to $3.14, a range comfortably above the consensus estimate of $2.97. Cadence left its full-year guidance in-tact, implying a significant ramp in H2 2024. Failure to achieve this guidance could result in a meaningful negative re-rating for the shares. Analysts at Baird expect it will be 2025 before the stock starts to meaningfully accelerate again.

CDNS has disappointed the market for two consecutive quarters on weak guidance. As a result, shares are down over 5% for the past three months. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, led by Lee Simpson, have turned bullish on the stock following recent sells off, noting the long-term chip design thesis. I agree with their long-term thesis but think SNPS is the better vehicle to play this opportunity.

Valuation

Cadence is trading at a forward P/E of 44.1x, a full standard deviation above its ten-year average. CDNS trades at a premium to its closest peer, SNPS, but this is not justified by a higher earnings growth rate. CDNS trades on a 2.7x PEG vs just 2.2x for SNPS. Given the similarity between the respective businesses, I prefer to opt for the larger and faster growing option, as it represents better value. SNPS is by no means cheap in its own right, but I will always favour a combination of lower valuation and higher growth when making a relative selection decision.

Zooming in on the growth outlook for the next few years, we can see that SNPS is forecast to generate more than a 2% higher EPS CAGR. Usually, we would expect to see the smaller firm growing faster than a larger peer, due to the base effect of a smaller starting point. Baird is expecting a ramp in earnings at CDNS from 2025, but given recent earnings weakness, I think markets will be in a wait and see mode.

Cadence forecasted EPS growth over the medium term.

Synopsys forecasted EPS growth over the medium term.

My own calculations suggest the shares are priced for perfection at present. Using a medium term 16% growth rate and an aggressive long-term growth rate of 15%, I still find the shares do not warrant their current price. I model for a 40x P/E at sale, which is above the firm's ten-year average and closer to the five-year average.

While I like the business, I think the stock has run away from the underlying fundamentals. I have no doubt patient investors will be offered a better entry point if they sit on their hands for now.

Conclusion

Cadence is a high-quality company in a secular growth industry. It is subject to secular growth tailwinds, which are industry-wide. Increased chip complexity driven by the trend towards smaller manufacturing nodes and the incremental demand from AI sets the stock up to benefit long term.

However, the stock has had recent weak earnings, it trades on a premium multiple and has lower forecast EPS growth than its closest peer. As a result, I recommend investors choose SNPS at present, due to it providing exposure to the same secular growth story as CDNS. This exposure is gained at a more reasonable valuation, better near term performance and higher expected medium term earnings.