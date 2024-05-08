kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE), with a proven profitable business model and a near flawless balance sheet, has strong positive cash flow and operates in business verticals that offer repeat sales and a competitive moat to operations. Cadre is a market leader in providing safety equipment to first responders, the military, government agencies, and individuals. It is growing by acquiring closely related companies that either expand the geographical reach of their core products, add new products that can be sold through existing channels or open an entirely new vertical market with the same dynamics as their current ones. The management team has proven ability to build large conglomerates executing an M&A strategy.

Cadre is part of my non-lethal defense segment, which has shown rapid growth recently; Cadre shares went from $16.50 in March 2023 to over $39 by March 2024. A recent pullback to $32 presents an excellent time to buy.

Cadre Share Price with EW (Author)

The non-lethal sector I follow consists of four companies that provide defense and survival equipment to government agencies and the general public. Following companies as part of a sector is my preferred method; I try to grasp trends and pick winners. I look to buy into sectors showing growth potential and try to identify a preferred company in each industry.

Non-Lethal Defence Sector (Author Database)

All four companies have pulled back after driving higher for almost a year; the Cadre trend higher was the most prolonged and consistent, and the pullback is not steep enough to suggest that the uptrend has failed.

The timing looks good, but the fundamentals have to stack up. In my view, Cadre is in the early stages of its growth curve, and it seems likely to continue improving its top and bottom lines and develop into a solid dividend stock. I think now might be the best time to buy.

Cadre History

Cadre came to the markets via its IPO in 2021, and the initial IPO document described Cadre as a controlled company, with Warren B. Kanders owning approximately 51% of the voting power. Cadre has 16 brands under its banner, Safariland being the most well established.

Cadre began in 1964 when a custom holster manufacturing company operating from a garage in California chose to operate under the name Safariland. The company grew when it developed holster systems suitable for law enforcement use in the 1980s, and it was eventually bought by Armor Holdings in 1999. The CEO of Armor Holdings was Warren B. Kanders, the current CEO of Cadre.

In 2007, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) acquired armor for $4.5 Billion. By then, it had become a diversified aerospace and defense conglomerate with a $649 million order from the US Army to manufacture tactical vehicles. BAE integrated the three Armor divisions (Aerospace and Defence, Mobile Security, and Products) into its existing divisions.

In 2008 Armor settled a lawsuit with the US Justice Department regarding its Zylon body armor.

In 2012 BAE agreed to sell Safariland to Warren B. Kanders for $124 million. Safariland represents a small part of the original Armor holdings, so you should not compare the prices directly.

Since buying Safariland from BAE, Kanders and his team renamed it Cadre Holdings and began increasing its size with an ongoing series of acquisitions and organic growth of core products. Four acquisitions in 2013, three in 2015, and two more in 2017 set a cadence that continues today.

The 2015 purchase of VieVu, which makes body cams, is illustrative. In 2018, they sold the company to Axon (AXON), and part of the deal was a long-term contract (10 years) to supply holsters for the Axon Taser. Cadre acquires related businesses and disposes of non-related ones while concentrating on its core principles of developing safety and survival products.

Axon is the largest of the companies in my non-lethal sector, and choosing Safariland as its supplier of holsters is a large vote in confidence and speaks to the general market's acceptance of Safariland holsters as a quality brand.

Cadre Business Model

Cadre manufactures and sells safety equipment for law enforcement, military, governments, and private individuals. The original Safariland Holster remains a central part of the company, and the holster is subject to ongoing development, making it safer and easier to use. Cadre looks to acquire businesses that can provide increased revenue and sales opportunities and where they can add value to the target company by reducing costs and cross-selling.

The selection of these acquisition targets is critical to the business's success. The team has form here. They built armor and sold it to BAE for over four billion dollars.

In the FY 2023 10-K, Cadre reported that they had completed 16 acquisitions; in the earnings call, they said they would continue at a rate of around 2-3 per year. The acquisitions fulfill the company's three-pronged growth strategy (P9 10-K). Two more were reported in the Q1 2024 earnings transcript.

First, core revenue growth is achieved by delivering new product launches, increasing customer wallet share, expanding e-commerce, and directing consumer sales. Second, geographical expansion, leveraging their proven capabilities in safety equipment for first responders in the US, allows them to take advantage of growing demand in the rest of the world. Third, margin improvement, continual cost structure optimization by rationalizing manufacturing footprint, vertical integration and optimizing customer relationships and contracts.

The proof is in the Pudding

Many companies I review make statements similar to Cadre's and claim similar strategies. Still, the results of the plan and evidence of its action are not always reflected in the company's operating numbers. In this regard, Cadre is an outstanding example of how to do what they say.

Since the IPO, all acquisitions have appeared to fit the identified target metrics. Radar, bought in 2022, sells tactical holsters in Italy and the rest of Europe, and it fits the bill of expanding the geography and sales channels of existing Cadre Technology. Also, in 2022, Cadre acquired Cyalume Technologies . Cyalume manufactures chemical lights, providing light sticks and luminescent ammunition to the US and NATO militaries. Cyalume was bought for $35 million and was expected to generate $25 million in the first year; it is an example of how they buy companies that can provide additional products to sell through existing channels.

In 2023, the acquisition of ICOR, a manufacturer of explosive ordnance disposal equipment (bomb suits and robots), added to the core concept of providing mission-critical safety equipment to the military and governments worldwide.

All three of these acquisitions build on the core identified strategy of Cadre, providing mission-critical, highly engineered safety equipment to first responders and military operations. These markets are hard to break into, but once a company is established, they provide repeat high-value sales revenue.

Brand Strategy

The Cadre website has 16 brands strongly linked with cross-selling opportunities and a similar ethos. A clear theme runs through these businesses.

Safariland, the original company, still manufactures market-leading holsters for first responders, the military, and emergency services. Protech in the UK offers the Safariland range, as does Radar in Italy and Safety Products in Canada.

GH Armor manufactures armor for first responders and the military, and its products are sold through Safariland stores. MED-ENG manufactures blast sensors and bomb suits that are sold to the same customers as the other brands. ICOR seems to be a "tuck-in" with MED-ENG acquired in 2013 along with the Crew Survivability (Blast seats for armored vehicles) business from Allen-Vanguard Corporation. Tuck-in is a term management refers to in their strategy, and it complements an existing product line with new customers and products. Cadre uses this type of acquisition to consolidate operational costs and economies of scale, improving margins.

Atlantic Tactical (Pennsylvania), Lawmen's (North Carolina), and United Uniform (New York) are all retail/distribution companies selling the complete range of Cadre products as well as a range of other products (arms and ammunition plus clothing). The websites for the three are almost identical copies of each other, apart from the logos.

Other companies are added that increase the spend per customer; for instance, Break Free manufactures lubricants for firearms, and Bianchi leather manufactures leather holsters. It is a repeating pattern of closely aligned, high-quality companies that allows Cadre to grow its business and improve the operating finances of the acquisition target; having reviewed all quoted brands, none stray from the core mission of high-quality mission-critical safety products to first responders.

The subsidiaries mentioned show how Cadre is growing its company vertically and horizontally by leveraging its manufacturing capability, technical expertise, and sales contacts to improve the dollar spend per customer and the margins of the companies it acquires using economies of scale.

Acquisitions into New Verticals

On Feb 20th, Cadre held an analyst call to discuss the acquisition of Alpha Safety. Alpha provides safety products to the nuclear industry. A new market for Cadre but closely aligned, still providing highly engineered safety equipment, Cadre focuses on mission-critical survivability (hence the 2,000+ members of the Safariland Saves Club, a recognition of officers who survive life-threatening incidents due to their Safariland safety equipment).

Alpha fits all the hallmarks of a Cadre business: recurring revenue, the market leader in a strong niche with high barriers to entry, a long operating history (40+ years), and profitable operations (20% EBITDA). Alpha products protect personnel and the environment; it does not manage nuclear material but provides the necessary equipment. It will likely be a growing industry and market for many years. In the analyst call, the CEO said they are already considering "Tuck-in" acquisitions to go with Alpha. I expect several nuclear safety acquisitions in the next few years.

In the Q1 2024 earnings call, the CEO said Alpha comes with " 100-plus potential targets that we have begun to evaluate." Giving an idea of the future potential of this new vertical market. The CEO also explained the three operating divisions of Alpha: Environmental, that is, equipment for Nuclear clean-up activities. National Security; national defense programs driving growing demand and finally decommissioning and decontaminating legacy sites.

The CFO said in Q1 they are also looking at tuck-ins for the core law enforcement and military markets

Growth in Cadre Markets

Cadre is clear about its strategy, "it wants to acquire safety-related, highly engineered technical products that diversify the company" CEO Q4 earnings 2023. The core market of safety equipment for first responders, the military, and others is set to be a growing industry for some years. The world does not feel as safe as it did; one in three people report rising violent crime in their neighborhood, and very few report falling crime. Significant wars in the Middle East and Europe have broken out, the growth in conspiracy theories, which tends to lead to anti-social behavior, seems to be adding an element of fear to the thoughts of many. Several countries, including the US, UK, Germany, and Australia, have seen physical attacks on politicians in recent years, and violent threats against public officials are growing.

This change in the geopolitical climate first got me interested in the non-lethal arms segment. I hypothesize that many governments will require increased amounts of safety and protective devices for their first responders, the military will require significant amounts of extra equipment, and a larger number of private individuals will invest in security and safety products. I see it as a market primed for growth, and as I said earlier, I aim to latch on to these trends. In the Q4 2023 earnings call, management said they had received significant interest from countries regarding the conflict in Ukraine, but this had not yet turned into orders.

Margins and Operations

Gross margins at Cadre have been trending consistently higher, a factual confirmation of the achievements of Cadre and its management's efforts to improve the cash return to business and justifying the ongoing search for acquisitions to blend into the Cadre way of doing things.

Gross Margin (Full year reports) (Author Database)

The TTM figure at the end of the chart shows a trailing 12-month margin of 41.4%. In the Q4 2023 earnings call, the CFO noted a margin dip at the end of Q4, when the mix of products was unfavorable, and suggested that the margins will normalize throughout this year. I think it is pretty likely that the TTM margin could be maintained for 2024.

In the Q1 2024 earnings call, the CEO said EBITDA came in at 17.8%, up from 16.6% in Q1 2023, based partly on a more neutral mix of products.

Revenue continues to grow at a consistent rate.

Revenue, Full year (Author Database)

This is a solid improving trend, showing increases of 5.6%,7.1%, and 5.4% in the last three years. Guidance for 2024, at $562 million at the midpoint, represents another significant 16% increase. Q1 revenue seemed to confirm the trend with a $159 million backlog reported as well as a 15.7% growth in duty gear and the new Apex armor vest is reportedly being very well received.

The growing revenue reflects both organic growth and acquisitions. Cadre does not report organic growth separately, but it always ends well when you combine growing margins with growing revenue.

Cadre Finances

At the end of 2023 Cadre reported a near-flawless balance sheet; it had $197 million of shareholder equity and produced $60 million of EBIT, giving it an interest rate coverage of more than 13 on its total debt of $140 million. Debt-to-Equity was 71% with cash of $91 million in reserve, making Net debt to equity a respectable 25% and easily covered by operating cash flow.

In Q1 2024, Cadre reported a fall in net debt to $129 million following the two acquisitions, and cash had fallen slightly to $87 million. Shares outstanding grew by 1.5%.

Cadre paid a dividend in its first year of operation and has continued to do so each quarter, paying around $0.08 per share for an annual dividend yield of 1%. They only have a couple of years of dividend history so it is too early to read too much into this, and we certainly would not rate them a dividend stock just yet, but this dividend is only 21% of cash flow, so it is well covered and has potential for growth. Buying into a future dividend stock at the beginning of its life cycle bears out that this is a good time to buy.

FY 2023 showed outstanding growth, with net cash from operations up more than 50%. The revenue of $483 million and EBITDA of $86 million beat guidance from FY 2022 (revenue was guided at $463m-$493 m and EBITDA $76M to $82 M).

Guidance for 2024 was given as Revenue $553-$572 with EBITDA of $104-$108. In this guidance, the two new acquisitions of Alpha and ICOR were held as flat for the year. Hence, a positive surprise to the upside is likely, and management said they will announce one additional acquisition in the remainder of 2024.

Q1 2024 reported company record revenues of $137.9 and adjusted EBITDA of $24.5. Earnings per share were again affected by transaction expenses related to acquisitions and step-ups in inventory+intangibles. Guidance for 2024 was confirmed.

Mathematical Model

Using the guidance and historical results, I put together a three-statement mathematical model for Cadre, showing the key line items below.

Key Line Items (Mathematical Model Author)

A few key points:

2024 EBITDA has been guided to $103-$108 million, my forecast comes in well below this figure, probably because of changes to the product mix I am unaware of or cannot extrapolate from previous reports. It could be the two recent acquisitions, particularly the move into Nuclear, which has a reported 20%+ EBITDA ratio well above the current 15%. It may also be related to the discussion of the Ukraine conflict and requests for information the company alluded to in the recent earnings call. I will update the model as new data is released and update in the comments section. Q1 2024 earnings reported EBITDA of $24.5 million, in line with Cadre achieving its +$100 million target. In Q1, Cadre re-affirmed the FY 2024 guidance. I will update the model as time progresses and hopefully get a better handle on where this increased EBITDA comes from. In Q1, management said they expect Q3 2024 to be the biggest of the year; those results will likely provide the information necessary to adjust the model.

I have followed guidance for CAPEX of 1% of revenue, and although SG&A costs are rising, they are reducing as a percentage of revenue. (in Q1, management suggested that SG&A may come out flat. This would significantly increase EBITDA on my model, but it is hard to see how this will happen as they acquire new companies and operations. I will be watching this closely). To develop the Net Working Capital schedule, I took all the figures: Days sales outstanding, inventory turnover, days payable other current assets, and Taxes payable equal to the average of the last three years. Depreciation is set at 29% of beginning PP&E.

Revenue has a baseline growth of 6% built-in, and COGS is starting at 60.6%, which is equal to 2023 but improving slowly. R&D plus other operating expenses also increase in line with the three-year average as a % of revenue.

The cost and sales data seem to have an upside surprise almost baked in; Cadre has consistently improved these metrics, but I have assumed these improvements are slow for my forecast.

The three-statement model provides a fair value using a discounted cash flow value of $65 per share, suggesting an 87% upside.

We are all aware of the problems associated with forecasting in this way, and it is more of a method to track and analyze the performance of the business than to give an actual price target. The assumptions are always too great to rely on without constant updating.

The DCF probably has the biggest and most contentious assumptions of all. I used a discounting factor of 4.33%, equal to the 10-year risk-free rate, and created a terminal value using the Gorden Growth Model with the terminal growth figure set to zero. This is my usual method, and for a company with a solid balance sheet, proven operating model, and strong free cash flow position, it seems a reasonable discounting factor. If I adjust the discount rate to 6%, adding a bit of a safety margin, the figure comes out at $45, so a 28% upside; of course, the terminal value is the real issue, and if you add 2% to the terminal growth rate and use the 6% discounting factor, it takes the target over $60 again.

If the $100 million EBITDA guidance for 2024 proves correct, then all scenarios come out with a fair value more than 100% higher than today's share price.

Share Dilution and Selling

Over the last 12 months, insiders have been heavy sellers. I do not read anything into this as it represents personal finances, but I know many people are interested in the figure and attach more weight to it than I do, so I present it here.

Insider Selling (Author Database)

The ownership breakdown is now.

Ownership Breakdown (SimplyWall.st)

A small general public number is usually a good thing; it reduces volatility and points to the fact that people doing the most research (the institutional investors and hedge funds) are heavily invested, as are the individual insiders.

Shareholders suffered an 8% dilution in 2023, and in March this year, Cadre announced a primary offering of 2.2 million shares and a further sale of 1.3 million by Kanders SAF.

Dilution may be an ongoing feature for Cadre as it needs a constant supply of new capital for its acquisition activity; by the end of the decade, Cadre will likely be able to fund its growth from cash generated, maintain its dividend, and not increase debt.

Risks

The balance sheet makes Cadre less risky than other small and new companies; however, no investment is without risk. I have put much weight on management's ability to continue finding and acquiring businesses that fit the Cadre model, which may become more complex as time passes. At present, the geopolitical situation looks supportive of increased sales of their core products, and as long as their reputation for quality and safety continues, they should do well.

I did report the settlement that had to be paid to the US government when the body armor they were selling proved not to be as effective as expected. Repeating that kind of episode would damage the brand and could derail my bullish thesis.

Conclusion

The management of Cadre proved they could build a significant conglomerate when they sold Armor to BAE for more than $4 billion. They repurchased part of Armor and have begun building again, concentrating on their proven business model of buying adjacent companies to increase the core business's sales, margins, and profits.

Cadre is sticking to its plan of providing mission-critical safety products; they are expanding into new geographies and adjacent vertical markets, applying their proven skill set, improving margins and profits with each acquisition.

Cadre is a dividend-paying growth stock with a flawless balance sheet, a competitive moat around each of its businesses, and a proven management team.

I recommend buying Cadre with a long-term outlook, and I hope to watch it develop into a significant dividend-paying conglomerate.