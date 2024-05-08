A shot of electric power lines at sunset. imaginima

In investing, there is no shortage of lessons to be learned over a lifetime to those who are willing to learn them. The best lessons are probably those that are learned at the University of Hard Knocks.

However, that's not to knock the lessons that can be learned from the wisdom of the all-time greats. The former fund manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund, Peter Lynch, is one such individual. As a refresher, under the direction of Mr. Lynch, the Magellan Fund earned 29.2% compound annual total returns from 1977 to 1990.

One of my favorite bits of sage advice from Peter Lynch is to buy businesses you know/understand. I have found this to be very helpful in my investing career.

That's because this makes it much easier to monitor the company and ensure the investment thesis remains intact. When I know a business well enough to explain it to my nine-year-old nephew, that's often a good indicator I may want to own it.

For these reasons, there are certain economic sectors that I especially appreciate. By now, longtime readers are likely well aware of the fact that I like regulated utilities.

This is because the premise of investing in utilities is easy to understand: Besides a select few who live off the grid, virtually everybody perceives electricity/natural gas/water services to be necessities. This means that no matter what is going on with the economy, consumer usage of these services will remain mostly unchanged.

Slow and steady population growth is a growth catalyst for regulated utilities. That is because a growing population leads to additional demand for utility services. The other element that produces growth for utilities is higher utility rates obtained from regulators via capital spending on infrastructure improvements/updates.

One regulated utility in which I am bullish is Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). My stake comes in just below a 0.5% weighting in my portfolio. So, it's not a huge position for me. However, it is a position that I wouldn't mind adding to in the future.

When I last covered the utility on Seeking Alpha in January, I rated it a hold. At the time, I appreciated the company for its decent growth prospects and well-covered 4% yield. But DUK's annual total return potential wasn't quite where I wanted it to be to keep justifying a buy rating.

The utility shared positive first-quarter earnings results Tuesday (May 7). These results give me confidence that DUK's growth prospects have improved compared to the last decade or so.

Coupled with my fair value estimates spilling over from 2023 and 2024 into 2024 and 2025, that also is why my fair value estimate is higher now. Without further ado, please let me dig into more specifics on why I'm upgrading shares of DUK back to a buy rating.

Operating In Economically Dynamic Service Areas

Duke Energy Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

When DUK released its first-quarter earnings before the market opened yesterday, the company delivered impressive results. The electric and gas utility's total operating revenue grew by 5.4% year-over-year to $7.7 billion during the quarter.

For a utility, this is a solid topline growth rate. So, what were the contributing factors behind this growth?

DUK's operating revenue growth was driven by two factors. Favorable rate case activity as of late was the first driver of the company's results.

In January, DUK's Carolinas business received approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission to begin charging higher rates on Jan. 15. This is expected to translate into a $436 million lift to annual operating revenue in 2024 (year one), an additional $173 million in 2025 (year two), and another $165 million in 2026 (year three).

Duke Energy Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Separately, DUK's service area is doing well economically. This was reflected by the 2.4% customer growth posted in the Carolinas and Florida in the first quarter. Growth in these markets was key to the company's 1.1% uptick in total retail volume.

DUK's adjusted EPS soared 20% higher to $1.44 for the first quarter. According to Seeking Alpha, this was $0.06 ahead of the analyst consensus. DUK's careful cost management contained operating expenses growth to just 2% during the quarter. That helped the company's non-GAAP net profit margin to expand by 190 basis points to 14.4% in the quarter. This is how DUK's adjusted EPS growth outpaced operating revenue growth for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company should be well-positioned to deliver on the 5% to 7% annual adjusted EPS growth that it is targeting through 2028. This is because of major economic developments in progress.

These include the likes of the $5 billion Wolfspeed semiconductor manufacturing facility and $13.9 billion Toyota battery manufacturing plant investments in North Carolina. The $6.3 billion Stellantis/Samsung battery manufacturing plant in Indiana is another example. These huge projects are expected to lead to an additional 10,000 to 18,000 Gigawatt hours or GWh in the company's load growth between 2024 and 2028.

DUK also has an ongoing rate case in South Carolina that is expected to be effective August 1. Also, new rates could be effective in Florida to begin 2025. Finally, new rates could begin in March 2025 in Indiana.

Combined, these elements are why I think the analyst consensus for adjusted EPS through 2026 is reasonable. The current FAST Graphs consensus is for adjusted EPS to rise by 7.4% in 2024 to $5.97. Beyond this year, a 6.3% growth to $6.35 is expected in 2025 and another 6.1% growth to $6.73 is predicted for 2026.

Financially, DUK's interest coverage ratio is indicative of solid positioning. The company's interest coverage ratio was 2.6 during the first quarter. This means that earnings are sufficiently covering DUK's financial obligations. That is what supports a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. This is how the company raised $4.6 billion in long-term debt at an average rate of just 5.2% (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to DUK's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and DUK's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Shares Could Be Worth Almost $110

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Shares of DUK aren't a downright steal, but they do look to offer some value at the current $102 share price. The company's current-year P/E ratio of 17 is a bit below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 17.8 per FAST Graphs.

On one hand, lower interest rates for much of the past 10 years may have inflated DUK's valuation multiple.

On the flip side, though, the company's growth prospects arguably haven't been better in quite a while. In the last 10 years, adjusted EPS compounded at approximately 3.4%. A boost in annual adjusted EPS growth to around 6% to 7% can offset interest rates being higher than the 10-year average in the years to come. That is why I still think that a valuation multiple just below 18 is a reasonable expectation for the foreseeable future.

For my fair value estimate, I will be using the current 2024 adjusted EPS analyst consensus of $5.97 and the 2025 adjusted EPS analyst consensus of $6.35. Due to rate case activity and load growth projections, I believe these estimates are grounded in reality.

The calendar year 2024 has 63% remaining, with 37% of 2025 ahead in the next 12 months. The markets tend to look forward by 12 months, so that's why I'll be using those weightings for my forward earning input. This value is $6.11.

Multiplying this earnings input by 17.8 yields a fair value of $109 a share. This would be a 7% discount to fair value from the current share price. If DUK can deliver on the analyst growth consensus and return to this fair value multiple, it could generate 31% cumulative total returns through 2026.

The Payout Is Safe

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

DUK's 4% forward yield is just above the utilities sector median of 3.9% per Seeking Alpha's Quant System. The company's 2.8% compound annual growth rate of the dividend in the past 10 years is modest. However, the current payout ratio and aforementioned growth prospects lead me to believe future dividend growth will somewhat accelerate to 3% or 4%.

DUK's 70% EPS payout ratio is below the 75% that rating agencies desire from the electric and gas utility industry. The 56% debt-to-capital ratio also means that the company's financial health can support future dividend growth.

Assuming a 2.9% raise in the quarterly dividend per share in July to $1.055, DUK would be on track to pay $4.16 in dividends per share in 2024. Against the $5.97 adjusted EPS analyst consensus for the year, that would be a 69.7% payout ratio.

Risks To Consider

DUK is a business whose fundamentals are arguably improving, but it isn't free from risks.

The electric and gas utility plans to spend $73 billion in capital between 2024 and 2028 to modernize and expand its infrastructure (slide 19 of 39 of DUK's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation). If DUK experienced any delays or cost overruns to major projects, that could weigh on the company's growth potential. In a worst-case scenario, this could even result in a credit downgrade from S&P. That would make its cost of capital more expensive, which may make its capital spending plans unfeasible.

Another risk to the company is that unfavorable outcomes in pending rate cases could also negatively impact growth.

Lastly, natural disasters could hurt DUK's operating results. If the damage was significant enough, it could even be beyond the company's commercially insured amounts. That may damage DUK's long-term earnings power.

Summary: Moderate Upside Could Be Ahead

DUK's earnings growth prospects are ramping up. The balance sheet is investment-grade. Not to mention that the dividend is well-covered. Yet, shares are still slightly undervalued. Combined with nearly 11% compound annual total return potential through 2026, that's why I'm upgrading shares to a buy rating.