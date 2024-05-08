Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) recently reported better than expected EPS, and reports exposure to the electric mobility market and autonomous driving. With exposure to markets growing at a double digit, APTV also reported the acquisition of Höhle Ltd. and others in the last two years. Besides, given restructuring efforts and promises about future restructuring plans, I think that we could expect FCF margin growth. Even considering risks from failed introduction of products or the action of competitors, I think that APTV appears undervalued.

Aptiv is a company in the mobility-oriented technology sector that offers services mainly to clients in the automotive sector. The company offers mobility solutions for the transition to electric vehicles, designing and manufacturing of the necessary components to provide electronic security to international manufacturers.

Currently, there are 138 manufacturing facilities and 11 technical centers that the company maintains, thus managing to maintain activities in 50 countries, with an employee base of over 22k people, including engineers and specialized technicians.

The current orientation of the business is to maximize opportunities for growth and added value within its technological offering. The allocation of capital in research and development of new mobility systems is one of the key points in this regard.

Keeping in mind the internal macro trends of the automotive industry, mainly the need to transform internal fleets for the development of 100% electric vehicles, the assurance of safety measures in this regard, and automations in the management, the company has decided to organize its business into two large segments; Signals and Generation Solutions segment and Security and User Experience segment.

The Signals and Generation Solutions segment offers the design, manufacturing, and assembly of the critical architecture of vehicles, including components developed by the same company as well as connectors and electrical solutions within the vehicle. The products allow the distribution of the electrical signal, and the computational functions of their developments allow the reduction in polluting emissions and the optimization of the autonomy capacity of the cars.

On the other hand, the Security and User Experience segment offers technology and services, mainly including sensor and perception systems as well as electronic control units, controllers in general, connectivity services for vehicles, storage software in cloud, and autonomous driving technologies currently in development among others.

At present, the first of these segments represents the bulk of the company's income. In the Security and User Experience segment, there are currently several product lines in development. Although the company obtains technological results superior to those in the market and its competitors, the application always depends on the demand of its clients, and they have not advanced globally with the adoption of the use of cars with autonomous driving while there are large numbers of electric vehicles available in the market.

Regarding its clients, we can point out that they are original manufacturers in the automotive industry, and 54% of their income came from the top ten, which is partly explained by being the main global manufacturers that lead the forefront of automotive development in this sense.

With that about the business model, I believe that it is worth having a look at Aptiv because of the recent quarterly report. The company recently released operating results for the first quarter, demonstrating slight growth in almost all its areas. We are talking about an increase of 2% in quarterly net sales y/y, which stood at $4.9 billion. Diluted earnings per share stood at close to $0.79, which was also better than expected. Besides, most analysts out there are expecting EPS increases in Q2, Q3, and Q4, so I believe that there is certain optimism in the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

I think that the outlook is quite beneficial, and may be influencing the expectations of investment analysts. According to the 2024 outlook, Aptiv expects ongoing cost structure optimization in 2024, a larger stock repurchase agreement, and business growth.

Source: Presentation To Investors

For the year 2024, some of the company's most relevant forecasts include estimated sales between $20 billion and $21.45 billion, an adjusted EBITDA between $3 billion and $3.2 billion, meaning a margin of around 15%, and an adjusted income from operations between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, generating margins between 11.6% and 12%.

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, Aptiv reported $914 million in cash, accounts receivable of $3.6 billion, inventories of $2.3 billion, and total current assets of about $7.6 billion. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I do not think that liquidity is an issue. Besides, the total assets/total liabilities ratio is close to 2x. Hence, I believe that the balance sheet appears solid.

Source: 10-Q

Short-term debt is close to $1.4 billion, and long-term debt stands at close to $4.7 billion, which are not small amounts. I obtained net debt of close to $5.2 billion in my financial models, which does not include the pension benefit obligations. I believe that investors may want to study carefully the debt and the interest rate being paid.

Source: 10-Q Source: Author's Calculations

In the last report, the company included a list of senior notes with interest rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.4%, so I think that Aptiv's WACC could be larger than 5.4%. Under my different case scenarios, I included a WACC of 8.5%-9.5%.

Source: 10-Q

Assumption 1: Aptiv Could Enjoy The Growth In The Global Electric Mobility Market

In my view, all forecasts around the automotive industry indicate growth in the manufacturing of electric cars as well as the development of software involved in their operation. I think that with a growing market, we could expect beneficial long-term expectations for Aptiv. According to market experts, the Global Electric Mobility Market is expected to grow at close to 14% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Electric Mobility Market size is expected to grow from USD 109.23 billion in 2022 to USD 324.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Source: Imr Market Reports

In this regard, it is worth mentioning that the company appears to be positioned to benefit from growth in the auto industry. Growth in the demand for BEV, ICE, and other types of cars could bring net sales growth because Aptiv's portfolio appears to be well diversified, and it is powertrain agnostic.

Source: Presentation To Investors

Assumption 2: Acquisitions Could Bring New Know-How, And Enhance Net Sales Growth

The current strategy is a combination of the organic scale of the demand for its services based on the macro trends in the automotive market mentioned above and the strategy of acquiring facilities to expand the production matrices.

In this regard, it is worth noting that the company's M&A activities did not stop in 2023. Aptiv acquired Höhle Ltd., a manufacturer of microducts. The amount of intangible assets acquired in this transaction represented close to 25% of the total amount of assets acquired. These intangible assets may bring new secrets and know-how to the Signal and Power Solutions segment, which may enhance future net sales growth.

Aptiv acquired 100% of the equity interests of Höhle Ltd. ("Höhle"), a manufacturer of microducts. The results of operations of Höhle are reported within the Signal and Power Solutions segment from the date of acquisition. The Company acquired Höhle utilizing cash on hand. Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Other relevant acquisitions that the company made in the past include the acquisition of Intercable Automotive or El-Com, Inc. Accumulated goodwill represents close to more than 20% of the total amount of assets. Hence, if these transactions bring the synergies expected, I believe that the company will most likely deliver more FCF growth than expected.

Aptiv acquired 85% of the equity interests of Intercable Automotive Solutions S.r.l., a manufacturer of high-voltage busbars and interconnect solutions, for total consideration of $609 million. Source: 10-k Aptiv acquired 100% of the equity interests of El-Com, Inc., a manufacturer of custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies for high-reliability products and industries, for total consideration of up to $88 million. Source: 10-k

Assumption 3: The Investments In Deep Learning-based Camera Perception Software Could Enhance Future Net Sales

I also think that Aptiv is making relevant investments in other growing markets, which may bring organic growth in the coming years. In particular, the investment in StradVision, Inc., which specializes in deep learning-based camera perception software, could accelerate net sales growth. In this regard, it is worth noting that the global AI-based cameras market could grow at close to 13% according to Orbit Analyticz.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company's Advanced Safety and User Experience segment made investments totaling approximately $40 million in convertible redeemable preferred shares of StradVision, Inc., a provider of deep learning-based camera perception software for automotive applications. Source: 10-Q In terms of market analysis, the global AI-based cameras market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of AI technology, advancements in computer vision technology, and the rising demand for smart security systems. Source: Orbit Analyticz

Assumption 4: Restructuring Could Accelerate FCF Margin Growth

In the last quarter, net income growth accelerated significantly as compared to the same quarter in 2023. In my view, these efforts will most likely lead to FCF growth in the coming years. I say this because Aptiv also noted that restructuring efforts could continue in 2024 and beyond 2024.

Source: 10-Q

In the last quarter, the company noted that new restructuring plans could happen in Europe in both the Advanced Safety and User Experience segment and the Signal and Power Solutions segment.

We expect to continue to incur additional restructuring expense in 2024 and beyond, primarily related to programs focused on reducing global overhead costs and on the continued rotation of our manufacturing footprint to best cost locations in Europe, which includes approximately $60 million (of which approximately $40 million relates to the Signal and Power Solutions segment and approximately $20 million relates to the Advanced Safety and User Experience segment) for programs approved as of March 31, 2024. Source: 10-Q

Assumption 5: Stock Repurchases And Lower Share Count Could Lead To Increases In The Fair Price

Given the decrease in the share count seen in the last ten years, I believe that at some point, Aptiv could receive the attention of new investors. In my view, demand for the stock could lead to stock price increases.

Source: YCharts

It is also worth noting that in the last three months, the company acquired more than ten times the total amount of shares acquired in the same period in 2023. In my view, the company appears to be close to undervalued territory. I believe that companies acquire shares when they are undervalued.

Source: 10-Q Source: Seeking Alpha

FCF Expectations With Successful Assumptions Imply A Valuation Of $103 Per Share

Under this case scenario, I assumed that my previous assumptions were correct. Besides, the results presented by Aptiv for 2024 allowed me to estimate that by 2034 we could possibly have 2034 net income of $6.906 million, which represents a possible growth of -3.19% compared to 2033 and an average net income growth close to 6.32%. Given the company's most recent expectations and the net sales growth in the past, I believe that my figures are quite conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2034 depreciation is expected to be around $717 million, accompanied by an amortization close to $344 million and an amortization of deferred debt issuance costs that we should not take into account at this point. I believe that it is not a recurrent item.

Furthermore, 2034 restructuring expense, net of cash paid could be around $205 million, with the deferred income taxes of -$5,161 million and pension and other post-retirement benefit expenses close to $59 million, while the loss from equity method investments, net of dividends received is projected at $337 million.

2034 changes in inventories are expected to be -$18 million, with other assets of at least -$564 million and changes in accounts payable of $4 million. With these figures, I obtained a 2034 CFO of $2.865 billion, from which we will deduct an approximate capex of $1,009 million, resulting in 2034 FCF of around $1,856 million.

Source: My Expectations

With a WACC of 8.5%, I obtained a NPV of future FCFs of about $10 billion, with terminal value of close to $56.226 million. Note that I assumed an EV/FCF ratio of 30.3x, which is in line with the multiple seen very recently.

Source: YCharts

The NPV of the terminal value would be close to $22.920 billion. Summing everything and discounting the net debt of $5,267 million, I obtained an equity valuation of $28,511 million. By dividing the equity by the 276 million shares, we should obtain a fair price of $103 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Competitors

Despite decreased competition due to recent industry consolidation due to high costs for technology development and the necessary know-how, I think that competition remains high for the company's both business segments. Thus, the main competitors for the generation and signals solutions segment are Amphenol Corporation (APH), Draexlmaier Group, Lear Corporation (LEA), LEONI AG (OTC:LNNNY), Molex Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCPK:SMTOF), TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), and Yazaki Corporation, while the primary competitors for the user experience segment are Bosch Group, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOF), among many others.

Risks

Of course, the company's activity depends directly on the activity of the automotive sector globally, and a decrease in demand in this sense could affect the projections of its operating results. This factor grows if we remember that 54% of income comes from only ten clients.

On the other hand, in the long term, the innovation of its competitors may be considered a risk along with the possible updates of the regulatory frameworks for the inclusion of autonomous vehicles in public spaces as well as national and international routes.

In addition, it must be taken into account that 65% of the income came from activities outside the United States, and the problems surrounding the exchange rate could affect the company's income in the annual statistics.

Under My Worst Case Scenario, My Previous Assumptions Would Not Be Correct

Under this scenario, I included 2034 net income close to $6.8 billion, with 2034 depreciation of around $809 million and the amortization of $374 million. Additionally, the restructuring expense, net of cash paid would be close to $224 million. I also assumed pension and other post-retirement benefit expenses of close to $65 million. My numbers are worse than in the best case scenario. I assumed that my assumptions are not correct.

Additionally, 2034 share-based compensation would be around $165 million, with changes in account receivable of close to -$20 million. In addition, with changes in inventories of close to -$20 million, I also assumed changes in accounts payable of close to $4 million.

Besides, with pension contributions of about -$47 million, 2034 CFO would be close to $2.5 billion. If we also assume 2034 capex of about $1,120 million, 2034 FCF would be close to $1.3 billion.

Source: My Expectations

Under this case scenario, in my view, WACC should be 9.5%, which is a bit higher than that in the best case scenario. I believe that lower FCF growth would most likely lead to higher cost of equity.

To finish with the Aptiv valuation, I expect that the terminal value should be around $39 billion, with an EV/FCF ratio of 28x. Hence, total enterprise value would be close to $22 billion. If we deduct a net debt of $5,267 million, equity would be around $17 billion. If we divide the equity by the 276 million shares, we would obtain a fair price of $63 per share.

Source: My Expectations

Conclusion

Aptiv recently reported better than expected EPS, and many analysts are expecting EPS growth in 2024. Besides, there are many other reasons to research the company. We are talking about a business model with a lot of exposure to the growth in the electric mobility market and new investments in deep learning-based camera perception software for automotive applications. These markets are growing at a double digit. In addition, given the recent M&A activity, stock repurchases, and restructuring efforts, I believe that we could see demand for the stock in the coming years. There are obvious risks coming from the action of competitors, supply chain issue, failed introduction of products, or the total amount of debt. With that, I believe that the company remains undervalued.