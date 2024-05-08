2 Top-Tier REITs You Can Buy At Big Discounts

MarsBars

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) annual meeting in Omaha this month made headlines in many ways, and one key takeaway is how its cash balance continues to swell to the tune of a staggering $189 billion.

One of the drawbacks to growing a company to the size of BRK is that opportunities to deploy sizable chunks of capital are limited to only the largest of equity market caps out there, namely stocks like Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), and Chevron (CVX), which are among BRK's top 5 holdings.

The advantage for the retail investor is that there are opportunities abound when it comes to dividend stocks in various industries like Real Estate (VNQ) and Energy (XLE), which have the ability to absorb smaller sums of investor capital without it influencing the stock price.

This brings me to the following two picks, both of which yield well above the market average, hold premium-quality properties, and trade at well-below historical valuations. Let's explore why each presents a compelling investment case at present!

#1: Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (SPG) is one of the largest and oldest REITs on the market today and is an S&P 100 (SPY) company, with Class A Mall and Premium Outlet properties that stretch across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The mainstream narrative around retail real estate, especially malls, has been overall negative over the past several years, with growth of e-commerce always looming in the background. More recently, European mall owner Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNBLF) opted to sell its U.S. properties, further putting pressure on the retail narrative.

Despite these concerns, I continue to believe that it's a survival of the fittest, and that SPG is well-positioned to draw customers to its premium locations. This reflected by respectable Portfolio NOI (U.S. & International) growth of 3.9% YoY and U.S. Property NOI growth of 3.7% during Q1 2024, results of which were reported on May 6th. This was supported by sound underlying tenant performance, with retail sales volume rising by 2.3% over the prior year period.

Also encouraging, SPG's U.S. occupancy grew by 110 basis points YoY to 95.5%, and base minimum rent grew by 3.0% YoY to $57.53 per square foot. This was driven by high interest from new tenants, as one-quarter of Q1 leasing activity was new deal volume. Notably, SPG is already done rolling over 65% of its 2024 lease expirations through the first four months of the year.

Management is guiding for FFO per share of $12.83 at the midpoint of range for full year 2024, representing 2.5% growth from 2023 FFO/share of $12.51. Perhaps what's getting ignored by the market is SPG's substantial gain from its sale of its remaining interest in Authentic Brands Group, which yielded gross proceeds of $1.45 billion over the past 2 reported quarters, representing a 7x multiple of net invested capital.

This gives SPG plenty of capacity to fund new development and redevelopments including an AC Hotel, Tulsa Premium Outlets this summer with strong leasing momentum thus far, as well as a significant expansion at Busan Premium outlets this fall. Management highlighted its non-reliance on need for external funding during the recent conference call:

We expect to start construction on additional projects in the next few months, including just shortly our residential project at Northgate Station in Seattle. What's interesting for us is we're able to build when others need to rely on construction lending market, which is, as you might imagine very difficult right now. We expect our starts to be around $500 million this year now.

SPG carries an A- credit rating from S&P and an overall safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2x, and plenty of liquidity, as mentioned earlier from the sale of ABG. This lends support to its recently announced dividend raise of $0.05 per share to $2.00 per quarter, and the new dividend rate is well-covered by a 62% payout ratio based on SPG's 2024 FFO/share guidance of $12.83.

I continue to find value in SPG at the current price of $148, which translates to a forward P/FFO of just 11.5 based on the aforementioned guidance, sitting below SPG's historical P/FFO of 15.8. Plus, SPG actually sits cheaper than the P/FFO of 11.7 from when I last visited the stock in January, despite a higher share price, due to higher P/FFO guidance.

FAST Graphs

SPG is also noticeably cheaper than its closest peer, Tanger Outlet (SKT), which carries a P/FFO of 13.6, despite SPG having a better credit rating and more diversified property profile.

Given the low-bar expectations that the market is setting for SPG at the current valuation, I believe the stock is a good 'Buy' with a 5.4% yield and long-term potential for mid-single digit annual FFO per share growth.

#2: Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) often gets lumped into the office category with the likes of Boston Properties (BXP), but its business and tenants are vastly different from that of traditional office landlords.

That's because ARE is focused on owning buildings that are clustered around innovation centers leased to leading biomedical research and commercial organizations. Its properties are near leading healthcare research institutions in the SF Bay Area, Greater Boston, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle of North Carolina.

ARE's strategically located properties serve as a powerful network effect, giving it pricing power. This is reflected by ARE's strong 7% AFFO/share CAGR over the past 10 years, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

This track record of growth continued in ARE's Q1 2024, results of which were released on April 23rd. This included robust NOI and FFO per share growth of 7.6% and 7.3% YoY, respectively. This was driven by strong cash lease spreads of 19% combined with strong occupancy. As shown below, current occupancy of 94.6% and projected 2024 occupancy of 95.1% is in line with historical averages since 2007.

Investor Presentation

Management is guiding for 5.6% FFO per share growth this year to $9.47 at the midpoint of the range, based on 52% of rent coming from investment grade rated or large cap publicly traded tenants, a strong EBITDA margin of 72%, and an expected average lease spread of 9% on new and renewal leases. This still leaves room for potential upside, as management estimates the overall mark-to-market cash rental rate spread sits at a solid 14%, thereby implying headroom beyond the guided cash rent spread.

ARE also had 5.5 million rentable square feet of development that's expected to generate $480 million of incremental annual NOI over the next 4 years, and has the potential to increase is square footage by 78% in the long term.

This is supported by a strong balance sheet with BBB+/Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. It has a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1x, a very long remaining debt term of 13.4 years at a weighted average interest rate of 3.86%, and significant liquidity of $6.0 billion.

Importantly for income investors, ARE currently yields 4.2% and the dividend is well-covered by a 54% payout ratio. It also has a 5-year CAGR of 5.7% and 13 consecutive years of growth. As shown below, ARE's current yield sits at the high end of its 10-yr range.

YCharts

I continue to see value in ARE at the current price of $119.71 with a forward P/FFO of 12.6, sitting far below its historical P/FFO of 21.3, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

My 'Buy' thesis around the stock remains unchanged from when I last visited the stock in January, as the current price sits 5% cheaper than then. Considering the solid lease spreads, ARE's strong balance sheet with long debt maturities, and my expectation for 6-7% annual NOI growth over the long term, I believe ARE presents a compelling 'Buy' opportunity at present.

Risks to Consider

Both SPG and Alexandria are subject to risks from higher interest rates, as that increases their cost of funding and interest expense on debt refinancing.

SPG is subject to macroeconomic risks, as a major pullback in consumer spending due to external factors would hurt its retail tenants. In addition, e-commerce growth could also eat into foot traffic.

ARE could see competition from traditional office landlords should they convert some of their space to directly compete with ARE in the biomedical space.

Investor Takeaway

Both SPG and ARE represent opportunities to buy high-quality REITs at discounted prices. While they are subject to risks, their strong track records, solid balance sheets, and expected growth prospects support a 'Buy' thesis. Income investors can also benefit from their above-average dividend yields that are well-covered by payout ratios. As such, long-term investors could benefit from picking up both names at their present valuations.