Since the moment when the Fed decided to combat the inflation with several interest rate hikes in a quite rapid fashion, the private credit space started to flourish. The overall reason for this could be explained by the dynamics that are macro specific and private credit player specific.

From the macro side, it was more about the consequences of struggling banking sector that in turn offered private credit firms an opportunity to step in and fill the supply and demand gap. Also, the higher interest rates have made overly conservative lending less possible since the cash flows after debt service costs have for many enterprises tightened, sending the actual financial covenant metrics below the minimum levels, which are associated with risk-averse lending. Finally, some segment of economy have suffered a lot not only from the more aggressive SOFR, but also from the changes in consumer demand preferences (e.g., office sector, conventional retail) and notable cost inflation (e.g., healthcare REITs, CapEx intensive businesses).

From the private credit player side, higher interest rates have enabled these businesses to increase the yields in a similar manner as the SOFR has changed. This is because in most situations the investments are based on variable rate component. So, the combination of a stronger demand (i.e., higher volumes), and yield expansion has really rendered private credit an attractive space for investors to deploy their capital and capture high yielding current income streams.

Now, the BDCs or business development companies are effectively publicly traded private credit players, which have to follow certain leverage, investment type and distribution rules to keep the BDC status active. The risk and return characteristics of these funds resemble the same aspects, which are embodied in any other private credit house, which is not publicly traded.

Granted, if we peel back the onion a bit, we will quickly notice that there are huge differences among the various BDCs players. For example, some are pure-play investors in VC segment, where the yield potential is higher than in the more traditional segments of the economy. Some also incorporate a focus on debt and/or equity CLO tranches, which increase the return potential even further (and so do the risk profile).

While theoretically, I would agree that BDCs carry per definition higher risk than other yield-focused asset classes such as REITs, MLPs or covered call funds, there are certainly several names, which possess a truly de-risked profile.

For me, the following criteria imply that the BDC is defensive enough and able to distribute juicy dividends in a predictable fashion (i.e., aspects, which have to be in place before I go long):

Focus on already cash flowing businesses.

High concentration in first lien.

Below average leverage profile.

Notable margin of safety in terms of the base dividend coverage.

Structurally low non-accruals that serve as a testament of strict underwriting standards.

However, finding BDCs that match the aforementioned criteria and at the same time provide a decent yield is not that easy. If we wanted to fulfill the criteria above, we could just select the most defensive BDC names out there, such as Main Street Capital (MAIN) or Ares Capital (ARCC). Yet, this way we would lock in yield that are well below the sector average of 11.7% (MAIN yields 5.6% and ARCC 9.1%).

So, below I highlight two BDCs, which possess the necessary characteristics to accommodate stable current income streams, while still offering double-digit yields.

#1 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL)

MSDL is a fresh BDC that was launched just in January this year. Already since its inception, it has outperformed the BDC market by more than 600 basis points. Plus, given the size of its NAV, MSDL ranks already in the Top 10 list of the largest BDCs.

The current FWD dividend yield, which includes the projected special distributions is at 11.2%. The main reasons why I consider the dividend safe and predictable here are described below.

The portfolio is diversified across the board. MSDL has spread its exposure among different industries and more than 170 borrowers. The average position size of an investment accounts for 60 basis points of the total exposure with the majority being placed in first lien positions.

On top of the diversification element, MSDL has circa 95% of its portfolio allocated into the sectors, which are non-cyclical and represent already cash-flowing enterprises.

The portfolio health is also very sound as most of the investments (according to Q4, 2023 report) are categorized in the well-performing segment with only ~2% falling below this. From these 2% MSDL has placed 0.6% of portfolio cost in non-accrual status, which is well below the sector average and a clear indicative of robust portfolio.

MSDL's leverage is also significantly below the average, and the underlying structure of these borrowings is very favorable. MSDL has a debt to equity ratio of 0.87x, which is by 0.32x below sector average. This provides great growth opportunities by capitalizing on the increased demand for private credit without impairing the financial profile of the Fund.

Given the reasons above, the current dividend yield looks very safe.

#2 Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD)

CGBD is another conventional BDC, which allocates into U.S. middle market companies that have an annual EBITDA generation of $25 to $100 million. It does not focus on VCs, CLOs or any other risk contracted segment. Instead, CGBD invests in companies that have already established their presence in markets and have a track-record of sound cash generation.

The FWD dividend yield (also including special distributions) is similar to that of MSDL, and as of now stands at ~ 11.3%.

The logic behind my bullish stance on CGBD is predicated on quite similar aspects that I had it for MSDL described above.

On the surface, it might seem that CGBD's first lien constitutes only 68% of its portfolio, which is a bit below the level at which I would feel comfortable from the risk perspective. Yet, if we analyse the embedded structure of Investment Funds category, we will see that the net exposure to first lien is actually higher than 68%. In other words, the investments, which are made via two separate investment funds in which CGBD shares 50% and 84% equity constituency, consist of almost only first lien instruments. So, if we take this nuance into equation, we will arrive at a strong first lien exposure comprising 82% of the total portfolio.

From the leverage perspective, CGBD ranks below sector average by roughly 10% which is not that much as in MSDL's case, but still healthy both at the relative and absolute level. We have to bear in mind that the Top 10 BDCs have on average a debt to equity ratio of ~ 150%, which is nowhere near what CGBD has in its books.

CGBD's portfolio health is also one of the best in class as close to 98% of the investments are deemed well performing and / or performing above the expectations. This has allowed CGBD to keep the non-accruals at depressed levels, which is critical for yield stability over the long-run. For example, in the Q4, 2023 quarterly report, CGBD recorded no new non-accruals or additions to the watch list, which is the last step before an investment is put under the non-accrual category.

As a result of the optimal leverage profile, prudent investment underwriting standards and structurally low non-accrual levels, the base dividend coverage ratio has reached a truly impressive level of 140% that offers a notable margin of safety for yield-seeking investors.

The bottom line

BDCs have been exhibiting tailwinds from higher interest rate environment and more constrained banking activity. Part of these tailwinds are projected to be secular, which implies favorable return prospects going forward.

While the sector has indeed become more attractive and the yields have increased across the board, there are clearly several high yielding BDCs, which carry way too speculative risk profile to make conservative dividend investors comfortable.

By incorporating some conservative criteria (e.g., balanced leverage, low non-accruals, focus on traditional and cash flowing businesses) in BDC analysis, investors can access yields that are close to sector average at risk that is way below what is typically associated with high yielding BDCs.

Carlyle Secured Lending and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund are two great examples in this context as outlined above in the article.