Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) reported the company’s Q1 results on the 6th of May after market close, showing a strong year-over-year financial performance but a weaker Q2 outlook.

After my previous write-up on the stock called “Heidrick & Struggles Stock Trades At A Wide Discount, initiating the stock at a strong buy rating due to the stock’s low valuation, Heidrick & Struggles’ stock has had a total return of 8%. The S&P 500 index has had the same appreciation in the same period. The company’s Q4 results sent the stock up by a wide margin as the company’s smaller segments showed a strong performance, but since, the stock has since returned into a lower level.

My Rating History on HSII (Seeking Alpha)

Reported Q1 Results

The reported Q1 revenues came in very much above analysts’ expectations. Revenues were $265.2 million in the quarter, $13.3 million above the consensus estimate. The year-over-year growth came in at an impressive 10.8%. The Executive Search segment’s growth was 5.8%, On-Demand Talent segment’s growth was 21.7% mainly due to the previous acquisition of Atreus, and the Heidrick Consulting segment’s growth was 46.0% due to the acquisition of businessfourzero. While acquisitions still covered a good portion of the growth, a good amount of organic growth was seen in the Executive Search segment.

Despite strong revenue growth, Heidrick & Struggles’ profitability came in at a lower level, only showing an operating margin of 6.0% compared to 7.5% in Q1/2023 and 8.8% in the previous Q4/2023 quarter. The company’s gross margin was slightly pressured, and SG&A continued to scale with growth and saw one-off cost items relating to a conference. As a result of the mentioned factors and a temporarily higher tax rate, the EPS came in at $0.67, beating analysts’ estimates but being shy of the achieved Q1/2023 EPS of $0.76. I believe that the Q1 results were fairly good, although the profitability came in at a soft level. The profitability is still explained quite well by one-off cost items.

As communicated in the Q1 earnings call, Heidrick & Struggles sees a choppy macroeconomic environment going forward, weakening operations in Europe and Asia, and guides for revenues of $255 million to $275 million in Q2 – the middle point of the guidance would imply a year-over-year revenue decline of -2.3%, down significantly from Q1 as the Atreus acquisition isn’t positively effecting the year-over-year growth from Q2 forward. It seems that some market softness should be expected in forward quarters, although the future outlook still looks positive overall.

Other Events After My Previous Write-Up

Heidrick & Struggles also reported its Q4 results after my previous write-up. In the quarter, the company finished off 2023 with a year-over-year revenue growth of 7.4% with incredibly strong margins. In the quarter, the company’s smaller segments shined with positive adjusted EBITDA as usually the segments post negative income due to their currently small scale. In Q1, though, the segments posted negative adjusted EBITDA again.

In addition, the company’s CEO has changed as previous CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan decided to retire. The company didn’t have a struggle finding a new CEO, as Thomas L. Monahan III was immediately appointed as the new CEO from March 4th forward. I don’t believe that the shift in CEO should affect operations, or the company’s strategy, very notably.

Extremely Strong Balance Sheet with no Bonus Accruals

As in my previous write-up, Heidrick & Struggles’ balance sheet continues to be strong, positioning the company for further complementary acquisitions. The company holds $252.8 million in cash and equivalents. As the balance sheet snapshot is at the end of March, none are related to employee bonus accruals that Heidrick & Struggles pays out in the month. The company has been able to leverage the balance sheet with short-term investments, generating $4.1 million in Q1 in interest income.

Valuation Still Has Great Upside

As the stock has performed on par with the S&P 500 index after my previous analysis, and the investment case largely seems to remain the same, the valuation still seems attractive.

I updated the DCF model from the previous write-up to evaluate the current valuation. I very slightly lowered the growth anticipation due to quite a weak Q2 guidance, although not at a meaningful scale. The total revenue CAGR from 2023 to 2033 is now estimated at 2.7%. As Heidrick & Struggles’ profitability has come in at quite a low level in Q1, I estimate future profitability slightly more conservatively, anticipating a long-term EBIT margin of 7.6% compared to 8.0% in my previous DCF model.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Heidrick & Struggles’s fair value at $47.82, around 63% above the stock price at the time of writing. As such, I believe that the stock still has great upside for investors with quite a stable long-term performance.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.49% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Heidrick & Struggles continues to hold a strong balance sheet with no debt, and I estimate the same financing to continue into the foreseeable future. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.47%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I use the same beta of 1.20 as in my previous analysis. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 10.49%. Due to the higher risk-free rate, the WACC is up from 10.00% in my previous write-up.

Takeaway

After my previous write-up, Heidrick & Struggles has reported both Q4 and Q1 results and announced the shift in CEO. While Q4 profitability was very strong, the recently reported Q1 results came in with softer profitability despite a good amount of revenue growth. One-off cost items affected the profitability, although the underlying performance was still worse than in Q1/2023. The company hints that it anticipates some macroeconomic softness going forward especially in Europe and Asia, but that the future outlook is overall positive. The balance sheet continues to be strong, and as the current valuation still seems to provide a great risk-to-reward, I keep my strong buy rating.