BP Stock Can Run Once They Admit They Are An Oil Company

Tough Quarter But On Track For The Year

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) recently reported Q1 2024 results, the first quarter since Murray Auchincloss was formally appointed CEO. The results were below analyst expectations, with operational and market drivers. The operational reason was mainly a 6-week shutdown of the 440,000 bpd Whiting Refinery in northwest Indiana. This impacted EBITDA by about $0.5 billion, or about 4.6% of the company total. The upstream did much better operationally, with production of 2378 mboe/d, 2.1% above Q1 2023. Upstream had decent reliability at 94.9% and low per barrel production costs at $6.00. BP also started production at a new platform in the Caspian Sea offshore Azerbaijan and a new central processing facility in the Permian. Pricing was a headwind, with realized liquids prices of $71.24/bbl and gas prices of $4.62/mcf, compared to $72.58 and $7.20 a year ago.

When I wrote about BP last quarter, I noted that the new CEO was not making changes to the company's energy transition strategy that allowed production to decline between 2025 and 2030 while investments in renewables ramped up. While this strategy may be unpopular with some investors, I rated the stock a buy, as I still expected profit growth through 2030. Since then, BP stock returns have been in the lower half of its peer group but still positive, even after the 3.7% drop following the Q1 earnings release.

Nothing has changed regarding BP's outlook for the rest of 2024. Upstream production should be higher for the year. Refining margins will be lower than last year with similar turnaround activity. Retail also suffered lower margins in Q1, but they expect volume growth for the year thanks to a full year of TravelCenters of America ownership, increased EV charging, and better results from Castrol. The company does not guide on oil and gas prices, but I am modeling no change from my starting assumptions for 2024 with Brent in the low $80s and Henry Hub in the low $2s.

Longer term is where things get interesting for BP. Although the company continued to reiterate no change to the strategy in their presentation materials, discussion on the earnings call suggested a large hopper of potential upstream projects that could grow production through 2030 if sanctioned. The new CEO noted he cares more about returns and cash flow than hitting the declining volume numbers in the long-term plan. In addition to the production growth, there is a new effort to reduce costs by $2 billion per year by 2026. Finally, the new CFO, Kate Thomson, who replaced Murray when he became CEO, seems more willing to signal possible faster dividend growth.

The market may continue to undervalue BP until it makes a stronger commitment to maintain its hydrocarbon capacity. Some investors believe this is coming, and some activists are even pushing BP to formalize this shift. If it does happen, however, I expect a significant revaluation upward to bring it more in line with its peers. The dip following the earnings release is a good opportunity to get in ahead of any announcement.

Many Places To Grow

The FT article linked to in the last section refers to BP's 2030 production plan of 2 mmboe/d, down from 2.3 mm currently. This is already an improvement from the original green strategy rolled out in 2020, that aimed for only 1.5 mmboe/d in 2030. As noted in the FT, many investors began interpreting Murray's comments on the February earnings call as foreshadowing another upward revision. This did not happen on the latest call, but further comments during the Q&A (but not the slides or script) suggest a willingness to increase production if economic.

On the hydrocarbons 2030 is an aim, it's not a target. We estimate it at around 2 million a day right now and it will largely be determined by the long list of potential final investment decisions we have to make across '24 and '25. There are around 30 of them, some in the upstream, some in refining, some in the transition growth engines. And based on what decisions we make, that will determine the volume outcome, but what I'm really, really focused on with the organization is returns and cash flow, not volume. So during the quarter, back to that story again, we sanctioned one oil project in the Gulf of Mexico and we let go of two gas resources in the West Coast of Africa. So that tells you we're return driven, not volume driven and once we're through deciding the final investment decisions over the next couple of years, we'll update you with a target for 2030 production. Could it be higher than 2 million a day? Yes, could it be lower than 2 million a day? Yes. It's all going to be a return and cash flow focus, Martin, as I think you would hope we would be.

Murray repeated his comment from last quarter that with projects already in development, BP will grow oil volumes 2-3% per year through 2027. The projects approaching their final investment decision over the next couple years are in familiar territory for BP, including the Gulf of Mexico, Permian, North Sea, and Middle East. Production from these areas can sustain oil production volumes to 2030 and beyond.

Outside of these areas, there is significant exploration going on in offshore Brazil, Newfoundland, and Namibia.

On the gas side, low prices may lower the appetite for significant growth in the US, but BP has existing production infrastructure in regions closer to key LNG demand centers of Asia and Europe. These include Australia, Indonesia, and Egypt. BP is doing exploration in these areas where new production can tie in to the existing infrastructure.

Cost Savings

BP rolled out a plan to cut a further $2 billion of costs by 2026. This represents about 9% of all fixed cash costs.

Looking at the four activities, "Portfolio focus" refers to the fact that BP has spent a lot of effort since 2020 developing investment options in both hydrocarbons and renewables. There are 32 projects where final investment decision will be made in 2024 and 2025. Once the company decides which projects will be taken forward, the size of the investment hopper will shrink, as fewer engineering and third-party resources are needed for early-stage evaluation. Digital transformation examples provided on the call included the use of AI, which could reduce the need for human coders by 70%. Other uses of AI cited included call center replacement and speeding up advertisement creation.

Supply chain efficiencies included BP employees co-locating and working with supplier employees on job bids to shorten response times. Finally, "global capability hubs" recognized that engineering resources are scarce in the western world, and this work can be centralized in places like India or other places where labor is readily available and lower-cost.

Financial Model Update

This version can be thought of as an upside case, with last quarter's model serving as the base. BP has not officially changed any assumptions to the long-term plan through 2030, but the hints from management about higher production make it worthwhile to consider the impact.

I made no changes to the pricing assumptions. The main change was eliminating the decline in oil and gas production through 2030, leaving it at the current 2.3 mmboe/d. This was offset by reducing the growth in some of the greener investments. BP did not suggest this was under consideration, but I am assuming a fixed level of capex and if more is spent on hydrocarbons, spending in other areas has to go down. Low carbon energy including wind and solar grow at half the rate of the previous version, reaching $1.1 billion of EBITDA in 2030 compared to $2.2 billion previously. Convenience retail EBITDA grows at a slightly lower rate, but a still-healthy 9% per year. I assume no change to biofuels growth. For the $2 billion per year of cost savings, I am showing $0.5 billion delivered by 2025 and the rest in 2026, which then carries through to later years. I show $0.2 billion of these cost cuts in Corporate, with the remainder benefitting hydrocarbon EBITDA.

Finally, I am now showing dividend growth of 10% per year. While the financial frame rolled out in 2020 had 4% dividend growth, actual growth was over 20% in 2023 as share buybacks allowed for greater dividend per share growth. The CFO basically acknowledged this on the earnings call, despite not specifically promising anything.

So if you think about the financial frame, remember to anchor on our balance points and also the fact that we are -- our first priority is that resilient dividend and at $60, the capacity to increase by 4% per annum. But as you rightly point out, we've had previous increases in 2Q '22, 4Q '22, 2Q '23, each around 10%, underpinned by strong performance and by reduced share count. So as you'd imagine, the Board will look into many factors when we come to that conversation in 2Q, but as you consider what we've done with our share count, I think we're 17% reduced by the end of '23 and since 2Q '23 at the moment, we are about 5.5% reduced share count. So I'll let you add that to your current arithmetic.

I continue to assume 80% of free cash flow after the dividend going to buybacks while 20% goes to debt reduction. Even with the higher dividend, gearing (net debt/net debt + equity) declines from 20% at the end of 2023 to 4% at the end of 2030. While actual net debt grew in Q1 2024, this was from a working capital change due to short-term price fluctuations. BP expects this to reverse by the end of the year.

The model shows that BP's stock price reaches $83.56/ADS in 2030, about 4.5% above last quarter's model. Dividends grow at 10% per year, reaching $3.25/year in 2030. Total return comes out to 16.1% per year annualized. This is based on a 2024 starting share price of $35.40 and a 7-year period through the end of 2030.

Valuation

Since last quarter, BP has become cheaper than Eni (E) and is now only slightly more expensive than TotalEnergies (TTE) based on 2024 P/E. The large discount to the US majors remains.

Looking at the peer comparison page, we see that despite BP's low valuation, it ranks high on profitability metrics. BP has the highest Return on Equity and is a close second on EBITDA margin and Return on Total Capital.

In the Seeking Alpha Quant Rankings, BP ranks only under Shell among true integrated global majors. While BP is ranked 9th of 16 on the overall industry list, the companies above it other than Shell are smaller regional Canadian or Latin American companies. Like last quarter, the main factor holding BP down appears to be Momentum, which depends on more on market sentiment toward the stock and not company fundamentals.

Conclusion

BP's new senior management continues to drop hints that they want to step back further from the rapid oil and gas production decline originally rolled out with the company's green strategy in 2020. Unfortunately, they have not yet formalized this plan, asking investors to wait until numerous projects in the hopper go through the approval process. This uncertainty is probably holding back BP stock compared to its peers, but if we see more hydrocarbon projects being sanctioned, BP could end up at least stabilizing production rates over the rest of the decade. This should allow the market to revalue BP closer to its peers, which are about 1 P/E point higher in Europe and 5 points higher in the US.

An updated financial model assuming no production decline calculates an estimated 16.1% annual return for BP stock through 2030 including a 10% per year dividend increase. Although debt reduction paused in Q1 2024 due to temporary working capital build, BP can continue reducing debt through 2030. BP can also continue its buyback program and raise the dividend 10% per year given the current commodity price environment. BP is still cheap compared to peers and has the potential catalyst of management admitting they are an oil company. The stock remains a Buy.