PACCAR: Too Far Too Fast - Time To Sell

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
238 Followers

Summary

  • PACCAR's shares have risen too far too fast.
  • PACCAR will require significant amounts of capital to transition to net zero emissions.
  • This transition will disrupt PACCAR's profitable aftermarket parts business, and it may delay fleet replacements.
  • The recent 15% decrease in PACCAR's shares should be treated as the start of a long-term period of underperformance, and not as a buying opportunity.

Worker loading a lorry at a large warehouse

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I. PACCAR Has Had A Heck Of A Run

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) shareholders have done spectacularly well since the turn of the century, both in absolute terms, and when compared to inflation adjusted Real GDP, Nominal GDP, and

This article was written by

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
238 Followers
Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News