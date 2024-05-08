romaset

Investment Thesis

Ametek, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has created markets, products and acquisition advantages over multiple years. All this contributes to its sustained growth track record, which makes it score highly within Industrial Machinery segment. Currently pricey, AME is worth being on a long-term growth shortlist.

Introduction

Ametek describes itself as a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. It has annualised sales of about $7bn, of which 50% are from outside the U.S.

AME Business segments (AME IR)

AME's growth model has multiple pillars that focus on niche markets and technologically differentiated products.

AME growth model (AME IR)

The model is probably better explained through an example. Ametek Zygo is a leader in the niche market of advanced optical metrology systems and designs ultra-precise optical components. Zygo recently identified an attractive new market segment - virtual and augmented reality applications. It's new product development and commercial teams were able to create demand for the product, which in turn required them to increase production to meet this. AME says this kind of opportunity and execution is possible due to its cross-functional teams experienced in developing niche markets and its operational excellence.

Compounded over time, the growth strategy has led to an excellent growth track record:

AME total return (AME IR)

Industrials is a cyclical sector and there could be improvement in the earnings as inflation recedes.

In terms of track record, it is worth noting how AME has consistently beaten the consensus earnings over the years:

AME positive earnings surprises (Nasdaq article by Zacks Equity Research)

As of Q1 24, sales were up 9%, operating income up 10%, and operating margins up 30 bps, all compared to prior year same period. Forward guidance for 2024 EPS remains up 6% to 8% over the last year.

Competitive advantages

Ametek has the following competitive advantages:

Ability to produce technically differentiated products at competitive products for niche segments in process, power & industrial, aerospace, defence, automation and medical markets.

Multi-years of experience in converting cross-functional expertise in niche markets and Capex and R&D into new products. 25% of its sales now come from products released in the last 3 years.

Best-cost and customer-proximity manufacturing through global operating facilities in China, Czechia, Malaysia, Mexico, and Serbia.

A senior management with 25 years of average Ametek experience.

Successful acquisition experience, targeting businesses in adjacent markets with complimentary products and technologies. One of the largest acquisitions, Paragon at $1.9bn, is said to have a 2-year payback per the latest earnings call.

AME acquisitions (AME IR)

Scoring against competition

I used Mohanram's G-score type analysis to compare fundamentals over peers from Industrial Machinery. The methodology of scoring awards a score of 1 if:

Absolute metrics (like RoA, CFO/Assets, Capex/Assets, R&D/Assets) are above the median of industry

Variance metrics (like RoA variance, Revenue variance) are below the median of industry

CFO covers the net income

AME comes up as one of the best scoring stocks in the industrial machinery segment :

AME competition scoring (Author's calculation based on data from Financial Modeling Prep)

This methodology, as any other methodology, is not a definitive answer for growth score, but nonetheless, it provides a good indicative score against competition.

Since we are talking growth, it's only natural to look at the PEG ratio. Here, AME is found pricey at 2.8, when the sector is actually around 1.06. It could be that the market identifies the strength of AME and places a premium on it. Either way, GARP practice is of seeing PEG of < 1 as attractive.

AME PEG vs industry (SA)

Risks

Cyclic downturn of the economy and that of the broader operating markets, in particular, aerospace and defence, oil and gas, process instrumentation or power markets is a key risk for AME. It is however noteworthy that AME's product pricing last quarter was 4% when inflation was about 3%. The CEO during earnings call puts this as evidence of AME's leadership position in niche markets and hopes to maintain the spread to inflation.

A drop in capital availability for new product development is another big risk. AME's edge is after all in timely development of technologically advanced products that meet or exceed industry standards.

Lastly, supply chain disruptions or raw material price changes can affect AME's growth. In the wake of tariffs and more recent of pandemic disruptions, AME has rebalanced its supply chains. An example is "China for China" strategy, where AME sources and sells in China.

Valuations

I performed a FCF DCF valuation for AME.

Initial FCF growth rate used was from 7 years and 10 years CAGR of FCF : 11.45%.

AME FCF (macrotrends.net) AME FCF Historical CAGR (Author's calculation based on FMP data)

I have used a WACC of 10%, which is on the high side.

WACC of AME (FinBox)

For the terminal growth rate, I am assuming 2%, which is a common assumption for a mature company. The projections were carried on for 10 years.

FCF valuation of AME (Author's calc based on Financial Modeling Prep data)

This valuation finds a price of $138 which is about 16% below the price at the time of this writing.

Contrasting vs Wall st. analysts, we see a Buy rating with a low target of $165 and median of $191.

Wall St price targets (SA)

Wall St rating (SA)

Conclusion

AME is well-positioned in the industrial machinery segment and has created hard to earn competitive advantages. This clearly shows in its sustained track record. However, I find the backward-looking PEG and FCF valuation to point towards it being slightly pricey. Wall Street targets may be assuming material growth from the recent large acquisitions, and this may very well come true for this growth stock. With a margin of safety, investors can add AME to their long-term investment watch list. I will mark AME as hold and indicate a buy at a price below $150.