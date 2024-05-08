Robert Way

It seems like finally bullish sentiment is returning for Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) and we see the stock beginning to trade for a stock price that is closer to the intrinsic value (and the price it should trade for). Since my last article, in which I called Tencent a bargain once again, the stock gained 36% in value and clearly outperformed the major indices – in China as well as in the United States.

In the following article, we will look at five different reasons why Tencent is still a great investment – starting with the last results. Additionally, we will focus on the ways Tencent can grow within and outside of its ecosystem and how its free cash flow and cash on the balance sheet will help the business to continue growing. Finally, we offer another intrinsic value calculation and show that Tencent’s stock is still undervalued.

Annual Results

When looking at the results for fiscal 2023, Tencent could report a solid top line growth again after the business struggled in the previous year. Revenue increased from RMB 554.6 billion in fiscal 2022 to RMB 609.0 billion in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 9.8% year-over-year growth. And while revenue already grew with a high pace, operating profit increased even 44.5% year-over-year from RMB 110.8 billion in the previous year to RMB 160.1 billion in fiscal 2023.

However, when looking at the bottom line, we see a different picture. Diluted earnings per share declined 38.5% year-over-year from RMB 19.34 in the previous year to RMB 11.89 in fiscal 2023. The reason for the declining bottom line are mostly the gains from investments in fiscal 2022 (which were RMB 116.3 billion) while in fiscal 2023 Tencent had to report a loss from investments of RMB 6.1 billion.

Tencent Q4/23 Earnings Presentation

The picture for the fourth quarter is similar. Revenue increased 7.1% year-over-year to RMB 155.2 billion, while operating profit increased 41.2% year-over-year to RMB 41.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share fell from RMB 10.98 in Q4/22 to only RMB 2.81 in Q4/23 – resulting in a 74.4% YoY decline.

And in the end, what matters most is the free cash flow the company can generate. And for the full year, free cash flow almost doubled from RMB 88.4 billion in fiscal 2022 to RMB 167.0 billion in fiscal 2023 (88.9% year-over-year growth).

Tencent Q4/23 Earnings Presentation

And when not only looking at the last quarter, we see gross margins constantly improving over the last few quarters, which is a good trend. Especially as the three major segments all seem to be participating in that trend. Only in case of value-added services, margins are not improving in the last few quarters but are stable.

Growth Within Existing Ecosystem

The most valuable asset for Tencent is the huge network – WeChat and Weixin, with a combined number of monthly active users above 1.3 billion. And one obvious way to grow for Tencent is to increase this network by adding more nodes (people). But similar to Meta Platforms (META) this is getting more and more difficult. Nevertheless, the number of monthly active users increased from 1,313 million one year earlier to 1,343 million on December 31, 2023 – 2.3% year-over-year growth. And as the market seems to be quite saturated, we should not expect higher growth rates in the years to come.

Tencent Company Presentation March 2024

But aside from making the network “bigger” Tencent has other ways to grow. The best way to grow in such a case is to make the network denser. This means to add additional services, increase the number of connections, and therefore make the network more valuable for its users. One way to increase revenue for Tencent is by adding subscriptions into the network, and the number of fee-based VAS registered subscriptions increased 6.0% year-over-year from 234 million one year earlier to 248 million on December 31, 2023. Tencent has now 107 million paid subscribers for Tencent Music and 117 million paid subscribers for Tencent Video. And in both cases, the average revenue per user increased as well.

Another example of successfully making the network denser was by adding FinTech and Business Services several years ago. This segment is including QR-code based payment solutions as well as fees from wealth management and consumer loans but also cloud solutions for businesses. All in all, this is resulting in healthy growth and while FinTech and Business Services was responsible for only 23% of total revenue in fiscal 2018, it was responsible for 33% of total revenue in fiscal 2023.

Tencent Company Presentation March 2024

And the segment continues to grow with a healthy pace. When looking at the fourth quarter as well as the full-year fiscal 2023, the segment could grow 15% year-over-year.

Tencent Q4/23 Earnings Presentation

Of course, not all the services offered within this segment are clearly embedded in the WeChat/Weixin ecosystem. Especially the business services are not really part of the WeChat/Weixin ecosystem, and it is possible to user some service also outside of the ecosystem – but that is another way to grow for Tencent.

Growth Outside Existing Ecosystem

But Tencent is also trying to grow outside of its existing ecosystem. And one example is International Games, which have been one of the growth drivers in the last few years and are already accounting for 9% of total revenue.

International Games are part of the “Value Added Services” segment. And although International Games grew only 0.6% in Q4/23, for full year fiscal 2023 the growth rate was 14%. And over the last few years, it has been growing with a high pace. In 2018, International Games were only responsible for 3% of total revenue, in 2023 this sub-segment was already responsible for 9% of total revenue (see chart above).

Tencent Q4/23 Earnings Presentation

And while International Games were struggling a bit in the last quarter, management is optimistic for the coming quarters. During the last earnings call, management stated:

We expect our domestic and international game reported revenue to improve from the second quarter of 2024 onwards as rebounds within existing games, such as Brawl Stars and Peacekeeper Elite have started to yield results and as we will be launching new games, including Dungeon Fighter mobile.

Although I don’t know the exact plans of management, I remain confident that the business will continue to find new ways to expand the business. And this might not always result in high double-digit growth rates, but such high growth rates are not necessary (see intrinsic value calculation at the end).

Using Cash Reserves

A third way Tencent can continue to grow – aside from organic growth inside and outside of the existing ecosystem – is by using the large cash reserves the company has on its balance sheet in different ways. On December 31, 2023, Tencent had RMB 186 billion in term deposits (compared to only RMB 104.7 billion one year earlier) as well as RMB 172.3 in cash and cash equivalents (compared to RMB 156.7 billion one year earlier).

Of course, when talking about the balance sheet, we should not ignore that Tencent also has about RMB 41.5 billion in short-term debt and RMB 155.8 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet. But in the end, Tencent has about RMB 160 billion in net cash it can use. And additionally, Tencent is generating huge amounts of free cash flow every year.

Tencent Company Presentation March 2024

One way Tencent was using the free cash flow in the last few years was for share buybacks. In fiscal 2022, Tencent spent RMB 29.3 billion on share repurchases and in fiscal 2023 the company spent RMB 43.8 billion. But when looking at the number of shares outstanding, we can see that share buybacks are not playing such a huge role for Tencent. However, Tencent announced it will spend over HKD 100 billion in fiscal 2024 on share buybacks. Therefore, we can argue that share buybacks might play a bigger role in the future.

Tencent Company Presentation March 2024

Another way to use the cash is the annual dividend Tencent is paying. Although the dividend was raised 42%, Tencent is only paying HKD 3.40 per share, which is certainly a nice-to-have but is also using just a small part of the free cash flow the company generated in fiscal 2023. And it is resulting in a dividend yield of only 1%.

Tencent is often using its cash to acquire businesses or invest in small companies. In the last few years, the company divested several investments, which was probably not the best decision (and maybe the company was pressured in some way by regulators to divest some stake to not become too powerful a conglomerate). But overall, Tencent is seen as a great capital allocator and has made several extremely successful investments. On December 31, 2023, Tencent had RMB 254 billion in investment in associates, RMB 8 billion in investments in joint ventures as well as RMB 425 billion in financial assets and aside from its core businesses, these investments also contribute to the financial success of Tencent. In 2023, the company also generated RMB 13.8 billion in interest income.

Stock Still Undervalued

A fourth reason to mention here and to be bullish about is the stock price. Although Tencent started to move in the right direction again, the stock is still trading more than 50% below its previous all-time high. And despite the 40% price increase since my last article was published, the stock is still trading clearly below its intrinsic value.

In my last article I calculated with 6% growth for Tencent in the next ten years and also followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. However, we can make the case for being a little more optimistic here. The combination of share buybacks, growing the top line by expanding the business and improving margins should lead to high single digit or even double-digit growth in the years to come. Even in the last three years (in which Tencent was clearly struggling), operating income increased with a CAGR of 8.96% (I am not using earnings per share as these numbers are fluctuating too much). For the years to come, analysts are also expecting high growth rates – until fiscal 2028, earnings per share are expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.6%.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and calculate with 8% growth for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity (this is the long-term growth rate of S&P 500 companies and in my opinion high quality business can achieve such a rate over several decades). Additionally, we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was RMB 167.0 billion. And we are calculating with 9,610 million diluted outstanding shares. I am a bit irritated by slightly different numbers of diluted shares outstanding I get from different sources but will use the number from the HKEX Announcement. When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of RMB 501 and an intrinsic value of HKD 552 (the currency Tencent is mostly trading in). Compared to a stock price of HKD 364 at the time of writing, Tencent is still trading for a huge discount.

Conclusion

In my last article I called Tencent a bargain and in my opinion the stock remains a bargain. I clearly remain bullish on Tencent, and we are probably still in the early stages of the next bullish wave that could lead Tencent’s stock price much higher. The combination of making its Weixin/WeChat network denser by adding more services and features, as well as growing its gaming offerings internationally are only two ways the business will continue to grow. Tencent is also generating huge amounts of free cash flow that can be used either for acquisitions – and management was a great capital allocator in the past – or share buybacks. Overall, we can be confident that Tencent will continue to grow at least in the high single digits or probably even double-digits, and even high single digit growth is enough to make the stock undervalued.

Next week, Tencent will already publish its first quarter results for fiscal 2024 giving us more hints if the bullish sentiment regarding Tencent will continue.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.