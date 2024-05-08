Apple: According To My Estimates, 72.3M iPhones Will Need To Be Replaced This Year

May 08, 2024 9:09 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) StockAAPL:CA
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 2024 earnings report slightly beat expectations, prompting a re-evaluation. Revised fair price estimate is $221.04, suggesting a 20.5% undervaluation.
  • Apple focuses on innovation and cost-cutting, exemplified by Apple Silicon CPUs. Net income and operating income have been growing faster than revenue.
  • Smartphone and consumer electronics markets show steady growth, along with potential in accessories and cloud gaming.
  • Near-term catalyst is device replacement cycles. Despite risks like geopolitical tensions, undervaluation and strong services growth justify a "strong-buy" rating.

Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

Thesis

In my previous article on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), I re-evaluated Apple following its Q1 2024 earnings (which were released on February 1, 2024). The fair price estimate in that article was $276.29, and the future price estimate was $403.14. This

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.82K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News