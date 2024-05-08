H-Gall/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) is an investment company focused on precious metals and more recently also uranium. The company is listed in the U.S. and Canada (TSX:SII:CA), and the reporting currency is U.S. Dollars. I have covered the company frequently on Seeking Alpha over the last 6 years, and those articles can be found here.

Figure 1 - Source: Sprott Quarterly Reports

Over the last 3 years, the total return in Sprott’s stock has been marginally negative, in-line with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which is moderately disappointing given what an impressive growth in assets under management ("AUM") Sprott has had during this period. However, the stock has done better in 2024 and is up 21% YTD, outperforming precious metals, the precious metals mining and uranium ETFs.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Sprott did at the end of Q1 2024 have $29.4B in AUM, and AUM has after quarter end increased to $31.2B. Most of that increase has come from the exchange-listed products segments, which has added another $1.7B in AUM since the end of Q1.

Figure 3 - Source: Sprott Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Exchange-Listed Products Segment

The exchange-listed products segment is by far the largest and most important segment for Sprott, where much of the growth in AUM and earnings have come from over the last few years.

Figure 4 - Source: Sprott Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

The segment has in 2024 seen outflows in most of the precious metals products. While that is far from ideal, it is a trend we have seen in many precious metals products in the Western world. Much of the precious metals buying, that has fueled the current bull market, has come from Asia. Sprott has still managed to see net inflows in the segment during the year, where the inflows in some of the uranium products have offset the outflows in the precious metals products.

Sprott did earlier this year launch a new Copper Miners ETF (COPP), which has grown from under $2M in AUM to now $24M in just a few months. It is also worth pointing out that the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ), which was launched a little over a year ago with $2M in AUM, has now grown to a very impressive $383M in AUM.

With that said, most of the growth in AUM YTD has come from the very strong precious metals prices, so AUM growth has primarily come from performance rather than inflows in 2024.

Figure 5 - Source: Sprott.com

Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023

In the table below, we can see a quarter-over-quarter comparison for the 3 main segments at Sprott, which account for all the AUM and most of the adjusted base EBITDA, that Sprott likes to use to track normalized earnings over time.

Sprott has seen AUM grow on a consolidated level, in the exchange-listed products and managed equities segments. The AUM declined some in the private strategies segment due to some redemptions. It has been very encouraging to see adjusted base EBITDA grow by more (5%) than AUM (2%) in the quarter, as we have frequently seen the opposite.

Net income was $11.6M in Q1, which translates to an EPS of 0.45. That equates to a 20% increase compared to Q4 2023, but net income tends to fluctuate a lot on a quarterly basis and was in Q1 boosted by some investment gains.

Figure 6 - Source: Sprott Quarterly Reports

The managed equities segment did see an increase in AUM during Q1, but the adjusted base EBITDA continues to be relatively low. The percentage contribution to consolidated adjusted base EBITDA from that segment has decreased over time and is now well below 10%. That percentage is expected to be low going forward as well, given the overall industry trends and Sprott's focus on the other two segments.

Figure 7 - Source: Sprott Quarterly Reports Figure 8 - Source: Sprott Quarterly Reports

Valuation & Conclusion

The growth Sprott has achieved in assets under management has been very impressive over the years, and it continues to be strong in 2024. The adjusted base EBITDA was relatively good in Q1 as well. Based on how the exchange-listed products segment has done so far in Q2, it should be an even stronger quarter.

The brokers covering Sprott are estimating an EPS of $1.71 in 2024 and $2.21 in 2025, which look reasonable following the recent strength in precious metals prices. This in turn gives us an EV to Earnings ratio of around 19-24 going forward.

Figure 9 - Source: Annual Reports, Seeking Alpha, & Koyfin

This is not a particularly expensive valuation multiple, but not that cheap, either. So, I continue to be neutral on the stock, where the quarterly dividend remains unchanged at $0.25, which translates to a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The continued growth in assets under management is impressive, and I do think Sprott is likely to do reasonably well going forward. However, I would need to see the higher AUM translate to increased cash flows and higher shareholder distributions to become more bullish about Sprott Inc. stock.