Maskot

I'm bullish on the value style of investing on a relative basis. Technology, the driver of growth, looks tired momentum-wise, and over-owned. Within the value style tilt, what isn't over-owned is Financials. And yes - despite lingering concerns over credit, I think the Financials sector is due for outperformance. If you agree that there is both value and momentum potential in Financials, then the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) is worth considering.

IYG is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the financial services sector. By investing in IYG, investors gain exposure to a diverse array of financial institutions, including investment banks, commercial banks, asset managers, credit card companies, and securities exchanges.

IYG's Portfolio Composition

IYG's portfolio currently includes 107 holdings. It's a decent-sized fund, with assets under management, or AUM, of $1.3 billion. One thing to note is that this is a very top-heavy fund, with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) having a 14.72% weighting, followed by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) at 11.09%. The top 5 positions make up 47% of the fund alone. High concentration for sure.

ishares.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

IYG's portfolio is primarily concentrated in the financial services sector, accounting for 67.51% of its market value. Banks constitute the second-largest allocation, with a 32.18% weighting, while cash and derivatives constitute a small portion of 0.32%. This sector composition reflects IYG's strategic focus on capturing the growth potential of the financial services industry while maintaining a balanced exposure to traditional banking institutions.

Peer Comparison: How Does IYG Stack Up?

The big competitor to IYG is the Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLF), which tracks the performance of the Financial Select Sector Index in the S&P 500 Index (SP500). When we look at the price ratio of IYG to XLF, we see that the two have performed in line with each other over the past two years. No clear winner between the two. XLF does have fewer holdings at 71, but overall the funds have been neck and neck with each other.

stockcharts.com

The Pros and Cons

On the positive side, the financial services sector is poised for growth, driven by favorable economic conditions and the increasing demand for innovative financial products and services. Many financial institutions have emerged from last year's mini financial crisis with the regional banks side of the industry stronger and better capitalized, with improved risk management practices and regulatory oversight. With an expense ratio of just 0.40%, the fund isn't terribly expensive either.

There are risks, of course. The industry is highly regulated and subject to ongoing scrutiny, with changes in regulatory policies potentially impacting the profitability and operations of financial institutions. Additionally, it's unclear how profitability might be impacted going forward as the Fed continues to deal with managing inflation through evolving interest rate policy. It's also worth noting that the financial services industry is highly competitive, with constant innovation and disruption from emerging technologies and new market entrants. More and more lending, for example, is being enabled outside traditional banks, which at the margin could be a headwind.

Conclusion: Worth It?

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF looks like a good fund overall, though the concentration in the top 5 stocks could be considered fairly risky. A rotation out of growth and into value should benefit the sector, which is a major allocation for value-style tilted portfolios.

And barring a major credit contract, financials can indeed perform well in a high interest rate environment. Financial institutions, such as banks, tend to benefit from wider interest rate spreads—the difference between the interest they earn on assets, like loans, and the interest they pay to depositors. Higher rates can lead to increased net interest margins, potentially boosting their profitability. Moreover, these institutions often have large portfolios of interest-earning assets, which can yield higher returns as rates stay elevated.

Overall, I like iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. I think the Financials sector is due for momentum, and this can be a beneficiary of rotational money. Just size it appropriately given the large allocations at the top of the fund.