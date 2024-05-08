Alvin Man/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In November 2023, I downgraded Air Transport Services Group's (NASDAQ:ATSG) stock from Buy to Hold on lower demand trends that seemingly did not go noticed by management. I believe that call has been the right one. Since I published the report in November last year, the stock has climbed 2.4 percent, and that is including today’s 15% surge. The S&P 500 has returned nearly 18% over the same period. In this report, I will be discussing the results and outlook and assess whether Air Transport Services Group is a more compelling investment at this time.

Air Transport Services Group Revenues and Earnings Decline in Q1 2024

During the first quarter, revenues declined by 3% to $486 million, beating analyst estimates by $6.23 million. Earnings per share of $0.16 beat estimates by $0.06. Cargo Aircraft Management, which provides aircraft and engines for lease, saw revenues decline by 5.8% to $105.5 million. CAM saw gross revenues fall by 7% driven by the return of 16 Boeing 767 freighters and lower flight cycles executed on the Boeing 767-200 fleet.

ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) revenues declined from $334.1 million to $323.8 million, indicating a 3.1% decline in revenues driven by lower block hours. Other revenues, which include aircraft part sales, line services and repairs, saw revenues down slightly to $109 million compared to $110.6 million last year. Their results are hardly impressive given that ATSG was unable to make a meaningful cut to its cost structure, which was flat year over year at $452.513. The result is that operating income fell from 30% to $33 million, or 8%, on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

So, overall, we do see the overcapacity in air freight pressuring revenues and on a stable cost basis that has resulted in a significant reduction in profits. Last year I already alluded to planned CapEx cuts not being sufficient to offset reductions in operating cash flows and the free cash flow for the quarter also showed this with a free cash flow of $24.1 million compared to $51.7 million last year. At the same time, given that there is not much that ATSG seemingly can reduce on the operating costs end, the only big lever they can pull is on CapEx and I believe they did manage quite well in that regard.

ATSG Sees Small Opportunities For EBITDA Upside Compared To Previous Guidance

The 2024 outlook has largely remained unchanged, with $410 million in projected capital spendings and earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.80. The projected EBITDA has increased by $10 million to $516 million, with upside. Some lift to the EBITDA guidance could have been expected given that during the fourth quarter earnings results for 2023, ATSG guided for $506 million in adjusted EBITDA with $30 million upside. So, we see that $10 million of that now is baked into the guidance.

ATSG To Fly Airplanes For Amazon

While the earnings beat might be a positive, I think the bigger reason for ATSG stock to trade higher is the fact that the company entered into a new agreement with Amazon (AMZN) to start flying 10 additional freighters. Operations will start in June this year and run for five years, while the existing contract has been extended by three years to March 2029 with Amazon being given an additional 2.9 million shares to purchase ATSG shares.

Air Transport Services Group Too Risky For A Buy Rating

I entered the projections as well as the balance sheet data for Air Transport Services Group into my stock valuation model, and while the company is undervalued compared to peers as well as its own median EV/EBITDA, I don’t quite find the risk-reward profile attractive. The company has not shown to be able to cut operating costs, which is something that I would like to have seen, and there is over $1.4 billion in debt and interest payments due in 2027 and 2028. The company will almost certainly have to refinance that debt. So, for now, I am maintaining my hold rating with an $18.19 price target.

Conclusion: A Complex Environment For Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group is executing the best it can, but it currently seems its only lever is the reduction in CapEx as operating costs have moved little despite a significant reduction in revenues. Positive indications are the agreement with Amazon and I believe that given the normalization of freight rates and the current overcapacity in the market, many airlines will be rethinking their CapEx plans for freight operations. Over time, that could be beneficial to the prospects of ATSG. However, for now, I am maintaining my hold rating for the stock.