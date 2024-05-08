Trevor Williams/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lakeland (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a global manufacturer of protective equipment for industrial and heavy-duty uses, such as chemicals, healthcare, firefighting, and electricity.

I have covered Lakeland since September 2022, with a consistent Hold rating. Since then, the stock price has grown 50%, approximately in line with the market, despite a significant deterioration in fundamentals.

Lakeland is changing course and looking to focus on fire equipment. The company has already made two acquisitions in this space (Eagle Technical and Pacific Helmets), and two more are to be consolidated (Jollie Scarpe and the fire segment of LHD Group). My latest article, from February 2024, reviewed these changes and decided to maintain a Hold rating, based on the company's (in my opinion) excessive valuation.

This article reviews the company's results and earnings call for 4Q24 and FY24 (both ended January 2024 and released in April). I continue to believe Lakeland is a mature company with a small perspective for organic growth, with a growing SG&A overhead account weighting on results. It does not guarantee a P/E ratio higher than 20x as it commands today. The stock is still a Hold.

Stagnant FY24

Low organic growth: Lakeland's FY24 revenues grew by 10% YoY growth, but only 3% was organic. The majority of the company's top-line growth came from the acquisition of Eagle Technical from the UK, adding $8 million in revenues.

FY25 growth to come from acquisitions: FY25 revenues will be boosted by the acquisitions of Pacific Helmets ($7 to 8 million in revenues expected), Jollie Scarpe ($15 million in sales), and the recently acquired LHD Group's Fire division ($27 million in sales).

Complete fire offering: The company's management commented on the 4Q24 call that its portfolio would be complete with the acquisition of LHD Fire, a company focused on gear and repair services for firefighters. The portfolio includes firefighter protective outfits (Eagle), helmets (Pacific), boots (Jollie), and gear/services (LHD Fire).

Exhausted cash: The company already used all of the cash it accumulated during the windfall pandemic years (thanks to healthcare protective equipment). From $54 million in cash in January 2022, the company had $25 million in January 2024. However, the company had not yet recorded payments for Jollie Scarpe ($9 million paid February 2024) and LHD Fire ($17 million at some point in 2Q25), adding to $26 million. This means the company will need to tap its credit facility for $1 million, at least temporarily.

Accretive multiples?: Lakeland mentions that its acquisitions are cheap, and when comparing the price paid to sales, they seem cheap indeed. Jollie was acquired for $9.3 million and is expected to bring $15 million in revenues, whereas LHD Fire costs $17 million and is expected to bring $27 million in revenues. However, these are low-margin businesses. Lakeland's business itself generated a 4% operating margin in FY23 and FY24. Considering the margins, the acquisitions are not accretive.

No CEO yet: In October 2023, the company's CEO resigned. A replacement has not been found yet, and management commented on the 4Q24 call that an announcement may be available in 2Q25 (so maybe during the 1Q25 call?). Three out of the four acquisitions made in the past year were done without a permanent CEO.

Falling margins: Lake's acquired businesses are driving top-line improvements, but are yet to prove profitable. The company's operating margin is still falling.

Data by YCharts

Line Drive partnership: Lakeland recently announced a partnership with LineDrive, a safety equipment reseller. LineDrive has a single office in Illinois, about 120 employees according to LinkedIn, and has more than two dozen brand partners. The announcement does not seem relevant to fundamentals. However, more information could be provided in the next earnings call.

Valuation is exaggerated

Besides the acquisitions, Lakeland has not commented on wins related to its new fire strategy. True, three out of the last four acquisitions have not been integrated yet, and therefore we probably need to wait for calendar 2024 and 2025 to see developments.

However, optimism about the acquisitions does not justify the company's current valuation of $130 million. If the acquisitions work as expected, the company will add $50 million in revenues from Pacific, Jollie, and LHD Fire, bringing the total revenue figure to $175 million. Assuming the company can obtain operating margins of 5%, it could generate about $9 million in operating income in FY25 or FY26. Without debt, and assuming a 25% effective tax rate, that income flows to become about $6.75 million in net income.

This represents a 19.3x multiple on Lakeland's pro forma post-acquisition earnings, which will hopefully materialize in FY25 but more certainly in FY26 (calendar 2025).

This seems extremely exaggerated, considering Lakeland has run out of cash after its acquisitions and, therefore, is exposed to industry cycles more viciously and has not been able to grow organically.

In my opinion, a fair valuation would be at half this price, that is, at a market cap of about $65 million or a share price of about $8.75. At this valuation, the company would trade at a pro forma post-acquisitions P/E ratio of 9.5x (assuming operating margins on the acquired revenues of 5%), which is more reasonable for a company without cash reserves in a cyclical industry with untested acquisitions.

For that reason, I continue to consider Lakeland a Hold at these prices. In the future, I believe there are two key aspects to monitor in future quarter earnings: the organic growth obtained generated in the firefighting segment and the operating margin that the post-acquisitions company has. If Lakeland generates synergies out of the acquisitions and, therefore, increases its organic growth rate or its long-term operating margin, then its valuation might accommodate a higher share price.