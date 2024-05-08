roobcio

By Patrick Haskell, James Schwartz, & Sean Carney

Market overview

Municipal bonds posted negative performance in April. Interest rates rose and pressured fixed income assets as stronger-than-expected employment and inflation data prompted a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve, further reducing expectations for monetary policy easing in 2024. Municipals displayed their more defensive nature and outperformed comparable Treasuries. The S&P Municipal Bond Index returned -1.07%, bringing the year-to-date total return to -1.16%. Shorter-duration bonds and the high yield sector performed best.

Issuance swelled to $45 billion in April, 29% above the five year average, bringing the year-to-date total to $143 billion. Luckily, the increase was well telegraphed, and investors welcomed the ability to buy diverse credits in size at higher nominal yields. Consequently, deals were oversubscribed 3.8 times on average, only slightly below the year-to-date average of 4.3 times. At the same time, fund flows turned more mixed but were dragged down by temporary, seasonal tax-time redemptions.

Admittedly, the patient and cautious approach that we took at the start of the year has extended longer than originally predicted. However, given that the macro backdrop has become less supportive, and municipal valuations remain rich, we think that caution continues to be warranted. Looking ahead, municipals are expected to benefit from a favorable, seasonal tailwind during the summer months, but continued above-average issuance will likely keep it subdued versus recent history. As a result, we maintain elevated cash balances and await more attractive opportunities to deploy capital, particularly in the primary market.

Strategy insights

We favor a neutral duration posture overall. We continue to advocate a barbell yield curve strategy, pairing front-end exposure with an increased allocation to the 15-20-year part of the curve. We prefer single-A rated credits but think high yield offers an attractive risk-reward opportunity, given favorable structures and the ability to generate alpha through security selection.

Overweight

States that primarily rely on consumption taxes

Essential-service revenue bonds

Flagship universities

Select issuers in the high yield space

Underweight

States overreliant on personal income taxes, especially California

Speculative projects with weak sponsorship, unproven technology, or unsound feasibility studies

Senior living and long-term care facilities

Lower-rated private universities

Stand-alone and rural health providers

Credit headlines

After several months of limited supply, municipal bond investors welcomed the opportunity to add yield to their portfolios with two multi-billion dollar deals in April. One of these deals involved Brightline, a privately owned passenger train in Florida that operates segments between Miami and Orlando. Brightline refinanced $4 billion of non-rated, high yield debt with ~$4.6 billion of new capital. The structure of this new deal appealed to a wide spectrum of investors with $2.2 billion of first lien BBB- (the lowest investment grade rating), tax-exempt bonds (half of which were insured), $1.3 billion of second lien, B-rated, high yield, taxable corporate bonds, and $950 million third lien, unrated, tax-exempt bonds. More than 50 accounts competed for the investment grade portion, and subscription levels were over two times. The uninsured investment grade securities offered a 5.5% coupon with a 5.15% yield.

The maximum yield, insured long bonds carried a 5.25% coupon, yielding 4.65%. The unrated tax-exempt bonds, which were issued by a subordinate holding company responsible for the planned extension to the Tampa segment, priced with an attractive 12% yield. Novant Health (rated A1/A+/AA-), a health system in the Southeast, issued $1.9 billion of bonds to fund the purchase of three not-for-profit hospitals in South Carolina from Tenet Healthcare (THC), a national health company. The purchase allows Novant to expand its Coastal Carolinas’ patient population, offer specialized medical services, and strengthen its position as a regional healthcare provider. The bond issuance drew $10 billion in orders, with investors showing interest across all maturities. Investors showed preference for the long maturities, where the highest yield was 4.68% for the 4.5% coupon, due in 2054. The deal was repriced to lower yields, showing the market's strong belief in Novant Health’s financial future.

