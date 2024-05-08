Patience Remains A Virtue For Municipal Investors

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • Municipal bonds posted negative total returns but outperformed comparable Treasuries in April.
  • The large and diverse new issue slate was well absorbed at higher nominal yields.
  • The large and diverse new issue slate was well absorbed at higher nominal yields.

Municipal bonds in an office notebook.

roobcio

By Patrick Haskell, James Schwartz, & Sean Carney

Market overview

Municipal bonds posted negative performance in April. Interest rates rose and pressured fixed income assets as stronger-than-expected employment and inflation data prompted a more hawkish tone from the Federal

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.62K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News