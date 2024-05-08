Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dana Amante - Head of IR
Eric T. Steigerwalt - President & CEO
Edward Spehar - EVP & CFO
David Rosenbaum - Head of Products & Underwriting
John L. Rosenthal - EVP & CIO
Myles J. Lambert - EVP and Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suneet Kamath - Citigroup Inc.
Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities
Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research
Wilma Burdis - Raymond James
Ryan Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods
Jamminder Bhullar - J.P. Morgan Chase

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Brighthouse Financial’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Norma and I’ll be your coordinator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will facilitate a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay process. I would now like to turn the presentation over to Dana Amante, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Amante, you may proceed.

Dana Amante

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Brighthouse Financial's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Materials for today's call were released last night and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to review all of these materials. Today, you will hear from Eric Steigerwalt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Spehar, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer period. Also here with us today to participate in the discussions are Myles Lambert, our Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer; David Rosenbaum, Head of Product and Underwriting; and John Rosenthal, our Chief Investment Officer.

