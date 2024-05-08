Stellus Capital: High Monthly Income But Trades At A Premium

The Gaming Dividend
Summary

  • Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) is a BDC that has benefited from the higher interest rate environment, growing earnings and rewarding shareholders with supplemental dividends.
  • SCM focuses on middle market companies and invests in senior secured debt, offering capital protection.
  • SCM's portfolio is diversified across various industries, and the majority of investments are sponsored backed and comprised of floating rate debt.
  • The price currently trades at a premium to NAV that is above its pre-pandemic level. Therefore, entry here is not attractive.

Overview

Business Development Companies continue to be one of the best ways to benefit from the higher interest rate environment due to their structure of floating rate debt. Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is one of

