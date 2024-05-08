J Studios

Overview

Business Development Companies continue to be one of the best ways to benefit from the higher interest rate environment due to their structure of floating rate debt. Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is one of the BDCs that have been able to benefit from the current environment by growing their earnings and rewarding shareholder with dividend raises and special distributions. SCM's appeal lies in its high starting yield of 11.3% and the distributions that are issued on a monthly basis. Comparing SCM against monthly paying peers such as Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Investment (GAIN), and Prospect Capital (PSEC), we can see that SCM is a middle of the pack performer.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp operates as a business development company that has a focus on middle market companies. Their focus is to invest in companies with an EBITDA range between $5M to $50M through first lien, second lien, and equity financing strategies. The fund is externally managed by Stellus Capital Management and was founded in 2012.

SCM is a great example of a BDC that has the power to fuel a high-income portfolio while also providing capital protection. Since inception, the price of SCM has only moved minimally and sits slightly negative at -4%. I don't think this is a bad thing if you are only looking for consistent income and have no expectations of price growth. However, the lack of price growth could be an indication of a NAV (Net Asset Value) that has failed to grow over time. Let's start by taking a look at their portfolio and strategy so we can get a better understanding of the inner workings of the fund.

Portfolio & Strategy

SCM focuses on middle market companies and their typical investment size per transaction ranges between $10M - $60M. They typically focus on senior secured debt since this offers a bit more protection. Senior secured debt is first on the priority list in terms of repayment, which helps offset any risk from investments that are going through default or liquidation. As of their last earnings report, there are 93 current active investments that are highly diversified.

We can see that Services: Business makes up the largest percentage of their exposure, accounting for 23.7% of the portfolio. This is followed by healthcare & pharma at 11.7% and high-tech industries at 10.5%. The average loan investment size is $10.5M and the portfolio has a weighted average yield of 11.9%. The large majority of their investments are classified as first lien senior secured debt, approximately 97%.

This diverse nature of the portfolio offsets any sort of concentration risk and allows SCM to benefit from the growth of multiple industries. The largest investment only accounts for 1.8% of the total portfolio value. To help solidify these investments, 99% of them are sponsored backed. This simply means that these investments are also backed by some sort of private equity firm. This boosts confidence as it reassures investors that there are other experts managing and growing these businesses.

In addition, 98% of these investments are comprised of floating rate debt. This is hugely beneficial in the current high-interest rate environment and has allowed SCM to reward shareholders with tons of supplemental distributions. Since the portfolio is strategically arranged to support a higher rate environment, this has directly translated to a higher NII (Net Investment Income) over the last year and a half.

Financials

This is precisely what we've seen play out when looking at the recent earnings. SCM reported their Q4 earnings in March and the results were strong with NII being reported at $0.49 per share. The full-year results showed a total NII of $1.95 per share, beating expectations by $0.19. Total investment income amounted to $105.8M, growing by a whopping 40.9% year over year. While gross operating expenses increased to $64M for the year, this was offset by the higher income received. The increase in expenses can be attributed to the increased interest expense and income incentive fees.

Taking a look at the NII growth over the last year and a half, we can see that SCM successfully capitalized on the higher interest rate environment. We can see how net assets resulting from operations has increased by almost 3x from Q4 of 2022 to Q4 of 2023, from $3.9M up to $11.48M. Rates started rising around Q1 of 2022. Take a look at how the earnings have elevated since then. NII has almost doubled from the earliest quarters of 2021 when NII was only $026 per share.

While the NII rose, the decrease in NAV (net asset value) stood out to me. The NAV decreased down to $13.26, from the prior year NAV of $14.02. This shrinking of NAV is a likely contributor to why the share price has failed to capture any upside movement. For reference, let's compare the price movement of SCM against some peer BDCs that have experienced NAV growth, and the picture becomes even clearer.

Lastly, SCM has been making strides to continue growth their portfolio of investments despite a slower pace of originations. They funded $4.7M at par in 7 already existing portfolio companies. This brought the total portfolio value to $863M. During the last earnings call, the environment of the equity portion of their investments were discussed. This equity portion, while riskier due to its lowest priority of repayment, also has the power to produce higher returns if successful. This could be another source of growth for SCM, especially when interest rates go down and valuations get boosted.

While we’ve had modest equity realizations more recently, we expect this activity to pick up over the next 6 to 12 months. To this end, we are aware of two possible equity realizations that could occur in the second quarter. The aggregate proceeds of approximately $7 million and a potential realized gain of $4 million. As of the end of the year, we have $60 million of equity investments at cost that were marked at $72 million. Our historical performance would indicate that the ultimate realization for this portfolio would be greater than 2 times our portfolio’s cost basis. However, of course, the ultimate performance of our current equity positions will depend on a variety of factors including, among other things, the current economic environment and sponsors equity exit strategies. - Robert Ladd, Chief Executive Officer

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.1333 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 11.2%. As previously mentioned, NII for the quarter was reported in at $0.49 per share. The quarterly conversion of the distribution equals $0.40 per share. This means that the NII covered the dividend by a comfortable 122.5%. While SCM's dividend currently remains safe, and they have been able to provide supplementals due to the rising rate environment, it would also be fair to mention the previous cut of 27% back in 2020.

While it was certainly understandable given the circumstances of the time, there are peer BDCs that managed to maintain their distribution. Monthly paying BDCs GAIN, MAIN, and PSEC are all examples of this. This is something to consider if you are searching for a BDC that you can simply buy and forget about because it will continue providing you with a consistent level of income. This is not to imply that SCM would have to cut their dividend again at the first sign of any headwinds, but it wouldn't, it is easier to consider a BDC that has a better track record of consistency?

With that said, SCM has still provided a high level of income and growth. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see this growth play out. Assuming an initial investment of $10,000 in 2013, your dividend income would have grown substantially over time. This calculation assumes that no additional capital was ever invested, but dividends were reinvested. In year 1, your dividend income would have only been $859. Fast forwarding to 2023, we can see that your annual dividend income would have grown to $2,934 while your position size would now be valued at nearly $30,000.

Valuation & Risk Profile

While the price of SCM has ultimately recovered back near its inception price, there were such huge price fluctuations after 2020. We can see that the rapidly rising rates of 2022 did cause the price to dip a bit, but it has since recovered back above the $14 per share mark. Similarly, the price has never risen above the $16 per share mark, so it would seem that we are currently trading at the top end of the range. Therefore, this may not be the best time for entry.

While there seems to be little expectation of interest rates being lowered this quarter, it's still something we have to consider in our long-term outlook. With inflation remaining higher than expected and a strong labor market, interest rates are likely to longer at these highs. SCM may have a longer roadmap ahead to collect increased NII due to higher interest income. However, when rates are finally cut, I stay cautious of how SCM will be effected. There's a chance that the distribution may have to be reduced to support the lower level of NII.

According to CEF Data, the price currently trades at a premium to NAV of 6.26%. For reference, the price traded at an average discount to NAV of -3.57% over the last three-year period. In fact, the current premium sits higher than its pre-pandemic levels. This further reinforces that right now is not the best time for entry.

It would be a different story if the price of SCM increased slightly over time and the BDC had a history of growing its NAV. Since this is not the case, entry while the price is trading at a discount to NAV would be more ideal. As of the latest Q4 report, NAV stood at $13.26. I went back and took a look at what the NAV was in Q1 of 2019, and it stood much higher at $14.32 per share. The shrinking NAV could possibly be from the credit quality of portfolio companies.

SCM has an internal numbered rating system where 1 is the highest rated and 5 is the worst. We've seen a slight 1% decrease from the previous quarter in the 1-rated portfolio companies that are exceeding expectations. It seems like there was a downward shift into lesser quality ratings, likely to be attributed to the higher interest rates. While higher rates mean higher NII earned from interest, it can also put pressure on some portfolio companies as their debt burden is heightened.

In addition, the last earnings call confirmed that non-accruals reached 1.3% of fair value of the loan portfolio. This includes 4 loans that reached this non-accrual status. For reference, here are the non-accrual rates for similar BDCs:

PSEC: 0.2% non-accrual rate as percentage of net assets.

GAIN: 3 portfolio companies at non-accrual status.

MAIN: 0.6% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Takeaway

Stellus Capital has been a great way to capitalize on the higher interest rate environment. While the growth prospects have been lacking, I believe that their diverse and highly rated portfolio should be able to continue providing a high level of income to shareholders. While the monthly frequency of the dividend makes this an appealing choice for investors that may depend on the income from their portfolio to fund their lifestyle, I stay cautious of SCM's consistency of keeping the current distribution.

Despite the lack of any obvious red flags, there are simply other monthly paying alternatives that also cover their distribution comfortably and did not have to reduce the dividend in 2020. Additionally, the price currently trades at a premium to NAV that sits above its 3-year average, as well as the pre-pandemic premium. Therefore, I believe entry here is not ideal for new investors. However, if you already have a position in SCM, I would rate this BDC as a Hold.