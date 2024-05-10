PM Images

Introduction

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is a favorite of mine that I don't currently hold in my portfolio, and the only reason I don't own them is that I've been focusing heavily on building my existing positions. If not for that, SPG would most certainly be a core holding within my portfolio. I think they are a great, long-term investment for those seeking dividend growth.

And despite the challenging environment, lower consumer spending, and a slowing economy, the REIT has proven resilient, showing strong growth year-over-year. In this article, I discuss their recent earnings, fundamentals, and reasons why I believe Simon Property Group is still at a buy here.

Previous Buy Rating

I previously covered Simon Property Group roughly 2 months ago where I rated the stock a buy as a result of their strong fundamentals, well-covered dividend, and the fact they offered investors some upside to my price target of $158 a share. Since then, however, the share price has retracted slightly to around $148 a share, offering an even better entry for long-term investors.

The company reported a strong Q4 with FFO coming in at $3.56, increasing 35% for the full-year. Their strong quarter led to the mall REIT surpassing prior guidance and closing out the year strong. Revenue also showed strong growth at $1.53 billion, allowing the REIT to beat on both during the quarter.

I also touched on their $2 billion share repurchase program and 8.3% dividend increase they announced during Q4, a testament to their business model and fundamentally sound management team.

Latest Quarter

Simon Property Group reported their Q1 earnings on May 6th and posted another beat on its FFO and revenue with both coming in at $3.56 and $1.44 billion respectively. However, on a sequential basis, both declined from $3.69 and $1.53 billion.

This can most likely be attributed to tighter consumer financials and holiday spending during the end of the year. But both grew impressively on an annualized basis by nearly 30% and 6.7% respectively.

SPG Q1'23 Q1'24 FFO (In Billions) $1.03 $1.33 Revenue (In Billions) Q1’23 $1.35 Q1’24 $1.44 Click to enlarge

As a long-term dividend investor, year-over-year growth is something I look for, so if earnings decline on a sequential basis or a couple of quarters, it's not something that overly concerns me.

Especially, if a company's strong growth allows them to increase guidance, similar to SPG. Management now expects FFO guidance in a range of $12.75 - $12.90 with $12.82 being the midpoint. This represents nearly a 2.5% increase from 2023.

Additionally, domestic property growth increased 3.7% year-over-year while portfolio NOI, including international properties, grew at a healthy 3.9% for the quarter.

Domestic operations were good for the quarter, contributing $0.09 of growth, driven by higher rental income. Gains from investment activity were also $0.75 higher than the prior year, showing why SPG continues to operate at an excellent level.

SPG's growth could also be attributed to their leasing momentum, leasing more than 6.3 million square feet this quarter. 25% of this was new deal volume, which will likely see retail sales volume continuing on an upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.

This increased 2.3% across the portfolio in comparison to the Q1 last year. Tourist-oriented properties in the portfolio also saw a 6% increase in sales, showing that customer spending has remained resilient despite higher interest rates. And this resilient spending resulted in retail sales per square foot reaching an all-time high during the quarter at SPG's premium outlets, a testament to their portfolio quality.

New Developments

As previously mentioned, Simon Property Group continues to renovate existing properties to retain customers and draw in new ones seeking experience as well. Since the pandemic, consumer habits have drastically changed, causing them to seek more than just a stop-and-shop mentality like before.

I touched on some of these renovations in my previous article. Aside from those, SPG also opened an AC Hotel at St. John's Center. They are also opening new premium outlets in Tulsa, Oklahoma this summer and expanding their Busan Premium Outlets in South Korea.

Apart from those, they also recently announced additions to customer experience enhancements at their Woodbury Common Premium Outlets located in New York. As a leader in shopping, dining, and entertainment, this is essential for long-term growth. Furthermore, for those who may not know, SPG owns The Forum Shops inside of Caesar's Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Strip also happens to be the #1 most visited destination in the world, and despite tighter spending from consumers currently, foot traffic and spending are likely to pick up when the macro environment becomes more favorable.

Making Up For The Pandemic Dividend Cut

Simon Property recently raised the dividend to $2.00 a share, representing an 8.1% increase year-over-year. This also marks the second dividend increase in less than a year. The mall REIT cut their dividend during the pandemic, but has since made great strides in gaining shareholder confidence with their recent increases.

Moreover, since the pandemic, SPG has had a very conservative FFO payout ratio average of 57%. Aside from strong revenue growth on an annualized basis, the company's FAD or funds available for distribution also showed some strong growth from roughly $967 million to $1.28 billion. Using their shares outstanding of roughly 374.8 million and forward quarterly dividend of $2.00, this gives the REIT a very safe payout ratio of 58.5%.

Author creation

This is lower than peers Realty Income (O) who had an AFFO payout ratio of 74.8% and NNN REIT (NNN) who has one of the more conservative payout ratios at 68.3%. So, despite the sting some investors may be still feeling from the dividend cut back in 2020, SPG's dividend is well-covered and likely to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

A-Rated Balance Sheet

Another metric that makes SPG a long-term buy-and-hold stock is their A credit ratings, which gives the REIT a lower cost of capital in comparison to peers. Especially considering the macro environment, and unless something drastic happens, I see Simon Property Group keeping its current rating for the long term.

And although they have $1.6 billion in debt due next year that will likely need to be refinanced at a higher rate than the current 2.76%, their strong liquidity puts them in a comfortable position. At quarter's end, they had $11.2 billion available on their credit facility, including $3.1 billion in cash. Furthermore, the fixed-charge coverage ratio was a healthy 4.3x.

Valuation

At a current P/FFO ratio of 11.5x at the time of writing, I think Simon Property Group still offers value, especially for long-term investors. Moreover, this is a high-quality REIT trading below the sector median of 12.88x. And likely the reason why Wall Street rates them a buy and Quant gives them a valuation grade of B. Although the stock is up from its low in October where it was near $100 a share, I still think it can see more upside.

Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of $153 a share. This is lower than analysts' price target of $157 currently. Although their 5-yr growth is low considering the dividend cut, a 2.75% growth rate for a quality stock like SPG is quite conservative, especially considering the 8.1% growth rate in the past year. And unless the economy sees a major recession or something similar, I think the REIT gets back to strong growth going forward.

Author DDM

Risks To Thesis

Speaking of recession, because of Simon Property's business model, this would likely impact the REIT greatly, even though their malls and outlets are premier destinations and tourist attractions. The FED has been trying to slow down the resilient labor market to battle inflation more recently, which could lead to a recession.

Earlier this month, unemployment numbers ticked up, adding fewer jobs than expected. If this continues, consumers' financials will only become tighter, likely decreasing foot traffic and spending at SPG's locations, impacting their financials. However, if the economy can manage to dodge a recession and interest rates are lowered in the not-too-distant future, SPG will likely continue posting strong growth with a share price to follow.

Bottom Line

During its recent quarter, Simon Property Group showed why they're a great REIT for long-term investors. Additionally, the company rewarded its shareholders with an additional dividend increase, an indication of their strong earnings growth year-over-year.

Furthermore, they continue to enhance existing properties for experience seeking customers as well as new developments, which will likely sustain steady growth for the long term. And if the economy manages to get back to normal in the foreseeable future, SPG will likely continue seeing strong growth. As a result of their premier properties and solid fundamentals, I think SPG is a decent buy here for long-term investors.