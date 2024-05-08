MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Besen - Investor Relations Manager
Tanner Powell - Chief Executive Officer
Ted McNulty - President
Greg Hunt - Chief Financial Officer
Howard Widra - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist
Kyle Joseph - Jefferies
Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Earnings Conference Call for the period ended March 31st, 2024 for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation. At this time, all participants have been placed in listen-only mode. The call will be open for a question-and-answer session following the speakers' prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Elizabeth Besen, Investor Relations Manager for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Besen

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Speaking on today's call are Tanner Powell, Chief Executive Officer; Ted McNulty, President; and Greg Hunt, Chief Financial Officer. Howard Widra, Executive Chairman, as well as additional members of the management team are on the call and available for the Q&A portion of today's call.

I'd like to advise everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form is strictly prohibited. Information about the audio replay of this call is available in our press release.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press releases regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call and webcast may include forward-looking statements. You should refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for risks that apply to our business and that may adversely affect any forward-looking statements we make.

We do not undertake

