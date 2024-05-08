IYH: How Another Smaller, Equally-Weighted Competitor May Outperform

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) is a hold due to multiple near-term factors that will drag the fund downward. These headwinds include the high valuations for several of its top holdings, increased competition from international and smaller domestic companies, and macroeconomic factors. As an alternative, Invesco’s S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an attractive substitute due to its current valuation and equal-weighted strategy.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

IYH is an ETF that seeks to track the Russell 1000 Health Care RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index. Therefore, the fund captures predominantly U.S. large-cap health care companies in the healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, and biotech industries. With its inception in 2000, the fund has 113 holdings and $3.33B in AUM.

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), and Invesco’s RSPH. VHT is a passively managed fund that seeks to capture domestic large, mid, and small cap holdings. Its industry break-down by weight is similar to IYH. FHLC includes predominantly large (73.1%) and mega cap (99.7%) U.S. holdings. RSPH is a passively managed ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index. It therefore equally weighs companies in the healthcare sector of the S&P 500 Index. As a distinct difference from the other three funds, RSPH holds 57.79% weight on mid-cap holdings due to its equal-weight strategy.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

IYH has a solid 10-year average annual return of 11.18%. However, the Invesco fund has historically lagged its own benchmark index by roughly 0.5%. By comparison, FHLC has seen a 10-year average annual return of 10.79% while VHT’s 10-year average annual return of 10.83%. RSPH has been the best performing healthcare ETF examined in terms of total price return over the past decade and has a 10-year average annual return of 11.10%. Despite solid advances in the healthcare sector including weight loss and diabetes drugs, all funds have underperformed the S&P 500 Index which has seen an average 10-year return of 12.4%.

10-Year Total Price Return: IYH and Compared Healthcare ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

IYH ties RSPH for the highest expense ratio of compared funds at 0.40%. Additionally, the fund has a relatively low dividend yield at just 1.16%. Of examined healthcare funds, only IYH has seen negative dividend growth with a -0.68% 5-year dividend CAGR.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

IYH FHLC VHT RSPH Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.08% 0.10% 0.40% AUM $3.33B $3.01B $20.00B $960.45M Dividend Yield TTM 1.15% 1.36% 1.34% 0.65% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR -0.68% 8.91% 3.37% 13.34% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 7 May 24

IYH Holdings and Disadvantages to RSPH

IYH has a similar top 10 holdings mix to peer funds FHLC and VHT. Because RSPH utilizes an equal-weight strategy, its top 10 holdings are distinctly different. As a result of IYH containing fewer holdings than FHLC and VHT, it holds greater weight on top holdings such as Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

Top 10 Holdings for IYH and Peer Healthcare Funds

IYH – 113 holdings FHLC – 372 holdings VHT – 412 holdings RSPH – 66 holdings LLY – 11.92% LLY – 10.05% LLY – 10.08% MRNA – 1.95% UNH – 8.44% UNH – 7.64% UNH – 7.35% RMD – 1.89% JNJ – 6.58% JNJ – 5.97% JNJ – 6.11% AMGN – 1.80% MRK – 5.95% MRK – 5.57% MRK – 5.37% DGX – 1.76% ABBV – 5.27% ABBV – 4.82% ABBV – 5.16% BSX – 1.75% TMO – 4.06% TMO – 3.77% TMO – 3.61% ELV – 1.73% ABT – 3.36% ABT – 3.15% ABT – 3.17% UNH – 1.71% DHR – 2.99% DHR – 2.93% DHR – 2.81% PFE – 1.70% AMGN – 2.94% AMGN – 2.50% PFE – 2.52% MRK – 1.70% PFE – 2.92% PFE – 2.45% AMGN – 2.44% WST – 1.68% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 7 May 24

Looking forward, it is likely that IYH will see similar returns as FHLC and VHT due to their similar holdings mix. However, RSPH has several distinct advantages in its equal-weighted strategy. These include a lower weight on top healthcare companies like LLY and UNH, an increased weight on lesser-known holdings with better valuations, and greater weight on smaller cap companies primed to benefit from reduced interest rates.

IYH Will Be Weighted Down by Overvaluations

A key common characteristic with IYH and peer healthcare funds is the heaviest weight on Eli Lilly. LLY represents IYH’s top holding at 11.92%. Despite a one-year return of 79%, LLY has a very high price-to-earnings ratio of 112.9. In contrast to IYH, RSPH’s weight on Eli Lilly is only 1.66% representing a distinct advantage for the equal-weighted fund. In addition to LLY, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) has current P/E ratio of 142.2, over 300% higher than its sector median. While a highly profitable company, Merck has seen minimal net income growth. Therefore, RSPH again has an advantage with only a 1.70% weight on MRK compared to IYH’s 6% weight. Driven by high P/E ratios for several of IYH’s top holdings, the overall valuation for the fund is notably higher than RSPH which I will cover later.

RSPH’s Equal-Weighted Strategy Will Pay Off

In contrast to IYH’s heavy weight on its top holdings, RSPH holds a comparatively higher weight on lesser-known holdings. For example, RSPH includes holdings such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) at 1.52%. The company has seen decent growth and profitability while having a P/E of 36.7, much closer to its sector median. Another example is Incyte Corporation (INCY). INCY has a market cap of $12B compared to LLY’s $690B but demonstrates a more attractive valuation. Along with a P/E of 16.4, Incyte has seen a 39% YoY EBITDA growth at 49% gross profit margin. While only holding a 1.48% weight, INCY is indicative of how RSPH contains a higher weight on better valued companies. IYH has both EW and INCY as holdings but at a much lower weight. RSPH also rebalances quarterly preventing any single holding from receiving an outsized weight.

Increased Competition & Macroeconomic Environment

A third factor impacting the returns for major pharmaceutical companies is increased competition. IYH’s top holding, Eli Lilly, is one example of a company facing increased competition pressure. While LLY has seen success including a 26% YoY increase in revenue in Q1 thanks to weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, competitors are looking to steal market share. For example, Novartis (NVS) is developing an experimental weight loss pill to compete with Eli Lilly. Additionally, China’s pharmaceutical industry is ramping up to be in direct competition with big-name U.S. companies. With a market expected to reach over $160B this year, China’s Food and Drug Administration has provided regulations to form the nation as a serious competitor.

While international competition will impact smaller U.S. pharmaceutical companies as well, RSPH’s equal inclusion of smaller companies lowers the risk of exposure to any specific company. The potential reduction of U.S. interest rates will especially boost smaller biopharmaceutical companies that frequently have a difficult financial model. For example, upwards of $2.6B is required for each new successful drug while nearly 90% of new pharmaceutical drug programs fail. Therefore, lower borrowing costs will allow increase R&D investment for new programs.

Current Valuation

IYH has performed the best among examined healthcare peers over the past year. This has predominantly been driven by Eli Lilly’s strong price return. This is a trend reversal for equal-weighted RSPH which has outperformed over the long term. However, this recent performance has also led to high valuation for IYH.

One-Year Performance: IYH and Peer Healthcare Funds (Seeking Alpha)

Utilizing P/E and P/B ratios as a measure of valuation, IYH and peer funds that track indexes heavily weighted large pharmaceutical companies have undesirable valuation. These metrics are even higher than the market overall, as measured by the S&P 500’s P/E ratio currently at 27. This is significantly higher than its own mean of 16.1 over the past century.

Valuation Metrics for IYH and Peer Health Care Funds

IYH FHLC VHT RSPH P/E ratio 30.46 31.01 33.80 16.55 P/B ratio 4.76 4.39 4.70 3.87 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 7 May 24

Risks to Investors

An attractive quality for IYH and compared healthcare funds is its relatively low volatility. While the S&P 500’s 3-year standard deviation is 17.62, IYH is less volatile at 14.72. Additionally, for investors seeking reduced correlation to the market, IYH has 3-year beta of 0.68. Despite these metrics, health care companies periodically face lawsuits. For example, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently settled over $6B in response to thousands of lawsuits regarding their talcum powder linked to ovarian cancer. While IYH has a 6.58% weight in JNJ, RSPH has only 1.53% weight. Therefore, RSPH’s equal weight reduces the overall risk of any particular holding facing legal challenges.

Concluding Summary

IYH has several top holdings including Eli Lilly and Merck that have unattractive valuations. Despite a strong recent return, this has driven IYH to have an overall P/E ratio that is relatively high. By comparison, RSPH is more attractively priced predominantly due to its equal-weighted strategy. Increased competition and macroeconomic factors will likely weigh down large and mega cap healthcare companies that are heavily weighted in IYH, FHLC and VHT. In contrast, RSPH contains both a reduced weight on big-name pharmaceutical companies that are overvalued and a larger comparative weight on small-cap healthcare companies with more attractive valuations.