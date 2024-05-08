witsarut sakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) is a pioneering player in the smart home and smart building technology space, offering innovative solutions aimed at enhancing safety, convenience, and efficiency. The company has garnered attention (seven total CES awards) for its groundbreaking products, including the Sky Plug, a game-changing ceiling receptacle/fixture with embedded smart features. SKYX is poised for significant growth in the rapidly expanding IoT markets with its strategic partnerships including with General Electric Company (GE), patent protection, sales growth, and influence on building and code standards. The company's vision is to become the central hub for smart home ecosystems.

SKYX Platforms is developing cutting-edge smart home and smart building solutions, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence ('AI') and IoT connectivity. The company's flagship product, the Sky Plug, is the practical foundation on which the additional AI and smart home features are built. With these smart features, the Sky Plug could redefine traditional ceiling fixtures by integrating smart features for enhanced functionality and convenience.

The smart home industry is experiencing robust growth (10%- 27% CAGR), driven by increasing consumer demand for connected devices and IoT-enabled solutions. SKYX aims to capitalize on this trend by offering innovative smart-enabled ceiling products that address key pain points in the market, such as safety, energy efficiency, ease of installation, and home automation. SKYX claims that this is a $500 billion TAM spanning almost every room, and although IoT devices and smart home solutions will almost undoubtedly grow, the current serviceable available market as a subpart of that $500 billion TAM is probably much smaller. We believe that SKYX will experience continued growth which may propel the shares higher until they reach the point in their journey where the Sky Plug technology is codified and required similarly to how the GFCI is required in kitchens and restrooms. The growth is two-fold: growth in ceiling receptacle sales and industry acceptance, and then growth in smart-enabled fixtures which provide IoT, data aggregation, and AI revenue opportunities.

The Sky Plug: SKYX Platforms' Products Backbone

The Sky Plug is a ceiling receptacle designed to hold a load but also easily plug fixtures into. The company likens this to the Edison bulb including the screw base, or a wall receptacle. Neither of these well-known solutions requires consumers to physically handle bare wires.

SKYX Products (SKYX April 2024 Investor Presentation)

The Sky Plug was an idea born out of the lighting fixture inconvenience, and from there, the concept grew from easily mountable light fixtures to fixtures equipped with smart home features, additional sensors, and IoT capabilities, since the center of the ceiling is an optimal point for distribution of light and internet, and even sound (from a volume perspective). With the company's most advanced generation of products, not only do the company's fixtures mount safely, easily, and quickly-they are capable of data aggregation, monitoring subscriptions, and general home AI. To help guide the company in its IoT efforts, former Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) global AI leader and head of global sales, Khadija Mustafa, recently joined SKYX after retiring from Microsoft.

Sky Plug: New Preferred Ceiling Receptacle and Possible NEC Standard

To become a leader in smart home IoT, big data, and AI, SKYX will need to become a market-leading solution for homes with superior market penetration. The way they are pursuing this goal is through their innovative ceiling receptacle which is the first definitive change to the receptacle in the NEC (National Electric Code) in 120 years, since light bulbs stopped being connected via bare wires and GE invented the light bulb base. Following in GE's footsteps, SKYX in September 2023 filed with the NEC for mandatory safety standardization of its outlet ceiling receptacle in homes and buildings. This may enable their technology to become a ubiquitous solution at which point the smart products may grow to scale and provide valuable data aggregation opportunities. The NEC code is updated every three years, with the most recent update in 2023.

SKYX's GE Agreement

SKYX and GE signed a five-year renewal of their global licensing master service agreement. GE has had a long history in the process of creating and licensing world standards from the light bulb, to GE Power, and GE Healthcare in medical devices. The licensing model with GE also serves as a prevention mechanism against patent infringement. SKYX's press release states:

Pursuant to the SKYX GE agreement, GE's licensing team will provide licensing services, including seeking and arranging for licensee partners in the U.S. and globally, negotiating agreement terms, administering contracts, auditing partners, assisting with monetization, and patent protection strategy, while providing mutually agreed support to defend the Company's intellectual property. The term of the SKYX GE agreement runs through for an initial five-year term and includes automatic one-year renewal provisions. SKYX will receive the main portion of earned revenue and GE will receive a percentage of the earned revenue under license agreements established in connection with a program commercialized by GE's licensing team.

SKYX aligning itself strategically and financially with GE is critical for the company's strategy of changing a standard and protecting that invention. For instance, the Sky Plug is made through GE-approved Six Sigma subcontracted manufacturers, and as GE is aiding in IP protection; SKYX has 30 issued patents and 90 more patents pending globally.

Standardization

Safety-Enhanced Receptacle Equivalence (SKYX April 2024 Investor Presentation) Removing the Need to Rewire (SKYX April 2024 Investor Presentation)

While pursuing standardization may seem like a questionably achievable goal, it is worth noting that SKYX's team is led by Mark Early, former head of the NEC, and Eric Jacobson who is the former President and CEO of the ALA (American Lighting Association). Both of these men were instrumental in numerous code and safety changes in both the electrical and lighting industries, according to SKYX's investor presentation. Additionally, as stated in their investor presentation,

Management believes that after over 12 years of its standardization process including its product specification approval voting for by ANSI / NEMA (American National Standardization Institute / National Electrical Manufacturing Association), it has met the necessary safety conditions for becoming a ceiling safety standardization requirement for homes and buildings. In the past 12 years, the Company's product was voted into 10 segments in the NEC Code Book. Voting decisions are at the discretion of the NEC voting members.

One of these NEC segments included giving SKYX's Sky Plug a generic name, the WSCR (Weight Support Ceiling Receptacle), which-if one puts on their rose-colored glasses-hints to both its eventual adoption as a standard as well as its use as a broadly available, licensed technology. SKYX's press release regarding the standardization submission states the following:

The Company's application included data regarding hazardous incidents from U.S. governmental agencies such as the U.S. Census Bureau, NFPA, OSHA, NIOSH, CPSC, and CDC. An NFPA Report No. USS117 published in February 2022, "Home Fires Caused by Electrical Distribution and Lighting Equipment" provides evidence that not enough emphasis is placed on incorrect installation of lighting. The report noted that fires involving electrical distribution and lighting equipment caused an estimated average of 430 deaths per year in 2015-2019. Specifically, wiring, and related equipment accounted for 68% of these fires, 60% of the property damage and 42% of the civilian deaths and 53% of injuries. SKYX's lead code team member Mark Earley, former head of the National Electrical Code (NEC) and former Chief Electrical Engineer of NFPA, said: "I truly believe that we have made a compelling case for a mandatory requirement for plug-and-play installations using the safe and robust weight supporting ceiling receptacle. We have gathered a significant amount of data on incidents involving lighting fixtures and ceiling fans using the existing wiring methods. This data includes a substantial number of hazardous incidents that include deaths and or injuries from fires related to wiring, falls from ladders, fixtures, or fans that fell on individuals, including young children among other incidents. Many of these accidents could have been prevented using this safe and robust plug-and-play installation method. It is about time that the existing wiring installation method be replaced by a safe, robust method that reflects today's advanced but litigious world". SKYX's lead code team member Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association (ALA), said: "I am highly confident that our application to the NEC has all the necessary safety data aspects and information to support our case for a mandatory safety standardization approval. As part of our application, we intend to share our product for all manufacturers to benefit. As a world-leading country, it is about time that we make our consumers, electricians, handymen, and business owners safer and more advanced by moving away from the old hazardous wiring installation method to a safer, and fast plug and play installation method."

If it were not for Earley and Jacobson's NEC and ALA experience as well as the GE licensing agreement, we would be very skeptical of SKYX's standardization and mass adoption efforts. With these experienced parties involved, our opinion is that SKYX has a relatively good chance of success in their efforts, especially in the medium to long term. It's important to understand that being accepted by these standards organizations is difficult to achieve. For instance, SKYX announced that its universal safe installation specification was voted on and approved by ANSI and NEMA. ANSI creates standards on a wide range of subjects because people rely on standards for the safety and reliability of products. Specifically for buildings, this requires manufacturing specifications for many items from fasteners to air conditioning (ASHRAE is a member of ANSI). Inclusion in ANSI or NEMA standards requires a superior safety and reliability profile, so the chances of success are low. The fact that SKYX already has ANSI and NEMA approval for the WSCR/Sky Plug plug-and-play ceiling receptacle is a big deal that creates a significant barrier to entry for any competition. ANSI and NEMA basically tell everyone what the best products are. SKYX's press release details the importance of this voting approval:

The American National Standards Institute ("ANSI") is the leading U.S. standards approval organization, whose standards are regularly specified by most architects and engineers for U.S. residential and commercial buildings to ensure safety, quality and reliability. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association ("NEMA") is a standards-developing organization that promotes the standardization of major U.S. electrical products for manufacturers. The achievement of an ANSI / NEMA vote approval is a lengthy and rigorous process, widely considered to be very difficult to achieve. Examples of other products that are standardized include the wall outlet, GFCI bathroom outlet and other key products that are included in every home in the U.S. The standardization of the SKYX plug & play weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings by ANSI/NEMA will universally provide SKYX's product specifications to manufacturers to help save lives, time and money for both professionals and consumers, enabling them to install light fixtures and ceiling fans with a safe plug & play installation in just minutes, if not seconds.

The caveat with counting on standardization to accelerate the company's growth is that it is unclear how much longer several standardization processes will take, and what kind of effect it will have on near-term direct sales and technology licensing. The company has been working on standardizing the technology for 12 years, though submission for standardization backed by safety data was only recently made. If standardized, SKYX will likely be required to license this technology to any or all fixture manufacturers. Otherwise, they would hold some sort of government-forced monopoly in the industry. Presumably, this potentially revolutionary change in standardizing light fixtures is why GE appears so eager to work alongside SKYX. Either way, investors betting on SKYX's standardization approval could be playing a long game.

That is not to say that there aren't near-term catalysts. SKYX already has significant and growing revenues with fairly decent gross margins, and they have been expanding their websites and industry collaborations, particularly in lighting and IoT/data aggregation. Globally, there are an estimated several billion light fixture installations annually, with US residential fixture installations estimated at 420 million annually. The company filed with the NEC in 2023 for its ceiling outlet receptacle to be included in mandatory safety standardization with the NEC, similar to what was done with GFCI outlets in bathrooms and kitchens (to prevent electrocution). The rationale for safety improvement comes from improved safety which is detailed in SKYX's submission to the NEC.

In a market of hundreds of millions of installations, a mandatory standardization of SKYX's ceiling outlet platform, should it occur, would enable a robust, safer plug-and-play ceiling installation of light fixtures and ceiling fans without a need to touch electrical hazardous wires and would significantly reduce fires, ladder falls, electrocutions, injuries, and deaths due to hazardous electrical wire installations. [... SKYX] believe[s] that it has met the necessary safety conditions and has significant hazardous data support for a compelling case for its ceiling outlet receptacle to become a mandatory safety standardization for ceilings in homes and buildings.

SKYX: a Big Data and AI Investment

Piggybacking off of standardization in ceiling fixtures, SKYX offers its SMART SkyPlug for enhanced fixtures. The capabilities include remote app and voice control, scheduling, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, etc. Their third generation product is the SKY Safe-Smart All-in-One Room Platform that essentially puts all the devices a consumer or builder would have to buy individually into one centralized location, in the fixture. The list of included or potentially included devices is shown in the graphic below.

SMART (All-in-One) Sky Plug Platform (SKYX April 2024 Investor Presentation)

The capabilities and ease of installation are also expected to enhance the rate of fixture replacement in the long term. For homebuilders or hotels, one can imagine the reduced time to install all of these capabilities. One concern is receptacle replacement due to the expiration of CO monitors, but the idea there is to switch out the receptacle and have a new CO monitor installed and perhaps shipped back. Either way, there is a lot of clutter that could be cleared up as well as functionality that could be enhanced with this simple-to-install platform. Central room location on the ceiling is not just optimal for lighting, but also for Wi-Fi extenders and arguably speakers, though potentially loud music may have minor issues with standing waves when played from a symmetric or central location.

The SMART Sky Plug (All-in-One) includes monitoring, subscriptions, and data aggregation, as well as integration with other smart products, such as Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Alexa. If you look at all the big tech companies, many of them, including Amazon, Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) are very interested in growing their presence in the smart home (or smart building). The reason is that this provides access to anonymized data, and data allows for insights. The PC and phone were the first source of this kind of data for big tech companies like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), and data acquisition eventually extended to the car. Now, the smart home will likely allow a third data source for insights. The key to the All-in-One SMART Sky Plug is that it is platform-agnostic, integrating with all the big tech platforms. One can imagine the usefulness of this platform in an apartment complex or hotel room where various consumers use the area and as such the platform cannot be tied to one ecosystem.

As these systems are rolled out in buildings, SKYX can hold the key to the data that passes through their systems and monetize it just like big tech monetizes data gathered from websites and phones. The key with the smart home landscape right now is that no company has become a key or dominant player yet. The cloud has been centralized through Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, but when it comes to aggregating sensor information, home information, thermostats, smart fridges, and other various devices and appliances, there is currently no smart "hub." SKYX's All-in-One SMART SkyPlug could be that hub. For personal preferences and purchasing decisions, this kind of data can describe a person with 80-90% accuracy (according to SKYX advisors) based on measured habits, devices, number of connected people, and other parameters. This data will be owned by SKYX and will likely be sold to partners in our view. For instance, American Express Company (AXP) is known to like this kind of data, which, although it is anonymized, they can use to share promotions, which allow for click-through and therefore access to more specific data.

Why wouldn't big tech invent a device to function as a hub? SKYX has done so much of the work that is needed to get the patents and core engineering work done, including becoming a potentially mandatory standard concerning installation and location. Additionally, tech companies generally don't focus on the type of engineering work SKYX has focused on, which is the opportunity to be the hub-the hardware, which will host the microchips and software-the weight-tested bearings, mounting and locking, etc.

With the data generation potential, SKYX can use different AI technologies which would likely include partnering or collaborating with hardware/software AI companies to enhance their insights. In fact, SKYX recently announced the issuance of several new patents "enabling the usage of smart home and AI sensors in addition to home safety sensors." The allure is that SKYX has kept itself platform-agnostic, and depending on how big tech's tech strategy plays out, they can focus on integrating with technologies or focus as a generic provider to "plug-and-play" with all devices separately. What makes them valuable is that they haven't made exclusive commitments to any particular smart home player.

SKYX has management experience in data as their President, Steve Schmidt, had a successful history at Neilson which was a data and insights rating corporation. Schmidt is the point man for monetizing and characterizing the data.

Collaborations

Aside from the key GE agreement, SKYX has made several near-term collaborations with lighting and appliance companies which will help it accelerate market penetration. Before big data can become a reality, the Weight Supported Ceiling Receptacle must penetrate the market. As such, the most important business development to date is SKYX's product collaboration with Kitchler, one of the leading light fixture and ceiling fan companies in the world.

The other big collaboration SKYX has announced is with QUOIZEL, another world-leading lighting brand. Supplementing its collaborations with Kitchler and QUOIZEL, SKYX also recently announced that it would collaborate with a prominent Chinese lighting company, Ruee Appliances, and another key American lighting company, Golden Lighting. According to SKYX, the Ruee collaboration will bolster their financial position and scale their production, as well as increase their worldwide market distribution, especially in the U.S., Chinese, and European markets.

Financials

SKYX has bought its way into a revenue-producing business with the acquisition of Belami (at the time, $86 million in annual revenue and 64 websites) and Bailey Street Home ($5 million in revenues). The difficulty is that they need Sky Plug receptacles to sell fixtures, though the company does sell retrofit kits, so acquiring these companies allows them to increase the consumer visibility of the Sky Plugs with thousands of fixtures to fit them. Other than those revenues, the great sea-change in ceiling receptacles has been incremental in nature. The revenues created by receptacles as a standard, either by licenses or fixture sales have been modest. The story, concept, and products are still unknown to the average consumer.

The company recorded $22 million in revenue in Q4 2023, up from $15 million in Q2 2023. Prior to that, revenues were not significant as the company had not acquired Baily Street and Belami, and so the jury is still out on whether SKYX can deliver consistent revenue growth (not only quarterly, but annually). Gross margin currently sits at around 33% but with website acquisitions and integration, management expects that gross margins will improve. What could also improve gross margins is technology/patent licensing as well as data monitoring and insights monetization.

According to the recent earnings call, management expects to be cash-positive within 12-18 months (cash flow breakeven sometime in 2025), but this also depends on how aggressively they want to grow.

The company reported $22.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, available cash, and investments available, and $24 million in current liabilities, including $5.7 million in current notes payable (as of the 10-K filing) and $12.4 million in accounts payable and accrued expenses. A significant portion of this is likely payment due to manufacturers for ongoing sales. They get paid first for e-commerce and then pay manufacturers a month or two later.

The company's Q4 2023 operating loss was $11.8 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior quarter. The company continues to fund itself through ATM usage, and it has recently lowered debt obligations (such as due to GE and other lenders) through convertible notes or share issuance, all of which may put additional selling pressure on the stock.

On the bright side, the stock is heavily insider-owned (33.8%). This calculation is based on SKYX management's and board's current shares owned and the current 96,870,902 shares outstanding, according to the 2023 10-K. This number could decrease if the company raises additional capital via selling shares (ATM or offering) or it could increase if insiders exercise additional options. 40,725,678 shares are issuable upon exercise of options, warrants, and rights, but the weighted average price is $6.45, considerably higher than the current market price.

According to the Q4 2023 earnings call, 40,000 fixtures are now integrated with the Sky Plug, and the company expects to reach hundreds of thousands of products. The rollout of a significant number of integrated fixtures will make the receptacles much more attractive for builders and consumers. The company recently registered over 100 new builders during the International Builders Show in Las Vegas and expects to deliver 30k units to the developer's upcoming projects. The units range from around $50 to several hundred dollars (All-in-One) based on the generation of the product, so this 30k units of supply for one developer is a significant milestone for the company. So, progress is being made even if the mandatory status "holy grail" takes a long time to mature.

Valuation

SKYX recently received price target updates from Noble ($5.00 based on 3.4x EV/Sales (2025 sales, implying a forecast of close to $140 million in 2025 sales)) and Maxim ($3.00 based on a 2.8x EV/Sales 2025 multiple). Maxim forecasts a capital raise in Q1 2025, breakeven by Q4 2025 on $109M in revenue, and $400M+ revenue by 2030, based on 5% market penetration of U.S. households alone, excluding NEC mandates.

Investors are well aware of the high multiples received by data and platform companies such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (8.31 TTM EV/Sales per Seeking Alpha's valuation tab) as well as the aforementioned Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Licensing opportunities, especially when broadly adopted, can be extremely lucrative, too. For instance, Arm Holdings plc (ARM) which licenses semiconductor designs is valued at 33.7x TTM EV/Sales, and Universal Display Corporation (OLED), a licensor of organic LED technology, is valued at 12.8x TTM EV/Sales (both multiples taken from Seeking Alpha's valuation tab). Google acquired Nest, a smart thermostat company that now makes more types of smart devices, for $3.2 billion in 2014 (before trying to sell it off in 2016), presumably for its network and data acquisition capabilities. Nonetheless, these examples help show how valuable licensing and smart home platforms like this can be.

If we assume the company grows linearly for the next two years, they have been growing at a rate of $7 million in additional revenue per half-year (Q2-Q4 2023, $15 per quarter to 22 million per quarter). Extrapolating to the end of 2025, this would result in an annualized revenue rate of $200 million. Using a P/S ratio of 2 and 97 million shares outstanding would yield $4.12/share (18-month price target). For the current run rate, SKYX should probably already be trading at $1.81/share, given $88 million in annualized revenue and a 2x P/S multiple (and 97 million shares OS).

Peers (microcaps with safety-related hardware-software solutions) trade at higher multiples. Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) trades at 2.2 TTM P/S (per Seeking Alpha valuation tab), and Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCPK:BLKLF) trades at 2.8 TTM P/S. If SKYX's revenues grow to include high-margin licensing and/or subscription services and data aggregation, higher multiples will likely be justified. After the company reaches cash flow neutrality, it will make more sense to start valuing the company on an EV/EBITDA basis as well as a P/S basis.

Risks

While SKYX does not believe it is facing competition for its products, theoretically tech companies may try to mimic their endeavors. So, risks include competition from larger tech companies, as well as reliance on strategic partnerships, and the need to continually innovate and update their product offerings to keep pace with technological advancements and customer preferences. The company also faces a funding gap before they reach breakeven, and the current market environment is not kind to money-raising, cash flow negative, microcap companies, even if they are experiencing growth. It is also possible that SKYX never achieve broad market acceptance for the Sky Plug, which would hamper all of their additional endeavors.

Conclusion

SKYX Platforms presents an interesting investment opportunity in the smart home market. If the NEC mandates Sky Plug (WSCR) use, SKYX will likely become a compelling investment. The company's unique product offerings, strategic partnerships, and improving financials are encouraging though investors are likely eager to see the company reach cash flow breakeven so they don't have to rely on the capital markets.

It's also fairly clear that investors either don't understand the significance of ANSI/NEMA approvals, NEC mentions, and generic name approval, or that they don't believe that NEC mandating is probable. Regardless, this growth into a position as an industry-standard ceiling receptacle will most likely take a lot of time, and so will data aggregation. So the currently depressed market capitalization is likely due to poor market conditions and a focus simply on cash flow breakeven and not the long-term prospects and potential for Sky Plug (WSCR) as a standard, and smart home market penetration and data collection.

However, SKYX is forecasted to increase its revenues as it has been doing in the past 6-12 months, so the trajectory of the company is optimistic as it aims for cash flow breakeven as investors await the holy grail of NEC-mandated use of the SKYX-owned WSCR. SKYX could be a very big story in the next decade, but the time frame for that as well as the company's near-term profitability are unclear.

